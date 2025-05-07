In the 24 hours since Zendaya's turn on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet and immediate placement on the best-dressed list, I've seen brides-to-be say they're copying her white Louis Vuitton suit for their upcoming nuptials. When she changed into an archival feathered dress by Patrick Kelly for the after-parties, I heard choruses proclaim their intentions to shop similarly for the wedding guest circuit. I haven't seen nearly as much fanfare over Z's morning-after Met Gala red carpet look. And I, personally, am here to change that.

Zendaya left her hotel on May 6 without a feather, sequin, or wide-brim hat in sight. Instead, she set aside her designer gear to offer some rainy day outfit inspiration—the kind of tangible look-building advice anyone, in any tax bracket, can use. The Euphoria star set out into the Tuesday morning drizzle equipped with a boxy moto jacket, gray crewneck sweatshirt, and split-hem black pants. She skipped rain boots for Maison Margiela Tabi flats and slid a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses on over her eyes. (The forecast may have been cloudy, but camera flashes make her commute brighter than average.)

Zendaya left her hotel in New York City wearing her favorite Tabi flats and a pair of loose trousers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Acne Studios Liso Leather Crop Moto Jacket $3,100 at Nordstrom

Let's break down what makes this simple outfit so replicable, shall we? Sure, Zendaya's version is likely accompanied by an out-of-sight Louis Vuitton bag (she's an ambassador) and a gentleman holding her umbrella. She isn't traipsing through muddy city streets like the rest of us on a dismal day; she has a private car. But! There's still something to be said for her easy blend of neutrals: black, gray, and brown all work in perfect harmony with contrasting textures and pattern-free pieces. A crewneck sweater and leather jacket have the heft to fight a late-winter chill, but they don't look heavy. And, they're infinitely cooler than a technical windbreaker or rain jacket.

Even her Margiela Tabi flats have something to work with. They might not protect her feet as well as her On sneakers, but I have to tip my proverbial hat to the city-slicking patent leather.

I can see why this understatedly chic moment has flown under the celebrity street style radar. Zendaya's Met Gala look and corresponding bridal beauty have taken up all the Internet's attention. When the star appears to be dropping hints at her wedding day look by night, who's going to watch her casual outfits by day?

Zendaya wore a white Louis Vuitton suit and coordinating hat at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's the thing: It's my job to keep tabs on Zendaya's many outfits. I've tracked her favorite pieces from surprise polo sweater looks in Los Angeles to dresses on the shores of Itay where she's filmed major projects. Throughout all her Challengers tennis styling, cozy on-set Ugg outfits, and Paris Fashion Week get-ups, I must say: Zendaya's post-Met Gala look is the one I'm saving for a rainy day.

Shop Zendaya's Rainy-Day Outfit

Lovers and Friends Brinley Faux Leather Jacket $278 at Revolve

Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover $128 at Alo Yoga