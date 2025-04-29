I Built the Ultimate Summer Capsule Wardrobe Thanks to Nordstrom’s Surprise Sale

It may feel like we've just entered the height of spring fashion season, but I'm already looking ahead. I'm a shopping editor, after all, so I can't help but think about the cute summer outfits I'll be wearing in just a month or two. I'd rather be overly prepared than scramble to put together my summer capsule wardrobe at the last minute and go over budget to do so. Instead, I'm finding all of my must-have pieces for summer at Nordstrom's massive surprise sale.

Nordstrom just secretly marked down thousands of new items, including tons of trendy summer finds. To be more specific, I'm talking about savings of up to 50 percent off staples like linen pants, tank tops, pretty summer dresses, flowy skirts, and more. Plus, there are a few finds here from Nordstrom's chic in-house brand, Open Edit, and the retailer's massive sneaker selection that I can't stop thinking about.

To show just how worthwhile this Nordstrom's surprise sale is, I'm sharing my summer capsule wardrobe of the best on-sale selections below. Staying true to my frugal shopping editor form, these on-sale summer basics are $100 or less. The pieces on this list are designed to be worn together, so consider this your hack to finding your perfect summer style.

Zoe and Clare Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress

ZOE AND CLAIRE
Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $118)

A work dress this chic for less than $100? Yes please!

Nordstrom Classic Sleeveless Nightgown (Was $59)

Nordstrom
Classic Sleeveless Nightgown (Was $59)

You might see a nightgown, but I see a breezy summer dress to wear with a pair of cowboy boots.

1.STATE, Pull-On Wide Leg Pants
1.STATE
Pull-On Wide Leg Pants (Were $89)

Don't know what to wear? Pull these cozy linen pants on and a fitted T-shirt, and you're good to head out the door. It's the perfect linen pants outfit.

Free People, Mia Rib Tank
Free People
Mia Rib Tank (Was $38)

A great white tank top is essential for all seasons. Layer it under a button-down or wear it alone with all of your skirts and denim.

Madewell, Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt
Madewell
Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt (Was $138)

You can dress this polka-dot skirt up or down with ease with a simple switch of shoes.

Danila Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Danila Wide Leg Jeans (Were $70)

Just because it's summer doesn't mean you don't need some trendy denim. Stick to a pair of wide-leg jeans to keep things breezy and trendy.

Vans, Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)
Vans
Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)

Trendy sneakers for $34 is what I call a steal.

MANGO, Floral Print Midi Dress
MANGO
Floral Print Midi Dress (Was $60)

This pretty dress is a one-and-done outfit you can wear on repeat to the office, brunch with the girls, lunch dates, and everywhere in between.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

Dr. Scholl's
Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

These cool white sneakers went viral for their comfort, so you can count on them for all of your summer travel plans.

Free People, Rylee Wide Leg Chinos (Were $128)

Free People
Rylee Wide Leg Chinos (Were $128)

When you're tired of wearing jeans, give these baggy chinos a try. Pair them with a white top for cool monochromatic look.

MANGO, Linen Button-Up Shirt (Was $70)

MANGO
Linen Button-Up Shirt (Was $70)

There are a thousand different ways you can style this breezy linen shirt, which is exactly why it's a closet essential.

MANGO, Suit Waistcoat With Buttons (Was $60)

MANGO
Suit Waistcoat With Buttons (Was $60)

My favorite fashion girls have made trendy tailored vests a closet staple, and I'm on board.

ASTR the Label, Pleated Cotton Blend Walking Shorts
ASTR the Label
Pleated Cotton Blend Walking Shorts (Were $79)

The bermuda shorts trend is making a comeback, and with a silhouette this polished, I'm a major fan.

Open Edit, Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was

Open Edit
Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

This skirt works for nearly every occasion under the sun, whether you're heading into the office or to date night.

WAYF, Carly Skort (Was $75)

WAYF
Carly Skort (Was $75)

A plain black skirt is can be used in a number of cute summer outfits and this one gets bonus points for its built-in shorts, meaning you won't have to worry about a wardrobe mishap.

Full Time Fun Cotton Poplin Minidress
Free People
Full Time Fun Cotton Poplin Minidress (Was $78)

This pretty white sundress may seem simple, but that only means you can run the gamut with accessorizing.

Open Edit, Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

Open Edit
Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

A slip skirt is the ultimate versatile piece—wear it with a T-shirt and kitten heels for the office or a tank top and sneakers for the weekend.

Zella, Thrive Rib High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Thrive Rib High Waist 7/8 Leggings (Were $65)

We all need a trustworthy pair of leggings, and these are a Nordstrom best-seller for their comfy, yet supportive feel.

Nordstrom, Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater (Was $119)

Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater (Was $119)

Throw this chic fisherman-inspired sweater over your shoulders on chilly summer nights or keep it at your desk to battle the office air conditioning.

Nordstrom, Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

When was the last time you replaced your basic T-shirts? If it's been a while, do yourself a favor and pick up this ultra-comfy pick.

Tavana Fisherman Sandal
Franco Sarto
Tavana Fisherman Sandals (Were $115)

Fisherman sandals like these are the elevated summer shoe trend I can't wait to wear with everything in my closet.

Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca
Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $83)

Wear this as your go-to one-piece swimsuit or as a bodysuit for a night out.

French Connection, Ruth Whisper A-Line Dress (Was $138)

French Connection
Ruth Whisper A-Line Dress (Was $138)

This classy little black dress is one you can for any special occasion on your summer agenda.

The Point Mary Jane Ii
Rothy's
The Point Mary Jane II (Were $165)

Everyone in the Marie Claire office is obsessed with Rothy's ballet flats—not only are they on trend, but they are so comfortable, you can walk in them for miles.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.