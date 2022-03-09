Veja X Marni’s New Sneaker Marries Art and Sustainability

Welcome back to Worth It, a breakdown of the new pieces we adore. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

Parisian shoe brand VEJA recognizes that sneakers aren't just a fashion accessory, but a representation of an entire generation of young people. More importantly, the brand saw an opportunity to create the beloved sneaker differently.

Established in 2005, VEJA began their journey into sneaker stardom with a goal: to make a positive impact with each sneaker made. Their environmentally friendly sneakers are crafted using raw and upcycled materials without the use of chemicals or pollutants. They also set their prices for organic and agroecological cotton materials in advance, ensuring producers are financially secure amid market fluctuations.

VEJA’s newest collaboration with Italian fashion house Marni marries the brand's commitment to bettering the fashion world with Marni's emphasis on handcrafted art and individuality. Vibrant DIY-inspired doodles adorn REACH-compliant leathers that have been sourced from Uruguyan farms and tanned in Brazil using a process that reduces water waste. Each pair is assembled by hand, while sneaker soles are composed of recycled rubber and rice waste. Both V-10 and high-top V-15 styles are available in two different color ways. Made in Brazil, the quantity of these vibrant, socially-responsible sneakers are limited.

Shop The Veja x Marni Collection: