These Dreamy Vacation Dresses Channel European-Summer Energy—All for Less Than $200
For strolling cobblestone streets, al fresco dining, and everything in between.
Let's be real: Half the fun of going on vacation is planning all of your outfits beforehand. When I build my vacation packing list, a great dress (or several) always makes the cut. When I'm living my carefree life on a getaway, summery dresses make for low-effort, high-reward outfits. That's why I'm refreshing my collection before my summer travel plans are fully underway.
When it comes to shopping for vacation outfits, Revolve and Shopbop are always the first places I look. Between the two retailers, I know I can find a line-up of It-girl-approved dresses worthy of my Instagram grid. That certainly was the case when I recently perused the retailers' vast selection of vacation-ready pieces. From classic white dresses to frocks in spring's hottest colors, I stumbled upon plenty of dresses that have me looking up flights to the south of France.
Ahead, I'm sharing the Revolve and Shopbop dresses that belong in your carry-on for your next trip. Not only do they simplify your vacation wardrobe—my picks cover every occasion on your itinerary—but they all ring in at $200 and under. You're welcome!Article continues below
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.