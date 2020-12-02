We get it: Shopping for the men in your life can be hard. You don’t want to get the same kind of gift for your brother or dad that you'd get for your boyfriend, and what on earth do you get for your tech-savvy younger cousin you only see a few times a year? Well, whatever they're into, we've searched high and how to find the perfect gift for them on Amazon. From Nintendo Switch holders to desk organizers to hiking manuals, there’s a gift for every type of guy on this list.