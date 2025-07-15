In a few weeks, I’ll be on a white-sand beach in Majorca, Spain, sipping Aperol spritzes and indulging in what the internet calls the Euro summer aesthetic —think: low-effort linen sets, flowing maxi skirts, and Pucci printed silk scarves knotted into sarongs. The desired style is a mix of aspirational and attainable—somewhere in between the jet-setting socialites Slim Aarons photographed in the ‘60s and a well-prepared ‘Dad on vacation’ sightseeing in comfortable walking sandals .

Fortunately for me and anyone else hunting for affordable vacation outfits that look triple what they actually cost, every item I want to wear when soaking up the Spanish sun is currently heavily discounted for the 2025 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The retailer's once-a-year blowout, which officially began on July 12 and runs through August 3, features vacay staples like comfy-cute sneakers, polka-dot sundresses, and trendy swimwear, all up to 70 percent off. It's almost as if Nordstrom knew that I spent the bulk of my vacation budget on airfare and Airbnbs and wants me to achieve Euro summer style without accruing credit card debt!

For a peek into the Nordstrom vacation deals in my virtual cart, keep scrolling. From breezy button-down shirts (I buy mine one size up) to roomy raffia beach bags, these are the on-sale summer essentials helping me bridge the gap between easy and elegant.

Joyful Florals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I want my vacation wardrobe to reflect the joy I feel while I'm out of the office, where the most pressing concerns on my plate are whether to order an Aperol or Hugo spritz. Mood-boosting, colorful floral prints convey that off-duty and unbothered attitude very well.

Summer Gingham

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Similarly, a gingham dress or checked maxi skirt transmutes an 'I'm ready to relax' message. I'm partial to Wayf's navy and white maxi skirt, which I'd pair with a sweet, simple pair of bow-bedecked white heels.

Trend-Forward Sneakers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

No matter your destination or what's on the docket, sneakers are a traveling must-have. A trendy sneaker, whether it's a viral favorite or a pair in a popular summer color (cherry red is my personal go-to), offers comfort and a fashion-inclined aesthetic.

A One-and-Done Pairing

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

One of my favorite ways of ensuring I remain comfortable but don't look disheveled while traveling boils down to two components: a funky, fun little top and breezy skirt. It's even easier to get dressed while jet-lagged when both items come in a matching neutral shade.

Nautical Stripes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When I think of the beach, three things come to mind: the sea, the sand, and stripes. Consider diving into the mariner-inspired print with either a casual button-down shirt or a lightweight day dress lined in navy and white.

When in Doubt: A White Skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As I mentioned above, Euro summer style is about looking as elegant as possible while expending as little effort as possible. A free-flowing, pull-on white skirt, a longtime fashion editor essential that will reflect the super hot sun, slots in nicely on both fronts.

Loose Neutrals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As someone who naturally gravitates toward colors, I'm impressed by how much I'm drawn to neutrals this season. I plan on packing an outfit similar to the above for my Spain adventure, featuring a free-flowing blouse and baggy bottoms that allow for a breeze to keep me cool.

Boho Embroidery

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm a sucker for any craft-centric detail, which is why I've fallen head over heels for the eyelet pieces trending as part of fashion's embroidery renaissance. I'm eying this white linen shirt that's hole-punched with floral motifs—I can imagine myself wearing this top with coordinating white pants and a travel-proof shoulder bag.

Casual Tailoring

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another core outfit formula I bring with me when traveling: a sophisticated, smart top and relaxed bottoms—like a polished vest teamed with denim. A pair of low-to-the-ground and easy-to-walk-in heels adds a slightly formal touch that makes the combination great for dinner dates or an aperitivo hour.