Plot Twist: I Want to Smell Like Bergamot, Pool Water, and Swimsuit Lycra This Summer
Vacation’s new body mists are an unexpected hit.
Spring in Manhattan is nice and all, with its patio spritzes and Central Park walks, but I’m the best version of myself during the heat of summer. Give me a subtle tan (don’t worry, I use the best SPFs), a cute new swimsuit, and a white sand beach with 80-degree weather, and I swear I am happier than a little clam. While there are still a few weeks to go until my picturesque June-July-August dream becomes reality, I have been getting a head start on my summer state of mind with some fresh perfumes. My current obsession: Vacation’s soon-to-launch Body Mists.
They’re not out in the world just yet (let the May 6 countdown begin), but the brand must have sensed my summer desperation and rushed over three dreamy sprays ($24 each) that have bottled the joy of vacation in on-the-go, easy-to-spray formulas. The trio is fun by design, taking scent inspiration from quintessential summer stereotypes. The classic Vacation fragrance imitates the smell of pool water and swimsuit lycra (trust me, it’s shockingly addictive). After Sun is a blend of line-dried open-weave linen and minibar gin (don’t mind if I do), and Grand Cuvée manages to recreate the smell of sunwashed sails.
Untraditional? Yes, but that’s what makes me want to pop open each one, which you should, preferably all together since they're essentially lighter version of the brand’s best eau de toilettes. “They’re made for layering, so you can wear them with our sunscreen or on their own to leave you scented, styled, and poised for every moment of leisure,” says Vacation founder Lach Hall. It's going to be a key factor in curating my olfactory personality this summer, that's for sure. The best part: they’re leak-proof (aka beach bag friendly), they cling to cover-up fabric shockingly well, and can be mixed and matched with SPF until your heart’s content.
Ahead of the launch, Marie Claire’s beauty team is breaking down all three scents. Be sure to sign up for the waitlist (live today, right here) so you can scoop these babies up before they sell out.
Vacation by Vacation Body Mist
Since I was a little girl I have been deeply obsessed with the smell of sunscreen. To me, it’s the ultimate proof of the neurologic power of scent. One whiff and I am instantly transported to summers spent with my family at the Jersey shore. That’s what this body mist does for me. It’s heavy on the coconut and banana, but I pick up on the salty, oceanic quality the more it settles into my skin.
Since sunscreen has a very specific, very strong scent, I actually appreciate that this is on the lighter side. I will go to town with 25 sprays when I’m actively sitting on the beach, but until then, I’m keeping it tame with a two to three spritzer. It serves as a little reminder that days spent on the beach are just a few weeks away.
Grand Cuvée Body Mist
“I'm not a body mist girl—as fun as they are, the fact that they last such a short amount of time always throws me. That said, Vacation's perfume mists are my exception. They last shockingly long on my skin and linger on my clothes for even longer. And the scents? Delicious. My all-time favorite from the line is Grand Cuveé because it smells like sophisticated fun bottled up. (Think: lounging somewhere sunny with a glass of bubbly in hand.) While it has all the go-to yummy notes like vanilla bean and chardonnay, it's balanced out with richer notes of amber, cedarwood, and cognac. I already know this is going to be my summer 2025 signature scent—now I just need to find myself a yacht.” — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
After Sun Body Mist
“The Aftersun body mist smells just like a sun-soaked beach vacation. I chalk this up to notes like melon, linen, and something that the brand calls Resort Towel Plush. I’m sold! One spritz instantly transports me out of my too-small NYC apartment and onto a luxe white sand beach somewhere.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor
