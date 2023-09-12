These NYFW Beauty Looks Might Be Better Than the Runway Glam

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The backstage beauty at NYFW is certainly up to par—but don’t be fooled into thinking the runway has the upper-hand. While the expertly curated aesthetics that go down the catwalk shape trends for months to come, it’s the industry pros, fashion aficionados, and influencers from around the world that bring another layer of beauty to the fold. Oftentimes, their looks are riskier—more individualistic and representative of personal style. A look at the front row in a fashion show, or even the line outside, provides just as much beauty inspiration.

To make sure we were able to bring the beauty on the New York City streets to you, Marie Claire teamed up with professional photographer Tyler Joe to locate and capture the best hair, makeup, and nail street style looks from New York Fashion Week. From updos adorned artfully with coquettish hair accessories to graphic makeup accented by piercings and braided power ponytails, here are the best beauty looks to grace the New York City streets this week.

Pastel Pink Hair

There's no denying that balletcore beauty was a huge trend this season, with Alice and Olivia, Christian Siriano, and Collina Strada interweaving ribbons, bows, and pearl-appliques into the model's hair. Clearly, NYFW attendees are on-board. Case in point: All the pink hair.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Black-Lined Lips

While we saw tons of glossy lips on the runway, but it was the Palomo Spain catwalk and street style looks brought a new twist: Black lip liner. It may seem daunting, but with a cherry stain popped in the center of the lips or a high-shine gloss over top, the dramatized look creates the perfect pout. The key: Diffuse the harsh line with a lip brush.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Multi-Dimensional Nail Art

Three-dimensional acrylics made their presence known on the runway this season (just look to the La Pointe show's metallic gems), and the look is clearly already being embraced on the streets of NYC. Case in point: These rockstud, pearl and gemstone-embellished sets. It's a fun departure from the more subdued milky nail trends of the month's past.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Side Parts

Middle parts aren't going anywhere (they're still a staple), but it's impossible to ignore the fact that side parts are having a resurgence. Not only did they make their presence known at both Proenza and Jason Wu—the early aughts hairstyle was also on NYFW attendees. Often, the looks was styled with an excess of hair gel to create a wet look.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

Extra-Long Braids

Never have I ever seen more braids go down the runway. We saw power ponytail versions at LaPointe, sculptural braids at Dauphinette, corset-inspired braids at Siriano, and school girl-esque braids at Sandy Laing. On the streets? Extra long braids were the moment. Some spiced up their style with seashell appliques and others interspersed color accents.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

An Emphasis on Baby Hairs

Slicked back and slicked down hairstyles were given some extra personality with artful edges this year. Whether baby hairs were swooped into a curlicue or styled straight down (peep the first photo) in a dramatized fashion, NYFW goers added swoops, loops, and twirls to their edges, effectively making them the focal point of their hairstyle.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Pixie Cuts

We've seen hair getting shorter and shorter over the past few months, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Emma Stone and Eva Longoria debuting bobs. Don't be surprised if you see chops getting even shorter. According to our street style analysis, pixie cuts are on the rise.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

Metallic Accents

Don't be fooled into thinking that chrome accents are reserved for your nails. The metallic accent is being used as tinsel in hair and as an eyeliner hue. Pro tip: Turn any silver shadow metallic with a little setting spray.

(Image credit: Future)