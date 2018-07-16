Today's Top Stories
10 Watches Under $200 You'll Actually Want to Buy

To ease your smartphone addiction.

Design by Bridget Burns

You’ve probably ditched watches forever in favor of your iPhone, but this timeless accessory can add an extra dose of style and professionalism to an outfit. While I admit I only wear them on special occasions, I do love to browse current styles from the latest tech-driven Fitbit to minimalist watches. If you’re thinking about getting back into the watch game, peruse through this season’s options, below. You don’t need to be a horologist to know they’re both functional and fashion girl approved.

1 The Classic Gold Watch
Courtesy

Rosefield, $109

SHOP IT

If you're not about the flashy colors or prints on a watch, this black-and-gold timepiece evokes simple and minimalist vibes. This is the classy watch you can wear on job interviews or to meetings with executives. Pair with a button-down shirt and ankle-crop navy slacks.

2 The Watch That Doesn't Look Like a Watch
Courtesy

Tory Burch, $195

SHOP IT

At first glance, this evil eye watch resembles a bracelet more so than a functional timepiece. The untraditional silhouette was inspired by the nazar amulet and suits those who are looking for something cool and unique.

3 The Colorful Watch
Courtesy

Adidas, $75

SHOP IT

Gift the friend or family member who's obsessed with athleisure this sporty Adidas watch. The understated style has a nifty feature: Japanese Miyota quartz is embedded on the second hand to ensure precise and accurate timekeeping.

4 The Playful Watch
Courtesy

Kate Spade, $195

SHOP IT

For anyone who loves a good happy hour ($3 sangrias?!), they need this cocktail-themed watch. A pink martini glass image replaces one of the numbers (it's 5 o'clock somewhere, get it?) while the second hand features navy stripes to match the watch's strap.

5 The Work Watch
Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff, $150

SHOP IT

When one strap doesn't seem enough, invest in the wrap watch. This multicolored Rebecca Minkoff option features a modern rectangular dial and four pyramid studs in lieu of numbers for a clean and sleek look.

6 The Double-Faced Watch
Courtesy

Uri Minkoff, $175

SHOP IT

The next time your sister is running late (again), give her this double-faced watch. It'll be a gentle hint for her to get her act together because there's really no mistaking the time when there are two dials to reference.

7 The Sporty Watch
Courtesy

Fitbit, $180

SHOP IT

This Fitbit comes in a pretty lavender color perfect for summer. Aside from looks, the timepiece is actually quite useful with functions like the ability to calculate how many calories you've burned or the quality of your sleep. You can even opt to receive texts or calendar alerts, which ensures you can stay connected while working out.

8 The Minimalist Watch
Courtesy

Cluse, $140

SHOP IT

Amsterdam-based brand Cluse is known for its no-fuss yet elegant watches like this gray and marble timepiece with rose gold accents. The clean smooth lines, as well as the affordable price, will speak to a minimalist who seeks a luxe-looking piece.

9 The Contemporary Watch
Courtesy

Breda, $90

SHOP IT

This rectangular watch has an old-school feel because of the dial, which makes it perfect for vintage lovers. Instead of just black, the piece has a gold and burgundy finish for an extra oomph of style.

10 The Interchangeable Watch
Courtesy

Tory Burch, $195

SHOP IT

Tired of your watch's colors? Tory Burch makes it possible to constantly switch the hues with interchangeable top rings. You'll feel like you're wearing a new accessory every time, which is pretty damn cool.

