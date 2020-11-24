Forget the bride and groom (or the two brides or two grooms), weddings can be more stressful for the guests—especially when you have no idea what to get the couple who has everything. There are a lot of factors that go into picking out a wedding gift: Are you actually attending the wedding? Skipping out because you can't afford that ticket to Hawaii? Gifting the present to your close friend? Splitting it between you and your partner? No matter what, you want to get them something standout that won't be re-gifted. Ahead, find 30 off-registry gifts they'll love (and actually use) no matter where you fall on the wedding guest list.