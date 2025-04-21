I Predict These 23 On-Sale Wardrobe Staples From Nordstrom Will Be Sold Out Next Week
23 summer must-haves ahead.
I'm in the process of transitioning my wardrobe from winter to spring, and I'm doing a lot of processing to fill the gaps in my selection. I can't quite afford to snag every trendy piece that catches my eye. Instead, I'm picking up a few tried-and-true capsule wardrobe staples that will last me throughout the season. Thankfully, I only need to turn to Nordstrom's huge surprise sale to fill my cart with under-$100 basics.
Here's the situation: Nordstrom just quietly marked down thousands of items, and I'm here to tell you that the discounted finds are too good to pass up. Highlights include summery maxi skirts to replace your go-to long denim styles and elevated lightweight summer sweaters ideal for creating the perfect layered outfits. However, the real magic of the sale comes from the majorly discounted summer shoes. Every must-have style you need for the upcoming season is included, like pretty ballet flats, sandals, trendy sneakers, and elegant loafers.
Ahead, shop all of my favorite under-$100 finds from Nordstrom's top-secret sale. Rest assured, these picks will keep your summer outfits far from boring and your budget still on course.
Zendaya just wore a polo sweater and red flats, so I want a polo sweater and red flats.
Slide sandals like these were meant for beach days and low-effort casual looks.
Everyone needs at least one pair of trustworthy leggings in their closet, and Zella's are a fan-favorite for their light-as-air, comfy feel.
Metallic sneakers are the latest 2025 sneaker trend to nab the fashion set's attention, so get ahead of the curve with this on-sale pair.
This slip skirt can be styled in a thousand different ways.
Slim sneaker shapes are everywhere nowadays, so test out the trend with this on-sale style.
The coolest fashion girls I know are wearing pointed-toe flats, so naturally, I'm in the market for a pair myself.
In case you had any doubt, yes, Vans sneakers are cool again. Just ask Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and all of the other A-listers who've worn the affordable sneaker brand in recent months.
Chilly weather hasn't left us just yet, so it's not a bad idea to keep this cute cardigan in your rotation.
The next time you're bored with your going-out outfits, ditch your jeans for this leather skirt and I guarantee you'll feel a whole lot cooler.
Throw this tailored vest on and let the world instantly know that you mean business.
The saying, "April showers bring May flowers," still rings true, so don't be caught off guard without a pair of trusted rain boots in your closet.
Give your jeans a break with these cool pants, which are breezy enough for the hottest of summer days. Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of the brand's casual options.
Polka dots are trending, so wear this skirt to instantly look like an It-girl.
Yes, loafers can be summer shoes, especially when they're in a creamy brown shade and rich suede. Plus, they give you the look of a boat shoe without going all-in.
These linen pants are perfect for those days you don't want to put in the effort for a stylish outfit.
Incorporate the fisherman aesthetic to your closet with this chic striped sweater.
Speaking of boat shoes, try these. They were practically made for yachting and exploring.
These flats went viral on TikTok for their comfort, plus the trendy leopard print is so easy to style.
You'll want these strappy sandals in your wardrobe to pair with all of your summery dresses, skirts, and shorts, I can practically guarantee it.
Layer this cozy cardigan over tank tops for now, then keep it at your desk in the summer to battle the harsh office air conditioning.
Clogs are here to stay for summer 2025 and I am here for it.
The next time you get bored with your usual summer work outfits, swap out your kitten heels for these fun wedges and see what a difference they make.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
'Ransom Canyon' May Give Texas the Small-Town Drama Treatment, But That's Not Where It Was Filmed
Here's what to know about the real-life ranches featured in the Netflix series.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Fans Can't Stop Talking About This Rarely-Seen Royal After Easter Appearance
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's son shocked royal watchers with his grown-up look on Easter.
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle's White Easter Shirt Dress Is the Ultimate Spring Staple
The Duchess of Sussex wore a breezy button-down style to celebrate the holiday.
By Kristin Contino
-
21 Trendy Sneakers From Nordstrom I Predict Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month
Get them while you can.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
24 Sandals I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom
It's time to stock up.
By Lauren Tappan
-
I Asked Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director About 5 Can’t‑Miss Spring and Summer 2025 Trends—Here’s What She Told Me
From groovy boho styles to polished gardener-inspired outfits.
By Lauren Tappan
-
These Nordstrom's Summer Basics Are Under $100—They're Saving My Wardrobe and My Wallet
This is your sign to check the sale section.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Adidas Sneakers Everyone's Talking About Are Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom
You're welcome!
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I’m Curating My Wedding Guest Look With Dresses From Saks, Nordstrom, and Shopbop
23 under-$500 picks we're shopping.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I’m Swapping My Favorite Heels for These Elegant Spring Flats
These shoes embrace comfort without skimping on style.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is My Hack to an Elegant Spring Wardrobe—23 Finds That Prove It
Get rich-looking style for less than $250.
By Julia Marzovilla