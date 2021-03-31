The Best Yoga Mats for Comfort and Zero Slips, According to Yogis

"There's a lot to love about Jade Yoga's Harmony Mat: It has great grip, it's made of eco-friendly natural rubber, and it's favored by my NYC yoga studio of choice, Sky Ting. I have the midnight blue one, and my trick for keeping it from collecting lint between wipe-downs is folding it in half before rolling it like this." —Erica Cerulo, Of a Kind Co-Founder "We love the Jade Harmony Mat both for in studio and at-home practice. It has a perfect amount of grip so you won't slip in poses like downdog, but also enough cushion for when you have to put weight on your knees or lie on your back. Plus, it's made sustainably with natural rubber (no synthetics) and for every mat sold, they plant a new rubber tree. Also, lots of fun colors to compliment your preference/mood for practice." —Chloe Kernaghan and Krissy Jones, Sky Ting Co-Founders