It may feel like we've just entered the height of spring fashion season, but I'm already looking ahead. I'm a shopping editor, after all, so I can't help but think about the cute summer outfits I'll be wearing in just a month or two. I'd rather be overly prepared than scramble to put together my summer capsule wardrobe at the last minute and go over budget to do so. Instead, I'm finding all of my must-have pieces for summer at Nordstrom's massive surprise sale.

Nordstrom just secretly marked down thousands of new items, including tons of trendy summer finds. To be more specific, I'm talking about savings of up to 50 percent off staples like linen pants, tank tops, pretty summer dresses, flowy skirts, and more. Plus, there are a few finds here from Nordstrom's chic in-house brand, Open Edit, and the retailer's massive sneaker selection that I can't stop thinking about.

To show just how worthwhile this Nordstrom's surprise sale is, I'm sharing my summer capsule wardrobe of the best on-sale selections below. Staying true to my frugal shopping editor form, these on-sale summer basics are $100 or less. The pieces on this list are designed to be worn together, so consider this your hack to finding your perfect summer style.

ZOE AND CLAIRE Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $118) $89 at Nordstrom A work dress this chic for less than $100? Yes please!

Nordstrom Classic Sleeveless Nightgown (Was $59) $32.45 at Nordstrom You might see a nightgown, but I see a breezy summer dress to wear with a pair of cowboy boots.

1.STATE Pull-On Wide Leg Pants (Were $89) $62 at Nordstrom Don't know what to wear? Pull these cozy linen pants on and a fitted T-shirt, and you're good to head out the door. It's the perfect linen pants outfit.

Free People Mia Rib Tank (Was $38) $29 at Nordstrom A great white tank top is essential for all seasons. Layer it under a button-down or wear it alone with all of your skirts and denim.

Madewell Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt (Was $138) $100 at Nordstrom You can dress this polka-dot skirt up or down with ease with a simple switch of shoes.

MANGO Danila Wide Leg Jeans (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom Just because it's summer doesn't mean you don't need some trendy denim. Stick to a pair of wide-leg jeans to keep things breezy and trendy.

Vans Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75) $34 at Nordstrom Trendy sneakers for $34 is what I call a steal.

MANGO Floral Print Midi Dress (Was $60) $42 at Nordstrom This pretty dress is a one-and-done outfit you can wear on repeat to the office, brunch with the girls, lunch dates, and everywhere in between.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom These cool white sneakers went viral for their comfort, so you can count on them for all of your summer travel plans.

Free People Rylee Wide Leg Chinos (Were $128) $77 at Nordstrom When you're tired of wearing jeans, give these baggy chinos a try. Pair them with a white top for cool monochromatic look.

MANGO Linen Button-Up Shirt (Was $70) $49 at Nordstrom There are a thousand different ways you can style this breezy linen shirt, which is exactly why it's a closet essential.

MANGO Suit Waistcoat With Buttons (Was $60) $42 at Nordstrom My favorite fashion girls have made trendy tailored vests a closet staple, and I'm on board.

ASTR the Label Pleated Cotton Blend Walking Shorts (Were $79) $47 at Nordstrom The bermuda shorts trend is making a comeback, and with a silhouette this polished, I'm a major fan.

Open Edit Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was $60) $45 at Nordstrom This skirt works for nearly every occasion under the sun, whether you're heading into the office or to date night.

WAYF Carly Skort (Was $75) $45 at Nordstrom A plain black skirt is can be used in a number of cute summer outfits and this one gets bonus points for its built-in shorts, meaning you won't have to worry about a wardrobe mishap.

Free People Full Time Fun Cotton Poplin Minidress (Was $78) $59 at Nordstrom This pretty white sundress may seem simple, but that only means you can run the gamut with accessorizing.

Open Edit Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60) $23.80 at Nordstrom A slip skirt is the ultimate versatile piece—wear it with a T-shirt and kitten heels for the office or a tank top and sneakers for the weekend.

Zella Thrive Rib High Waist 7/8 Leggings (Were $65) $42 at Nordstrom We all need a trustworthy pair of leggings, and these are a Nordstrom best-seller for their comfy, yet supportive feel.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater (Was $119) $71 at Nordstrom Throw this chic fisherman-inspired sweater over your shoulders on chilly summer nights or keep it at your desk to battle the office air conditioning.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35) $21 at Nordstrom When was the last time you replaced your basic T-shirts? If it's been a while, do yourself a favor and pick up this ultra-comfy pick.

Franco Sarto Tavana Fisherman Sandals (Were $115) $81 at Nordstrom Fisherman sandals like these are the elevated summer shoe trend I can't wait to wear with everything in my closet.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $83) $58 at Nordstrom Wear this as your go-to one-piece swimsuit or as a bodysuit for a night out.

French Connection Ruth Whisper A-Line Dress (Was $138) $97 at Nordstrom This classy little black dress is one you can for any special occasion on your summer agenda.

Rothy's The Point Mary Jane II (Were $165) $99 at Nordstrom Everyone in the Marie Claire office is obsessed with Rothy's ballet flats—not only are they on trend, but they are so comfortable, you can walk in them for miles.

