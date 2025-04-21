I'm in the process of transitioning my wardrobe from winter to spring, and I'm doing a lot of processing to fill the gaps in my selection. I can't quite afford to snag every trendy piece that catches my eye. Instead, I'm picking up a few tried-and-true capsule wardrobe staples that will last me throughout the season. Thankfully, I only need to turn to Nordstrom's huge surprise sale to fill my cart with under-$100 basics.

Here's the situation: Nordstrom just quietly marked down thousands of items, and I'm here to tell you that the discounted finds are too good to pass up. Highlights include summery maxi skirts to replace your go-to long denim styles and elevated lightweight summer sweaters ideal for creating the perfect layered outfits. However, the real magic of the sale comes from the majorly discounted summer shoes. Every must-have style you need for the upcoming season is included, like pretty ballet flats, sandals, trendy sneakers, and elegant loafers.

Ahead, shop all of my favorite under-$100 finds from Nordstrom's top-secret sale. Rest assured, these picks will keep your summer outfits far from boring and your budget still on course.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130) $90 at Nordstrom Zendaya just wore a polo sweater and red flats, so I want a polo sweater and red flats.

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandals (Were $63) $90 at Nordstrom Slide sandals like these were meant for beach days and low-effort casual looks.

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings (Were $79) $47 at Nordstrom Everyone needs at least one pair of trustworthy leggings in their closet, and Zella's are a fan-favorite for their light-as-air, comfy feel.

Steve Madden Madrid Low Top Sneakers (Were $60) $42 at Nordstrom Metallic sneakers are the latest 2025 sneaker trend to nab the fashion set's attention, so get ahead of the curve with this on-sale pair.

Open Edit Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60) $45 at Nordstrom This slip skirt can be styled in a thousand different ways.

Sam Edelman Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom Slim sneaker shapes are everywhere nowadays, so test out the trend with this on-sale style.

Nordstrom Scarlet Pointed Toe Flats (Were $80) $48 at Nordstrom The coolest fashion girls I know are wearing pointed-toe flats, so naturally, I'm in the market for a pair myself.

Open Edit Rib Cardigan (Was $55) $41 at Nordstrom Chilly weather hasn't left us just yet, so it's not a bad idea to keep this cute cardigan in your rotation.

Open Edit Faux Leather Midi Skirt (Was $80) $39.75 at Nordstrom The next time you're bored with your going-out outfits, ditch your jeans for this leather skirt and I guarantee you'll feel a whole lot cooler.

Nordstrom Shawl Lapel Blazer Vest (Was $149) $100 at Nordstrom Throw this tailored vest on and let the world instantly know that you mean business.

Hunter Original Waterproof Rain Boots (Were $150) $100 at Nordstrom The saying, "April showers bring May flowers," still rings true, so don't be caught off guard without a pair of trusted rain boots in your closet.

Madewell Shibori Dot Smocked Midi Skirt (Was $138) $100 at Nordstrom Polka dots are trending, so wear this skirt to instantly look like an It-girl.

Marc Fisher LTD Uleena Loafers (Were $140) $100 at Nordstrom Yes, loafers can be summer shoes, especially when they're in a creamy brown shade and rich suede. Plus, they give you the look of a boat shoe without going all-in.

Cotton On Haven Wide Leg Pants (Were $50) $35 at Nordstrom These linen pants are perfect for those days you don't want to put in the effort for a stylish outfit.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater (Was $119) $71 at Nordstrom Incorporate the fisherman aesthetic to your closet with this chic striped sweater.

Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100) $60 at Nordstrom Speaking of boat shoes, try these. They were practically made for yachting and exploring.

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats (Were $120) $70 at Nordstrom These flats went viral on TikTok for their comfort, plus the trendy leopard print is so easy to style.

Schutz Malta Sandals (Were $118) $83 at Nordstrom You'll want these strappy sandals in your wardrobe to pair with all of your summery dresses, skirts, and shorts, I can practically guarantee it.

Nordstrom V-Neck Cardigan (Was $159) $95 at Nordstrom Layer this cozy cardigan over tank tops for now, then keep it at your desk in the summer to battle the harsh office air conditioning.

Naturalizer Bailey Platform Mules (Were $135) $100 at Nordstrom Clogs are here to stay for summer 2025 and I am here for it.

Nordstrom Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pumps (Were $80) $48 at Nordstrom The next time you get bored with your usual summer work outfits, swap out your kitten heels for these fun wedges and see what a difference they make.

