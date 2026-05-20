Rihanna is the proud owner of so many Dior by Jonathan Anderson It bags, she could stock an entire flagship store. Two Crunchy Bags, a Crocodile Bow Bag, a new Lady Dior, and his reinvented Book Tote have all graced her shoulder since the creative director's June 2025 runway debut. And Rihanna's collection still isn't complete. Her newest Dior Book Tote joined Paris's street style scene on May 19, alongside a surprisingly sportif tracksuit.

Last week, New York City belonged to Rihanna. She styled two Mother's Day bags, the naked sandal trend, and white jeans in a matter of days. Now, she's come to take over Paris, one off-duty outfit at a time. Despite her paparazzi-blocking sunglasses and hood, the Dior ambassador's stark-white book tote gave her away.

Rihanna was spotted in Paris, wearing a new Dior Book Tote by Jonathan Anderson. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She chose the Spring 2026 medium size, embroidered with author Françoise Sagan's Bonjour Tristesse cover. "Anderson's interpretation of the Book Tote" mirrored the 1954 novel's first-edition copy, down to the black serif font that spelled the title and the French writer's name. An emerald green frame even bordered the rectangular silhouette, much like the actual book. Dior's revamped lowercase logo was stitched into the stiff cotton exterior, just a few inches south of the title.

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Whether the "Diamonds" singer knew it or not, the new (to her), $3,600 tote matched her sportif set. On top, Rihanna wore a black, quarter-zip hoodie with white, Adidas-esque stripes down each sleeve. It was made to be worn with baggy, black-and-white sweatpants, plus the high-vamp flats trend in ivory.

Dior Medium Dior Book Tote With Strap $3,600 at dior.com

Rihanna's tote is one of fashion's easiest to ID. Perhaps that's why Anderson didn't completely transform Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior-era design last summer. It's still the Dior Book Tote, except with a more literal (and literary) interpretation of the name.

The remixed It bag joined the Fenty founder's collection last July, seven months before it reached stores worldwide. Having owned Dior Book Totes since 2018, Rihanna didn't need another version of the Toile de Jouy Sauvage styles already in her closet. So, she chose Bram Stoker's Dracula book cover, in the turmeric yellow color trend.

Since then, the mom of three has carried the red-trimmed tote around Paris, New York City, and even at the airport last month. Rihanna adored the yellow-and-red color story so much, she just had to secure the Dracula Saddle Bag, too.

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Last July, Rihanna broke in her new Dracula Book Tote around Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Each time a new Dior Book Tote surfaces on a fashion girl's arm, it tells fans something about her. For instance, Jennifer Lawrence secured the same Dracula design in turmeric yellow. It seemed to awaken her maximalist side: Since unboxing it last August, she's traded neutrals for strawberry red, peony pink, and more vibrant color trends.

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy went with author Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' Les Liaisons dangereuses cover: a bubblegum pink tote with green, almost black text. It felt just as feminine as the little black dress she debuted it with last summer.

Between Coach's Book Bag Charm and Dior's Book Tote, literary girls are more recognized in today's zeitgeist than ever before. Whether you go the discreet, "I'm a casual reader" route with a Bella Hadid-approved charm, or commit to the bit à la Rihanna, is entirely up to you and your TBR.

Shop the Dior Book Tote Inspired by Rihanna

TOPICS Rihanna Dior