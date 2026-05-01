Let's be real: Half the fun of going on vacation is planning all of your outfits beforehand. When I build my vacation packing list, a great dress (or several) always makes the cut. When I'm living my carefree life on a getaway, summery dresses make for low-effort, high-reward outfits. That's why I'm refreshing my collection before my summer travel plans are fully underway.

When it comes to shopping for vacation outfits, Revolve and Shopbop are always the first places I look. Between the two retailers, I know I can find a line-up of It-girl-approved dresses worthy of my Instagram grid. That certainly was the case when I recently perused the retailers' vast selection of vacation-ready pieces. From classic white dresses to frocks in spring's hottest colors, I stumbled upon plenty of dresses that have me looking up flights to the south of France.

Ahead, I'm sharing the Revolve and Shopbop dresses that belong in your carry-on for your next trip. Not only do they simplify your vacation wardrobe—my picks cover every occasion on your itinerary—but they all ring in at $200 and under. You're welcome!

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