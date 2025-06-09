While scrolling through TikTok a few days ago, I came across a video of a young woman showcasing her latest summer dress find. In it, she styled a striped black-and-white number that featured pin-tuck detailing at the waist and delicate buttons down the front. A few eager taps later, I discovered what is currently the summer work outfit must-have from Anthropologie—a Tuckernuck Jackie dress alternative for summer 2025 office style.

The viral work dress, officially known as The Tobie Shirt Dress, is from the brand Exquise and was introduced on Anthropologie’s site in February 2024. Despite being over a year into its tenure, this breathable cotton-poplin piece, exclusive to the retailer and retails for $198, has garnered a following among young professionals on TikTok. A quick search for it on the app yields thousands of videos, each showcasing women preparing for their internships and corporate full-time positions while wearing it.

But don't just take my word for it. “Tobie is officially an Anthro icon,” Julie Stampone, Anthropologie’s merchandising manager for dresses, tells Marie Claire over email. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The original dress’s popularity has led to the creation of an entire collection of Tobie-fied pieces, including a midi dress, a linen version, one with a shorter hemline, a short-sleeved button-down top, and a jumpsuit. All of these are seemingly just as popular online as the original.

The mini style is a longtime favorite of Marie Claire’s associate editor, Brooke Knappenberger. “I see so many women wearing it on the street,” she gushes. “It’s literally everywhere.” She owns the linen edition in a rich chocolate brown hue, making it the perfect summer neutral dress.

Knappenberger shows how versatile the linen version of the Tobie can be in our New York office. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Exquise The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress: Linen Mini Edition $228 at Anthropologie (US)

Knappenberger—and the hundreds of fans online, no doubt—loves the Tobie for its comfort. This is by design, says Stampone. “This versatile dress moves effortlessly from desk to dinner,” she says. Additionally, it comes in three inclusive size ranges, including one for petites. If you needed any more proof of concept, there is only one non-Tobie piece available from Exquise on Anthropologie's site. It has officially taken over.

If you can't decide which one to invest in first, take it from Stampone herself: "Every closet deserves a Tobie—or five!"

