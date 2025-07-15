These Are the European Vacation Outfits I'm Scooping Up From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Shop the pieces that bridge the gap between aspirational and attainable.

A collage of women in colorful European summer vacation outfits
In a few weeks, I’ll be on a white-sand beach in Majorca, Spain, sipping Aperol spritzes and indulging in what the internet calls the Euro summer aesthetic—think: low-effort linen sets, flowing maxi skirts, and Pucci printed silk scarves knotted into sarongs. The desired style is a mix of aspirational and attainable—somewhere in between the jet-setting socialites Slim Aarons photographed in the ‘60s and a well-prepared ‘Dad on vacation’ sightseeing in comfortable walking sandals.

Fortunately for me and anyone else hunting for affordable vacation outfits that look triple what they actually cost, every item I want to wear when soaking up the Spanish sun is currently heavily discounted for the 2025 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The retailer's once-a-year blowout, which officially began on July 12 and runs through August 3, features vacay staples like comfy-cute sneakers, polka-dot sundresses, and trendy swimwear, all up to 70 percent off. It's almost as if Nordstrom knew that I spent the bulk of my vacation budget on airfare and Airbnbs and wants me to achieve Euro summer style without accruing credit card debt!

For a peek into the Nordstrom vacation deals in my virtual cart, keep scrolling. From breezy button-down shirts (I buy mine one size up) to roomy raffia beach bags, these are the on-sale summer essentials helping me bridge the gap between easy and elegant.

Joyful Florals

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

I want my vacation wardrobe to reflect the joy I feel while I'm out of the office, where the most pressing concerns on my plate are whether to order an Aperol or Hugo spritz. Mood-boosting, colorful floral prints convey that off-duty and unbothered attitude very well.

Abstract Print Pleated Belted Dress
Tahari ASL
Abstract Print Pleated Belted Dress (Was $159)

Minimalist Slide 50 Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Minimalist Slide 50 Sandals (Were $475)

Sasha Faux Leather Top Handle Bag
Olga Berg
Sasha Faux Leather Top Handle Bag (Was $95)

Summer Gingham

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

Similarly, a gingham dress or checked maxi skirt transmutes an 'I'm ready to relax' message. I'm partial to Wayf's navy and white maxi skirt, which I'd pair with a sweet, simple pair of bow-bedecked white heels.

Gemma Plaid Pleated Skirt
Wayf
Gemma Plaid Pleated Skirt (Was $95)

Classic Short Cotton Pajamas
Nordstrom
Classic Short Cotton Pajamas (Were $69)

Maru Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Maru Sandals (Were $90)

Trend-Forward Sneakers

woman wearing a pink dress and red sneakers

No matter your destination or what's on the docket, sneakers are a traveling must-have. A trendy sneaker, whether it's a viral favorite or a pair in a popular summer color (cherry red is my personal go-to), offers comfort and a fashion-inclined aesthetic.

Cowl Neck Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress
Open Edit
Cowl Neck Asymmetric Satin Midi Dress (Was $90)

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

North Pebbled Leather Tote
COACH
North Pebbled Leather Tote (Was $395)

A One-and-Done Pairing

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

One of my favorite ways of ensuring I remain comfortable but don't look disheveled while traveling boils down to two components: a funky, fun little top and breezy skirt. It's even easier to get dressed while jet-lagged when both items come in a matching neutral shade.

Ruched Off the Shoulder T-Shirt
Open Edit
Ruched Off the Shoulder T-Shirt (Was $40)

Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Crinkle A-Line Maxi Skirt (Was $175)

Cora Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Vince
Cora Kitten Heel Slide Sandals (Were $295)

Nautical Stripes

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

When I think of the beach, three things come to mind: the sea, the sand, and stripes. Consider diving into the mariner-inspired print with either a casual button-down shirt or a lightweight day dress lined in navy and white.

Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
Frank & Eileen
Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt (Was $258)

The Striped Sailor Organic Cotton Midi Dress
FRAME
The Striped Sailor Organic Cotton Midi Dress (Was $328)

53mm Pillow Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
53mm Pillow Sunglasses (Were $151)

When in Doubt: A White Skirt

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

As I mentioned above, Euro summer style is about looking as elegant as possible while expending as little effort as possible. A free-flowing, pull-on white skirt, a longtime fashion editor essential that will reflect the super hot sun, slots in nicely on both fronts.

Lapel Collar Sweater Vest
Halogen
Lapel Collar Sweater Vest (Was $59)

BDG Urban Outfitters, Sadie Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt (Was $74)
BDG Urban Outfitters
Sadie Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt (Was $74)

Demi Fine Molten Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Demi Fine Molten Hoop Earrings (Were $50)

Loose Neutrals

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

As someone who naturally gravitates toward colors, I'm impressed by how much I'm drawn to neutrals this season. I plan on packing an outfit similar to the above for my Spain adventure, featuring a free-flowing blouse and baggy bottoms that allow for a breeze to keep me cool.

Shirred Raglan Sleeve Gauze Top
Treasure & Bond
Shirred Raglan Sleeve Gauze Top (Was $90)

Good Luck Barrel Leg Pants
Free People
Good Luck Barrel Leg Pants (Were $128)

Shelbee Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Dolce Vita
Shelbee Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag (Was $248)

Boho Embroidery

woman in euro summer vacation outfit

I'm a sucker for any craft-centric detail, which is why I've fallen head over heels for the eyelet pieces trending as part of fashion's embroidery renaissance. I'm eying this white linen shirt that's hole-punched with floral motifs—I can imagine myself wearing this top with coordinating white pants and a travel-proof shoulder bag.

Eyelet Cotton & Linen Button-Up Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Eyelet Cotton & Linen Button-Up Shirt (Was $99)

Barbara Cargo Pants
AllSaints
Barbara Cargo Pants (Were $219)

Pebbled Crossbody Bag
COACH
Pebbled Crossbody Bag (Was $395)

Casual Tailoring

A woman at Paris Fashion Week street style wearing a tan vest and blue jeans

Another core outfit formula I bring with me when traveling: a sophisticated, smart top and relaxed bottoms—like a polished vest teamed with denim. A pair of low-to-the-ground and easy-to-walk-in heels adds a slightly formal touch that makes the combination great for dinner dates or an aperitivo hour.

Maddox Vest
WAYF
Maddox Vest (Was $67)

Soft-Tech Good Standard Kick Flare Jeans
Good American
Soft-Tech Good Standard Kick Flare Jeans (Were $169)

Fauna Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Fauna Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral, zeitgeist-y moments—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people about style, from picking a designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, politicians, and C-suite executives.

Emma previously wrote for The Zoe ReportEditorialistElite Daily, and Bustle and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When Emma isn't writing about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp"-ing at bodega cats.