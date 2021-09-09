16 Best Inflatable Pools to Buy for Your Hot Girl Summer
This one's a scorcher.
By Julia Marzovilla published
Let's face it: We're all in desperate need of a pool or a beach fix fix by now. For those of us who may not be ready for crowded beaches yet and don't have pools in their backyard, allow me to present to you cute inflatable pools, ahead, that will get the job done. Whether you want to get a tan, cool off with a beer, or simply want some "me" time, it's possible to do it all from the comfort of your home—all you need is a good blow-up pool.
FUNAVO Inflatable Swimming Pool
Prepare to be transported to the beach (almost!) with this inflatable pool from FUNAVO. It's big enough to hold six people, so the entire family can hop in.
Intex Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
This 103" x 69" x 22" pool from Intex comes in this neon yell0w-and-white colorway and is priced at just under $30, so it's a great option if you're looking for a pool that comes in a color other than blue.
Bestway Fast Set Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
This fun floral pool set from Bestway comes with a built-in palm tree-shaped sprayer, so prepare to get splashed.
FUNBOY European Resort Pool
How cute is this fruit-printed pool from FUNBOY? You'll want to take pictures in it all day long.
Homech Inflatable Swimming Pool
Amazon's Homech inflatable pool is a bestseller for good reason—it's thick, can fit at least three adults, and holds up to 162 gallons of water. It only takes a few minutes to blow up, but you're going to need to purchase a separate electric pump for that.
Poolcandy Inflatable Party Sunning Pool
If there ever was a more perfect inflatable pool for the 'gram, this would be it. Don't let the size fool you—as one reviewer wrote, "This was nothing but an adult pool for tanning for me! It's a perfect size and holds a great amount of water. Quality is great and it’s so cute with the lemons. Made me want a drink on the side. Buy it!"
Funboy Tropical Palm Splash Pool
This dreamy tropical palm vinyl inflatable pool is one of Revolve's bestsellers. It has a diameter of 66 inches and a height of 18 inches—perfect for a solo dip.
INTEX Swim Center Round Family Lounge Pool
Kick back and relax in this massive family-friendly inflatable pool by Intex. The small bench on the inside of the pool means that it's great if you've little ones joining you—or if you just want to be able to shit back and relax.
Sunnylife The Pool
With dimensions of 62.99 x 51.18 x 15.35 inches, this evil eye inflatable pool fits two adults comfortably and practically screams summer.
Mylle Slowdown Studio Artist Collaboration Inflatable Pool
What do you get when MYLLE collaborates with Slowdown Studio? A gorgeous inflatable pool that will look like a piece of art in your backyard. You can find even more chic styles from MYLLE here.
Intex Inflatable Portable Round Hot Tub
If you're feeling very extra these days, allow Intex's inflatable round hot tub to give you a home spa experience like no other. It comes with 140 high-powered jets and a control panel to make sure the water temperature is exactly how you like it.
Funboy Tie-Dye Mini Inflatable Pool
I didn't know how much I needed a tie-dye mini inflatable pool until I saw this one from Funboy. Talk about doing summer right.
Play Day Rectangular Inflatable Family Pool
Grab Play Day's top-rated rectangular inflatable pool before it sells out—the 120-inch-long pool belongs in every backyard (that's big enough to fit it) this summer.
Pool Candy Adult Inflatable Rainbow Sunning Pool
This adorable rainbow inflatable pool fits two adults. For the price alone, you can't beat it.
Ban.do Heart-Shaped Inflatable Pool
Whether you use it as an inflatable pool or a pretty inflatable drink cooler, you can't go wrong with this heart-shaped pick.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
