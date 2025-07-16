Hailey Bieber Travels to Switzerland With a Los Angeles-Coded Capri Suit Set
Who needs a red carpet?
Hailey Bieber doesn't require a red carpet to go viral. The It girl can turn any backdrop into a stellar step-and-repeat, from an alley in New York City to the farmlands of Le Brassus, a cozy village in Switzerland.
On July 16, the Rhode founder shared her latest Instagram-worthy post with her 55.3 million followers, garnering over 300,000 likes in just two hours. In the five-picture carousel, she visited the secluded HQ of Audemars Piguet, her favorite luxury watchmaker since 2019. During her picturesque tour, the model looked every bit an entrepreneur in a sleek suit set from Alfie.
With help from her stylist, Dani Michelle, Bieber paired the Alma Jacket with the complementary Capri Trousers. Both pieces were made entirely of navy cotton. Complete with notched lapels and a trio of buttons, the blue blazer was fitted alongside skin-tight capris. According to Alfie's site, the cropped pants are "a modern take on a 90's-inspired style," with slitted hems that stop just above her knees. Together, the two-piece set retails for $900, but like most Bieber-approved styles, they regularly sell out.
Apart from hoop earrings and her estimated $1 million engagement ring, Bieber kept her accessories to a minimum. For one, she didn't carry a purse—even though her $1,250 The Row Cecily Bag would've fit right in with the suit's nostalgia.
To finish, Bieber included one vintage find: double-strap black mules by Tom Ford for Gucci, which Michelle sourced from L.A. secondhand boutique, Chloe Vintage.
Bieber was on Audemars Piguet's turf, so I expected to spot an eye-catching timepiece on her wrist. It's (presumably) hidden under the jacket's straight-cut sleeves. However, a close-up of the brand's Mini Frosted Gold Quartz model secured a spot in her IG dump. Fresh from the Royal Oak collection, the 23 mm watch draws inspiration from a '97 archival design. The dial, face, and chainlink bracelet are all 18-carat yellow gold, hence the $38,000 price tag.
While Bieber reserves blazers for A-list affairs (like the 2025 Met Gala), capri pants make up a large section in the star's style kit. Since April, she's worn the bottoms over five times, including a custom pair from Pucci.
In her July 8 post, high-waisted Pucci capris matched the color palette of Rhode's new Lemontini Lip Balm. Alongside the popular print, she accessorized with the same $38,000 Audemars Piguet timepiece showcased in her latest post.
If Bieber-core was an aesthetic (it basically is), you couldn't fully channel it without a few capri pants. Ahead, shop the model's favorites.
Shop Capris Inspired by Hailey Bieber
