15 Net-a-Porter Knitwear Pieces I Think Are Fantastic for Fall—Period

Whether you thrive or hibernate in the fall, stocking up on core knitwear is a given. As a fashion editor, I see a lot of clothes and peruse multiple retailers on a day-to-day basis, but nothing really compares to the variety I find at Net-a-Porter, which is where I headed first in search of my fall knitwear. This season, I’m leaning toward minimalist cashmere cardigans in deep hues that feel both effortless and timeless, and I’m also incorporating gray back into my wardrobe courtesy of The Row.
And colder weather does not mean I’m obligated to store away my dresses—an oversize sweater over a casual T-shirt dress does wonders to elevate an entire look. I’m thinking it’s finally time to invest in the perfect neutral knit maxi dress, too. (I’m partial to the all-white Lisa Yang piece.) Below, I’ve listed my 15 favorite knitwear pieces including the perfect cashmere pants, a classic striped turtleneck, a fringed ribbed-knit dress, and more. Keep scrolling to discover all my Net-a-Porter finds.
As a proud member of the unofficial Khaite Scarlet Cardigan Club, I can truly say this is the GOAT of all cashmere cardigans. I’m adding this seasonal color to my collection.
Have you honestly built out your knitwear collection without this ever-popular Toteme striped turtleneck?
Recently, I’ve seen Ami Paris sweaters everywhere from my Instagram feed to my fellow editors’ backs, so I’m definitely in good company here.
This fashion-forward two-toned sweater caught my eye.
I missed out on the Acne Studios polka-dot sweater a few seasons ago, so I’m redeeming myself with this knit.
Cashmere trousers are a luxury I will always stand by.
This cashmere maxi dress is timeless and incredibly versatile. I’ll be wearing mine with a belt at the waist for a more formal look.
I’m a sucker for a short-sleeved moment even in the cold, so this is heading to checkout stat.
I’d wear this metallic knit top with a pair of classic baggy jeans and white loafers.
I love the white paneled stitching and exaggerated sleeves on this classic black sweater.
It’s giving cozy sweater vibes but with added glitz.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
