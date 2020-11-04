27 Wedding Anniversary Gift Ideas You Didn't Have to Rack Your Brain For
Don't stress, we've got you.
By Marina Liao published
There's always pressure to get a good wedding anniversary gift, whether it's your first or fifth celebration. It has to feel sentimental, but not cheesy; hit at the right price point for your own budget (or your agreed-upon budget); and it should be relatively useful. And yes, looking for a gift that checks of all these boxes is hard. To get you started, we've come up with a ton of gift ideas, ranging from the functional (such as kitchen tools or jewelry) to unique finds (such as personalized leather keychains or a customizable anniversary puzzle). There are gifts at every price point, too. Don't rack your brain for wedding anniversary gift ideas or get too stressed out this time around—we've got you.
Homesick Let's Toast Candle
A Personalized Candle
For couples enjoying their anniversary at home, make the space feel more intimate and cozy by lighting this candle. The top notes are mandarin, grapefruit, and orange; the mid notes are apple and pineapple; and the base is champagne grapes. Burn while sipping on some bubblies or wine. Cheers!
Etsy Personalised Calendar Date Keychain
A Personalized Keychain
Gift your loved one this personalized keychain that can feature the date you guys met, your wedding anniversary, or whatever date you hold close to your heart. This keychain is both a low-key sentimental and functional gift.
UncommonGoods New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle
A Customizable Puzzle
Any avid NYT reader will be delighted and surprised when presented with this puzzle. It is customizable in that you can pick any date that's special to you and the puzzle will feature the front page of the NYT for that date. For the couple who's been together for years and years, get this NYT anniversary book instead.
Whiskey Peaks Grand Canyon Set of 2
A Set of Whiskey Glasses
Winding down with a sip of whiskey tastes even better with these novelty glasses. The set of two features raised topographic impressions of the Grand Canyon—perfect for the nature lover in your life. The glasses are handblown, lightweight, and durable.
Aurate Travel Pouch
A Travel Accessory Pouch
A travel-friendly pouch designed to hold everything from necklaces and rings. The multiple compartments will keep everything organized and tangle free. Feeling generous? Why not fill it up with a few pieces to give as well?
Italic Slumber Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
A Comfy Sheet Set
A gift you can both enjoy. This 400 thread-count sheet set will conjure up the fancy hotel room vibes of your past vacations. You'll both want to stay in bed just a few minutes longer, too, to experience the airy, breathable, and luxurious softness of the sheets.
Urban Stems The Fall Collection
A Bouquet of Dry Florals
Why not give her flowers that last forever? This dried bouquet perfectly suits couples whose anniversary is in the fall/winter.
Our Place Always Pan
A Instagram-Worthy Pan
Gift this popular pan to the cook in your life. The blue color option is new and will transform any stove top from boring to cool. Leave it there, or hang it up with your other pots and pans as kitchen decor.
DII Swedish Dishcloth Cleaning Collection
An Alternative to Paper Towels
One of your common interests is environmental conservation and/or trying to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. A good gift is a set of Swedish dishcloths, which are alternatives to paper towels and sponges.
Mateo 14-Karat Gold, Pearl and Diamond Earrings
A Pair of Diamond Pearl Earrings
Don't forget to capture her astonished look on camera when she opens the box to find these beauties staring back at her. She'll waste no time trying them on and wearing them out for your dinner dates.
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
A Bluetooth Record Player
The prettiest modern record player we ever did see. It has built-in Bluetooth compatibility, a port to connect to your home sound system, and a headphone jack if you prefer to listen to music solo.
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Waffle Spa Robe
A Eco-Friendly Bathrobe
Along with the gift card to her favorite spa, give her this waffle stitch bathrobe. It's made from organic cotton and wills the wearer into spending the entire day, for better or worst, in this robe.
Silver Oak One-Bottle Napa Valley Holiday Gift
A Napa Valley Red Wine
One sip of this wine and you'll be transported back to your romantic trips to Napa Valley. Enjoy it with a charcuterie board of meats and cheeses.
