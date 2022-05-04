Worth It: Tory Burch's Claire McCardell Dress
Its namesake is credited with inventing American sportswear.
During World War II, designer Claire McCardell's style philosophy pioneered a new female dress code that was coined the "American Look." Her designs for women were as chic as they were practical; as McCardell wrote in her 1955 book, “casual never means careless.”
Now, 80 years later, one of American fashion's most beloved female designers, Tory Burch, is paying homage to American sportswear via The Claire McCardell dress.
"[McCardell] was a problem-solver," says Burch of the designer who often utilized men's shirting fabrics to create dresses during WWII rationing. "It's what I love most about her."
Burch's McCardell dress embodies the same ethos as McCardell's collections, marrying an unfussy design with sophistication. Its classic silhouette boasts four different color combinations and signature details, like a pintuck waist and hook-and-eye closures, giving the dress a modern edge with subtle vintage appeal.
Like McCardell's novel designs, from dresses with pockets to backless halterneck swimsuits, the McCardell dress is meant to both look and feel good.
Pair it with ballet flats for errands around town, or pop on a kitten heel for a night out. The 2.0 version is both a piece of history and a hero summer piece.
Shop Tory Burch's Claire McCardell Dress:
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
The 9 Best Highlighters for Dark Skin Tones
The top products have shimmer, glow, and work with your undertones.
By Taylore Glynn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Dog Has a Celtic Name Meaning "Golden Princess"
The pup posed with Princess Charlotte in recent portraits.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Amber Heard's Motion to Dismiss Johnny Depp's Defamation Case Against Her Has Been Rejected
The trial will continue.
By Iris Goldsztajn