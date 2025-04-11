I treat myself to a new perfume in every city I travel to. As a fragrance junkie, I find there's no better souvenir than a scent that keeps on giving long after my return flight home. While I'm shopping, I try to find scents that embody the city I'm in—my last trip to New Orleans had me on the hunt for a spicy perfume (IYKYK). One spritz of that scent, and I'm immediately transported back to my travels. However, what if I told you you can get that same wanderlust without having to leave home?

That's the case with Diptyque's new City Candles, a 12-piece collection designed to embody the spirit of the cities they are named after. Typically, travelers can only find these luxury candles in Diptyque boutiques in their respective cities, but the brand releases the candles online once a year for a limited time only.

That time is here—from April 11 to April 21, fans can shop candles from cities like Berlin, Hong Kong, and London. This year, there will be a new destination in the lineup: Milan, which captures the heart of the capital of the Lombardy region. It smells like a sun-drenched floral blend of geranium and cardamom with woody undertones. Just like you would expect to see walking in the streets of the Italian city, the jar depicts buildings with sunlit neoclassical façades and balconies filled with flowers.

Diptyque Paris Milan - Classic Candle $86 at Diptyque

The other 11 candles come in equally gorgeous 6.5-ounce glass vessels—each depicting the city's architecture and culture with a graphic motif. The candles' scents reflect the native flora and trees of each city, too. The Seoul candle, for example, mirrors the city's modern architecture with a geometric pattern and features notes of hibiscus and incense to embody the city in which flowers bloom in the thousands and temple smoke fills the air.

If you want to reminisce on lavender-scented strolls through Paris or revisit the famous cherry blossom trees in Tokyo, Diptyque's candles can do just that for you. Some options will take you closer to home, too. Die-hard New Yorkers will love the smoky sophistication found in the bronze and blue New York candle, while the palm leaf-laden Beverly Hills candle will fill your room with the light aroma of freesia, mint, and lemon.

Diptyque's City Candles are available to shop online for 10 days only, while supplies last. Judging by online chatter, these candles are going to go fast, so don't wait to snag your favorite if a city catches your eye.