Bryan Anthonys You Are My Sunshine Ring Set
A Meaningful Set of Rings
A gift that can be enjoyed by partners and/or a mom and daughter duo. The rings separate into two so each person has one half symbolizing the love and connectedness of a relationship.
Goodee Teapot Top Handle
A Ceramic Teapot
A teapot that's not only beautiful, but works well as a piece of shelf decor. The hand-thrown ceramic pot is made in Canada from red stoneware and features an unglazed finish on the outside.
Etsy Anniversary Socks
A Pair of Anniversary Socks
A present that can be used every day. The socks come with a few different phrases, from "Sole Mates" to "2 Years Down."
Artís Elite 5 Brush Set
A Makeup Brush Set
If she's a serious beauty maven, the obvious gift to give for any holiday/special celebration is in the beauty realm. This set of five brushes will gift her all the tools she needs to get ready before you guys go out for that dinner date.
Maison de Sabré AirPods Case
A Leather Airpod Case
This leather AirPod case comes with complimentary personalization and is made with premium, top-grain leather. Fancy.
Air Company. Air Vodka
A Bottle of Vodka
A gorgeous bottle of spirit that's almost too nice to drink. It's the world's first ever carbon-negative spirit. You can read all about the chemistry behind the making of this vodka here.
SMEG '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
A Drip Coffeemaker
Again, a present you both can enjoy—if you're a coffee drinker as well. If not, your partner will happily accept and use this drip coffeemaker all by himself.
Native Union Drop Marquetry Wireless Charging Pad
A Wireless Charging Pad
A multicolor wireless docking pad that looks nice and modern. It'll look great displayed on a nightstand, work table, or shelf.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask
A Sleep Eyemask
With this silky eye mask on, you'll want to hit the snooze button for five extra minutes. It doesn't feel tight around your head and sits comfortability on your face.
UGG Scuff Slipper
A Men's Fuzzy Slipper
He's always complaining about having cold feet, so warm up his toes with this shearling suede slipper. As soon as he walks in through the door, he'll want to slip these babies on.
Catbird Golden Twisted Band
A Gold Ring
This 18-karat yellow gold ring would look great in her wedding band ring stack. Diamonds are encrusted in a twisting pattern, which makes it a unique piece that'll catch everyone's eye.
Anese x Tinder Go Touch Yourself Kit
A Beauty Kit
Did you guys meet on Tinder? Gift her this cheeky beauty kit as a way to celebrate both the awkward beginnings and the present closeness you guys feel for each other.
KingsleyLeather Handmade Leather Bookmark Dark Brown
A Leather Bookmark
Never forget the page you're on again with this personalized leather bookmark. It looks luxurious, chic, and has just the right amount of sentimentality.
TRUFF Truffle-Infused Hot Sauce
A Hot Sauce Gift Set
Keep your relationship spicy—literally—with this truffle-infused hot sauce. Opt for the gift set, so you can try both flavors.
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Diptyque's Limited-Edition Black Friday Baies Candle Is Back
It's only available for three days—snag it before it sells out!
By Rachel Epstein
-
51 Virtual Gifts and Gift Ideas for When You Can't Be There IRL
Show someone how much they mean to you (without leaving your couch).
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Apple's AirPods Pro Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021
If you've been waiting for the right time to take the plunge—it's now.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
28 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Tech Deals to Shop Right Now
Why, yes, I do need a new pair of noise-canceling headphones!
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Nordstrom Is Having a Low-Key Amazing Home Sale Right Now
Why yes, I do need another throw blanket.
By Kelsey Mulvey
-
The Best Board Games for Adults for Your Next Night In
You'll never be bored again.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
21 Coffee Table Decor Ideas For Your First Adult Apartment
Step away from the coasters.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 23 Best Bath Towels for Turning Your Bathroom Into a Spa
You might even forget you're still in a studio apartment.
By Julia Marzovilla