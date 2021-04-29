Fashion doesn't stop on land, and the struggle to find a beach bag that's cute and functional is real. Though there are a lot of options on the market (woven baskets, canvas totes, raffia bags, etc.), only the best will hold an oversized towel, a waterproof speaker, and a change of clothes for a full day near the water. Luckily, these picks, below, tick all those boxes while looking super stylish, too. From totes to to hobo bags you'll want to carry them around all summer long—even when you're not dozing off under an umbrella.

Polo x FEED Tote Bag $198.00 at feedprojects.com Made from upcycled materials, this chic tote gives back, with each purchase providing meals through No Kid Hungry.

Woven Tote With Handles $9.99 at zara.com Zara's accessories collection is second to none. Case in point: this woven tote is too cute not to take with you on vacation, don't you think?

Viajecito Sydney Tote Bag $89.95 at anthropologie.com A waterproof bag is essential if you're in charge of bringing all the snacks and drinks. This rubber bag from Viajecito will protect all of your belongings.

Double Strap Mini basket Bag $59.99 at mango.com If you're looking for something a little more structured, Mango has you covered with this mini basket bag. It's perfect for light travelers who only require a book and their phones on a beach day.

ban.do Super Chill Cooler Bag $32.00 at bando.com Oh my god, it's a cooler. Yes—an insulated bag to protect your seltzer and snacks from the heat that also comes in the form of a watermelon or grapefruit. What more could a girl ask for?

Hat Attack Launch Tote $124.00 at shopbop.com This baby blue tote by Hat Attack is decked out with beachy fringe so yes, you need it this summer. This baby blue shade is to die for, no?

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Filet $95.00 at nordstrom.com It's designed for zero-waste shopping, but this fuss-free beauty is a great accessory for beach days. The netting and bright color options just scream summer.

Urban Outfitters Printed Mesh Tote Bag $24.00 at urbanoutfitters.com Checks are one of this year's edgiest prints, thanks to the Gen Z crowd on TikTok. Give your beach 'fit a 2021 twist with this lime green bag from Urban Outfitters.

Marc Jacobs Traveler Tote $195.00 at revolve.com This canvas tote is instantly recognizable, which is why I love it so much. This navy blue shade works year-round, but I adore it for holding all my warm-weather essentials.

BEIS The Woven Tote $108.00 at revolve.com BEIS was founded by new mom Shay Mitchell, so this beach bag is designed to do some serious heavy lifting. It comes with a few different pouches inside to store all your stuff and then zips closed at the top.

BTB LOS ANGELES Sandy Beach Woven Tote $116.40 at nordstrom.com This colorful striped woven tote might as well be made for Instagram. Load it up with all your essentials for an aesthetically pleasing day in the sun.

Lululemon On My Level Bag 19L Check Amazon $128.00 at lululemon.com If your beach day also involves a hike (can't relate) then this sporty tote from Lululemon should be on your must-buy list.

Business & Pleasure Co. $69.00 at freepeople.com This boxy tote from Business & Pleasure Co. is actually a chic-as-hell cooler. Prepare for all the beach picnics this summer.

Arizona Love Beach Bag $73.00 at revolve.com This easy two-toned bag from Arizona Love is so fun. I love the bandana print—it makes me feel like I'm a kid at camp again.

H&M Braided Shopper $59.99 at Hm.com You can never go wrong with a neutral tan shopper in your collection. Somedays, a day at the beach can turn into a night at the bar, so you want a bag that can pull double duty.

KELLY WYNNE Bring on the Beach Clear Tote $160.00 at nordstrom.com This clear tote bag from Kelly Wynne comes with a removable zip-top pouch for all your essentials. No more digging through your bag when it comes time to pay for parking!

Genovega Women Beach Summer Tote $22.99 at amazon.com This embroidered tote from Genovegac comes in a few different colors, but I love this neutral tan and brown colorway.

Lulus Color My World Multi Colored Oversized Tote Bag $74.00 at lulus.com Trying to make sure that your friends never lose sight of you on the beach? Then you're gonna love this colorful stripy tote by Lulus.

Clare V. Petite Sandy Tote $99.00 at shopbop.com Netted bags are so chic, especially when they come in black. This one by Clare V. looks like it belongs on the beaches of St. Tropez.

Anthropologie Merritt Tote Bag $119.95 at anthropologie.com An easy, carry-everywhere tote that will last you a lifetime. That's it, that's the whole caption.

Cult Gaia Gaias Scarf Fan Ark Tote $258.00 at shopbop.com Cult Gaia's pieces were practically made to be taken on vacation. Case in point: this structured tote.

Striped Jute Blend Triangle Bag $89.00 at stories.com This slouchy striped tote from & Other Stories is the epitome of French-girl style: it's easy, goes with any outfit, and looks effortlessly chic.

Celine Large Triomphe Basket in Raffia and Calfskin $650.00 at celine.com This Celine bag belongs on a yacht in St.Tropez. Enough said.