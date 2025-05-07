I'm Saving Zendaya's Morning-After Met Gala Outfit for New York City's Next Rainy Day
This is the one look from Zendaya's Met Gala Monday I can actually copy.
In the 24 hours since Zendaya's turn on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet and immediate placement on the best-dressed list, I've seen brides-to-be say they're copying her white Louis Vuitton suit for their upcoming nuptials. When she changed into an archival feathered dress by Patrick Kelly for the after-parties, I heard choruses proclaim their intentions to shop similarly for the wedding guest circuit. I haven't seen nearly as much fanfare over Z's morning-after Met Gala red carpet look. And I, personally, am here to change that.
Zendaya left her hotel on May 6 without a feather, sequin, or wide-brim hat in sight. Instead, she set aside her designer gear to offer some rainy day outfit inspiration—the kind of tangible look-building advice anyone, in any tax bracket, can use. The Euphoria star set out into the Tuesday morning drizzle equipped with a boxy moto jacket, gray crewneck sweatshirt, and split-hem black pants. She skipped rain boots for Maison Margiela Tabi flats and slid a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses on over her eyes. (The forecast may have been cloudy, but camera flashes make her commute brighter than average.)
Let's break down what makes this simple outfit so replicable, shall we? Sure, Zendaya's version is likely accompanied by an out-of-sight Louis Vuitton bag (she's an ambassador) and a gentleman holding her umbrella. She isn't traipsing through muddy city streets like the rest of us on a dismal day; she has a private car. But! There's still something to be said for her easy blend of neutrals: black, gray, and brown all work in perfect harmony with contrasting textures and pattern-free pieces. A crewneck sweater and leather jacket have the heft to fight a late-winter chill, but they don't look heavy. And, they're infinitely cooler than a technical windbreaker or rain jacket.
Even her Margiela Tabi flats have something to work with. They might not protect her feet as well as her On sneakers, but I have to tip my proverbial hat to the city-slicking patent leather.
I can see why this understatedly chic moment has flown under the celebrity street style radar. Zendaya's Met Gala look and corresponding bridal beauty have taken up all the Internet's attention. When the star appears to be dropping hints at her wedding day look by night, who's going to watch her casual outfits by day?
Here's the thing: It's my job to keep tabs on Zendaya's many outfits. I've tracked her favorite pieces from surprise polo sweater looks in Los Angeles to dresses on the shores of Itay where she's filmed major projects. Throughout all her Challengers tennis styling, cozy on-set Ugg outfits, and Paris Fashion Week get-ups, I must say: Zendaya's post-Met Gala look is the one I'm saving for a rainy day.
Shop Zendaya's Rainy-Day Outfit
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
-
Deepika Padukone Is Living the Dream
The global superstar has conquered film, fashion, and business, but her newest role might be the one she's had her sights on the longest: motherhood. Here, the actress opens up about how having a daughter has re-centered her universe.
-
When It Comes to Parenting, Gabrielle Union Says Bring It On
The actress opens up about her blended family, advocating for her children, and becoming a mother later in life.
-
Introducing the Power Moms Class of 2025
They're founders who started a company to make parenthood better. A creative designing clothes for women and mothers. A singer who found inspiration in becoming a mom. An activist, an actress, and an attorney. Meet the seven women re-shaping the culture of motherhood.
-
Anna Sawai's 2025 Met Gala Look Marks Her Biggest Red Carpet "First" Yet
The Emmy-winning actress ended a red carpet hot streak in a custom Dior suit and sparkling Cartier accessories.
-
Kendall Jenner's Vintage Mugler for the 2025 Met Gala After-Party Gives "Chic" Meaning Again
She slipped to the Met Gala after-parties in a striking vintage Mugler look.
-
Kerry Washington's 2025 Met Gala Look Comes From the Only Designer Who Makes Her "Starstruck"
She'd worn his designs for years.
-
Whitney Peak’s Met Gala Look Was a 385-Hour Tribute to the Women in Her Life
It's all in tribute to the women who inspire her.
-
Hailey Bieber's After-Party Corset Dress Continues Her Micro-Mini Met Gala Theme
She can't resist a barely-there hemline.
-
Zendaya Pulls Off a 2025 Met Gala After-Party Vibe Shift in an Archival Sequin Gown and Feathered Jacket
Her archival gown comes from a beloved designer.
-
Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag
Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.
-
At the 2025 Met Gala, Women in Sports Scored Major Red Carpet Looks
Athletes in every major sport attended—but they didn't come to play.