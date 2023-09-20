15 Net-a-Porter Knitwear Pieces I Think Are Fantastic for Fall—Period

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you thrive or hibernate in the fall, stocking up on core knitwear is a given. As a fashion editor, I see a lot of clothes and peruse multiple retailers on a day-to-day basis, but nothing really compares to the variety I find at Net-a-Porter , which is where I headed first in search of my fall knitwear. This season, I’m leaning toward minimalist cashmere cardigans in deep hues that feel both effortless and timeless, and I’m also incorporating gray back into my wardrobe courtesy of The Row.

And colder weather does not mean I’m obligated to store away my dresses—an oversize sweater over a casual T-shirt dress does wonders to elevate an entire look. I’m thinking it’s finally time to invest in the perfect neutral knit maxi dress, too. (I’m partial to the all-white Lisa Yang piece.) Below, I’ve listed my 15 favorite knitwear pieces including the perfect cashmere pants, a classic striped turtleneck, a fringed ribbed-knit dress, and more. Keep scrolling to discover all my Net-a-Porter finds.

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan $1,980 at Net-a-Porter As a proud member of the unofficial Khaite Scarlet Cardigan Club, I can truly say this is the GOAT of all cashmere cardigans. I’m adding this seasonal color to my collection.

Toteme Striped Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater $570 at Net-a-Porter Have you honestly built out your knitwear collection without this ever-popular Toteme striped turtleneck?

Ami Paris Intarsia Merino Wool Cardigan $600 at Net-a-Porter Recently, I’ve seen Ami Paris sweaters everywhere from my Instagram feed to my fellow editors’ backs, so I’m definitely in good company here.

Deiji Studios Wool-Blend Cardigan $300 at Net-a-Porter A great brown button cardigan never goes out of style.

Deiji Studios Wool-Blend Pants $284 at Net-a-Porter Complete the look with the matching pants.

JW Anderson Two-Tone Knitted Turtleneck Sweater $790 at Net-a-Porter This fashion-forward two-toned sweater caught my eye.

The Row Sibem Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $890 at Net-a-Porter Timeless, classic, and iconic.

Acne Studios Oversized Brushed Jacquard-Knit Sweater $540 at Net-a-Porter I missed out on the Acne Studios polka-dot sweater a few seasons ago, so I’m redeeming myself with this knit.

Arch4 Darford Ribbed Cashmere Tapered Track Pants $650 at Net-a-Porter Cashmere trousers are a luxury I will always stand by.

Lisa Yang Nette Whipstitched Ribbed Cashmere Maxi Dress $840 at Net-a-Porter This cashmere maxi dress is timeless and incredibly versatile. I’ll be wearing mine with a belt at the waist for a more formal look.

Allude Mélange Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $320 at Net-a-Porter I’m a sucker for a short-sleeved moment even in the cold, so this is heading to checkout stat.

Proenza Schouler Metallic Knitted Top $790 at Net-a-Porter I’d wear this metallic knit top with a pair of classic baggy jeans and white loafers.

Rag & Bone Ingrid Whipstitched Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater $495 at Net-a-Porter I love the white paneled stitching and exaggerated sleeves on this classic black sweater.

Frame + Ritz Paris Cropped Embroidered Cashmere Sweater $600 at Net-a-Porter It’s giving cozy sweater vibes but with added glitz.