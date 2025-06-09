Is Anthropologie’s Tobie Dress the Viral Workwear Hit of Summer 2025?
"Every closet deserves a Tobie—or five!"
While scrolling through TikTok a few days ago, I came across a video of a young woman showcasing her latest summer dress find. In it, she styled a striped black-and-white number that featured pin-tuck detailing at the waist and delicate buttons down the front. A few eager taps later, I discovered what is currently the summer work outfit must-have from Anthropologie—a Tuckernuck Jackie dress alternative for summer 2025 office style.
The viral work dress, officially known as The Tobie Shirt Dress, is from the brand Exquise and was introduced on Anthropologie’s site in February 2024. Despite being over a year into its tenure, this breathable cotton-poplin piece, exclusive to the retailer and retails for $198, has garnered a following among young professionals on TikTok. A quick search for it on the app yields thousands of videos, each showcasing women preparing for their internships and corporate full-time positions while wearing it.
But don't just take my word for it. “Tobie is officially an Anthro icon,” Julie Stampone, Anthropologie’s merchandising manager for dresses, tells Marie Claire over email. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive.”
@olivia_fasulo ♬ Pretty Woman - filmcusp
The original dress’s popularity has led to the creation of an entire collection of Tobie-fied pieces, including a midi dress, a linen version, one with a shorter hemline, a short-sleeved button-down top, and a jumpsuit. All of these are seemingly just as popular online as the original.
The mini style is a longtime favorite of Marie Claire’s associate editor, Brooke Knappenberger. “I see so many women wearing it on the street,” she gushes. “It’s literally everywhere.” She owns the linen edition in a rich chocolate brown hue, making it the perfect summer neutral dress.
Knappenberger—and the hundreds of fans online, no doubt—loves the Tobie for its comfort. This is by design, says Stampone. “This versatile dress moves effortlessly from desk to dinner,” she says. Additionally, it comes in three inclusive size ranges, including one for petites. If you needed any more proof of concept, there is only one non-Tobie piece available from Exquise on Anthropologie's site. It has officially taken over.
If you can't decide which one to invest in first, take it from Stampone herself: "Every closet deserves a Tobie—or five!"
Shop More Pieces from the Tobie Collection
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
