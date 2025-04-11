9 Travel Gadgets I'll Never Take a Trip Without

Traveling can be stressful, to say the least. I've taken many different trips over the years and while I love it, I've also been hounded by the anxieties that come with it. Will I lose my luggage? Is my phone going to die when I need it? Am I going to be bored on my long-haul flight? Thankfully, I've found the solution: a set of carefully curated travel gadgets that make traveling a whole lot easier.

Now, I'm not only getting through long-haul flights or even simple road trips—I'm enjoying them. No matter where in the world you're headed next, you'll find these travel essentials will make your life easier, too. Here, 9 travel gadgets I'd never take a trip without.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Portable Charger

Keeping devices like smartphones and e-readers charged up can be tricky, especially when you're in a different country where the outlets aren't the same. That’s why a portable charger is an essential.

I'd recommend picking one that's slimline and lightweight, like the Nimble Champ. Grab one that can charge more than one device at a time, like an Anker Power Bank. And I always make sure there's an excellent onboard battery, so that it can last the entire trip. The devices you're taking will dictate what you're looking for, but as long as you prioritize these areas, you'll thank yourself later.

With smart tracker tags, I can keep my wallet, passport, and keys on my radar by connecting them to my phone. While en route to a new destination, I put the tracker tags in my luggage. And when I'm solo, I always have one in my pocket, or on my keyring, or even in my shoe, so that I can share my location with family and friends.

Take the Apple AirTag, for example. You can slip these tags easily into your bags or onto your keys and track them on a map via the Find My app. Opt for a multipack, so you can make sure you’re covering all the bases. There are plenty of different options out there, from Tile to Apple to Samsung, that'll help you stress-proof your trip.

Wireless Headphones

Traveling, especially on flights, can be an overstimulating experience. Sometimes, it’s good to disconnect. With the perfect set of headphones, I’ve found I can zone out and build a soundtrack to my trip without getting bothered by externalities. The best features to look for? Long battery life, active noise cancelation, and comfort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travel Adapters

While a portable charger is an excellent choice, packing the right travel adapter is also very important. I typically opt for a universal adapter that can work across the world, like the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter, which covers 150 different countries.

Pick one that has USB charging capabilities built in, especially for charging your phone. It's a lot easier to travel with cables than each specific charger. Remember, you'll want to make sure you have the right USB to match your device; some support USB-A and some support USB-C.

An E-Reader

The idea of taking multiple books on vacation is a weighty choice—literally. Thankfully, e-readers are space savers (and you can continue to buy new titles as you go!).

For me, it's all about the Kindle Paperwhite. Why? It has better storage and longer battery time than a standard Kindle, plus it's water-resistant. Still, the Basic is also a great choice, and it's a little more portable and lightweight.

A Smartwatch

For me, a smartwatch has become a great travel companion. They're packed with helpful features, from contactless payment to keeping you connected. I'd go for one with built-in GPS, so you never have to worry about getting lost. Consider a Garmin, Apple, or Samsung Galaxy for their health tracking benefits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Digital Luggage Scale

More than once, I've arrived at the airport with (accidentally) overweight luggage. These days I don't travel without a digital luggage scale—they're inexpensive, small, and easy to travel with. Just hook yours up to your suitcase and lift it to get a real-time read on your luggage weight.

A White Noise App

White noise helps you relax while blocking out external sound. It's a continuous noise that covers all frequencies and keeps you focused, whether you're reading a book or getting some sleep.

It's not for everyone. That's why these apps also include the choice of natural sounds, like a tumbling waterfall or the zen noises of a Japanese garden. There's a variety available, so I'd suggest shopping around. I've found them to be mainly free (with in-app purchases, if you need them).

A Waterproof Speaker

You don't have to pack up a whole sound system to enjoy music on the beach or by the pool. For travel, plenty of speakers are waterproof and easy to carry, from the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 (my personal favorite) to JBL's impressive range.

They're rugged, hard-wearing, and can easily survive a round-the-world trip. Consider sizing if you haven't got much room to travel with, and battery life if you know you're going to be away for a while.