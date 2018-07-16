10 Watches Under $200 You'll Actually Want to Buy

You’ve probably ditched watches forever in favor of your iPhone, but this timeless accessory can add an extra dose of style and professionalism to an outfit. While I admit I only wear them on special occasions, I do love to browse current styles from the latest tech-driven Fitbit to minimalist watches. If you’re thinking about getting back into the watch game, peruse through this season’s options, below. You don’t need to be a horologist to know they’re both functional and fashion girl approved.