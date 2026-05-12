It's a beautiful day to be a Mango member. On May 12, the Spanish retailer released its Summer 2026 campaign, starring longtime Mango girl Hailey Bieber. The brand teased her latest modeling gig last week, but now, Bieber's Mango outfits are live for the world to see—and draw early-summer style inspiration from.

Almost exactly a year after Bieber stacked the capri leggings trend beneath a trench coat from Mango, the Craft Your Own Story ad made her affinity official. She posed in front of the L.A. skyline for photographer Anthony Seklaoui wearing head-to-toe Mango. Every summery set could join Bieber's seasonal wardrobe with ease, especially the windbreaker, peekaboo button-down, and neck tie trend she paired with billowy, already sold-out gingham boxers. (She styled almost-identical micro shorts last June.)

Hailey Bieber opened Mango's Summer 2026 campaign in boxers and a funnel-neck jacket. (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

Micro-mini shorts are a mainstay in the collection. (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

Speaking of on-brand for Bieber, another close-up captured her in denim—but not the straight-leg jeans dominating L.A.'s street style circuit. She debuted a low-rise pair of denim shorts, featuring ruffles atop each leg. The coordinating funnel-neck jacket, oversize Oxford, and white tank top contribute to the classically-cool look of the entire 27-piece collection.

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Bieber wore another jacket trend with denim shorts. (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

A few photos later, stylist Carlos Nazario traded the Rhode founder's cerulean blue jacket for the same silhouette in another Spring 2026 color trend: strawberry red. Bieber tucked it into a darker, ruffle-free pair of jean shorts, and tied a multi-color ascot around her décolletage. (The summer alternative for winter's beloved triangle scarf trend, perhaps?)

Bieber tapped into the strawberry red renaissance in head-to-toe Mango. (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

It wouldn't be a proper Bieber campaign without an evening-out dress or two. Picking up where her little white Met Gala after-party dress left off, she pulled off a razorback mini with elongated side cut-outs. Then, she sampled the pop of color theory with a suede, top-handle Mango bag in the grape purple trend. Unlike shade matches on Alaïa, Balenciaga, and Prada's spring runways, the drawstring style is still shoppable for $249.99.

Bieber flaunted the LWD's open back. (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

In late March, Bieber made headlines for dressing down a skintight LBD with the heeled flip-flops trend. Her knee-grazing midi boasted vintage Gucci by Tom Ford tags. Luckily for her followers, Mango added a halter LBD with the same sultry nostalgia to the summer lineup. She coupled the $89.99 mini with heeled flip-flops, too.

Bieber posed in a luxe LBD by an L.A. pool. (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

Bieber is the latest It girl to join Mango's VIP roster, and she certainly won't be the last. Kate Moss starred in three campaigns from 2011 to 2015; Kendall Jenner made her Mango debut in 2016; and Kaia Gerber became a brand ambassador as recently as May 2025. If Bieber's influence is as monumental as Gerber's (and it certainly is), it's only a matter of time before every under-$350 style sells out.

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