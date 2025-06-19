Living in sticky New York City means I'm intimately familiar with sweat in all of its forms—including underboob. Sweaty girl summer is a real thing, and it demands smart solutions. My sweat-proof routine is loaded with deodorants that truly perform, chafing sticks that save my thighs and underboob area, formulations that kill bacteria-induced odor, and powders that prevent my makeup from slicking off by mid-day. Yeah, humidity hates to see me coming.

But beyond just staying dry, I'm super particular about how I smell and how fresh I feel throughout the day. There's nothing worse than lingering body odor that sneaks up in the evening when I have somewhere to be. So for me, keeping sweat and the smells that come with it in check is a non-negotiable part of my body care routine.

While it's literally impossible to stop sweating altogether—and you wouldn't want to, it's essential for regulating body temperature—here are the habits and products that help keep me confident, comfortable, and smelling fresh during the sweatiest season of the year.

Deodorants That Actually Work

There's a key difference that many people don't know: deodorant makes you smell better, whereas an antiperspirant makes you sweat less. You'll find aluminum in antiperspirants (which temporarily blocks your sweat glands) , while aluminum-free anti-odorants mask or neutralize odor.

As a sweaty girl myself, I prefer aluminum-based formulas, as no studies have definitively linked the ingredient to long-term health concerns. That said, if you prefer natural deodorant alternatives, there are plenty on the market.

Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant $7.95 at Amazon I've been using this spray-on antiperspirant for years, and I swear by it. While it's not the fanciest-looking product on my vanity, it gets the job done and keeps me sweat-free. And when I'm feeling like I want a little extra zhuzh, I grab the rose or cucumber scent from Dove. Lume Whole Body Deodorant $19.99 at Ulta Beauty Lume was one of the original brands to address smell beyond the armpits. The brand has a cult following that swears by its efficacy in blocking body odor. I am one of those fans, and I use this formula everywhere I want to keep smelling extra fresh in the summer (i.e., legs, inner thighs, underboobs, etc.).

My Anti-Chafe Army

There's nothing worse than a hot, sweaty walk through New York City on a humid day. All of a sudden, my inner thighs start to burn, my underboobs begin to drip, and I'm uncomfortable, rushing to find the nearest A/C and bathroom. Well, that was a common occurrence until I began to incorporate anti-chafe sticks (that can easily be popped in my bag!), and I haven't run into the problem since.

Megababe Thigh Rescue Mini Anti-Friction Stick $10 at Ulta Beauty This brand just gets it. Founder Katie Sturino wanted to create a product to help, as she puts it, when her thighs rub together, her boobs sweat, and when her B.O. gets bad. Alas, Megababe was born, and with it came holy grail products that kick irritation and sweat to the curb. First Aid Beauty Anti-Chafe Stick $20 at Ulta Another anti-chafe stick I adore is from First Aid Beauty. This formula is filled with moisturizing shea butter and soothing colloidal oatmeal, which I find is wonderful for areas that are irritated and inflammed.

Powders That Keep Me Matte(ish)

Whether I'm looking to blot my t-zone when noon hits and the oiliness rolls in, or double-up the sweat-protection power of my antiperspirant, I always turn to a powder. Bonus points for conveniently sized formulas to take with me for on-the-go situations.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder $38 at Sephora Think of Invisimatte as pocket-sized blotting sheets. The slim, small compact can fit in my tiniest of purses and nix any shine on my face in one little tap. True magic. Kaia Naturals The Sweat Powder Sakura Blossom $35 at Credo Beauty Ah, this next one is a recent find of mine, and it's a product that I can't believe I ever lived without. Though it's meant to absorb sweat on its own, I like to apply the powder on top of my underarm antiperspirant or body deodorizer as an extra layer of protection.

Odor, Meet Chemical Exfoliants

I find underarm odor bothersome, so I turned to my dermatologist for recommendations on how to deal. Her suggestion? Chemical exfoliants to reduce odor-causing bacteria and exfoliate the dead skin away.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating and Brightening Daily Toner $13 at Sephora If you've frequented the sweat solutions side of TikTok, you've likely seen people hyping up this $13 bottle of glycolic acid as a remedy for underarm odor. While it won't directly reduce sweating, it does work to exfoliate dead skin and buildup from deodorant while also reducing odor. Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel 5% AHA $20 at Sephora Combine alpha hydroxy-acid (exfoliating) with niacinamide (redness reducing) and deodorant to combat odor, and you've got this all-natural, luxe formula for Nécessaire that keeps bad smells at bay.

Undercover Sweat Saves

There have been many times that I have found myself in an inconvenient situation, and a sweat storm rolls in. (Nerves on a first date? Check. Running to catch the subway on a late morning? Absolutely.) These products are the ones I use to prepare myself for the possibility of a sweat attack.

SweatBlock Clinical Antiperspirant $19.99 at Amazon These dermatologist-recommended treatment wipes are made for those who deal with significant sweating. Apply the wipe before bed, allow the formula to sit overnight, wash with soap and water in the morning, and watch as their sweat-reducing effects appear for the next week. Do a patch test first because they're super strong and can irritate sensitive skin. Fomin Travel Deodorant Wipes $23.99 at Amazon I guarantee that if you dig through all of the bags and weekenders I own, you are bound to find one of these to-go deodorant wipes. Because they're individually wrapped, they're lifesavers to have on me when odor starts to creep through.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.