The Best Street Style Looks From NYFW

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The street style at New York Fashion Week is bold. Audacious. Maximal with a capital M, as the city's most adventurous dressers typically show up to shows in all-out leather, sequins, feathers, and fluff. But often, the best street style from New York Fashion Week are the looks that feel relatable. The straightforward, understated outfits that are easy to wrap your head around—the ones that spark the rare thought, "Oh! I can actually wear that."
Ahead, we curated a list of the best easy-to-recreate looks from the Big Apple's seven-day fashion Olympics. From humble button-down shirts paired with silk maxi skirts to contemporary takes on suiting, the below offers a wealth of inspiration for you to add to your rotation.
NYFW SS24 Day Four
NYFW SS24 Day Three
NYFW SS24 Day Two
NYFW SS24 Day One
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").