The Best Street Style Looks From NYFW

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The street style at New York Fashion Week is bold. Audacious. Maximal with a capital M, as the city's most adventurous dressers typically show up to shows in all-out leather, sequins, feathers, and fluff. But often, the best street style from New York Fashion Week are the looks that feel relatable. The straightforward, understated outfits that are easy to wrap your head around—the ones that spark the rare thought, "Oh! I can actually wear that."

Ahead, we curated a list of the best easy-to-recreate looks from the Big Apple's seven-day fashion Olympics. From humble button-down shirts paired with silk maxi skirts to contemporary takes on suiting, the below offers a wealth of inspiration for you to add to your rotation.

NYFW SS24 Day Four

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

NYFW SS24 Day Three

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

NYFW SS24 Day Two

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

NYFW SS24 Day One

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)