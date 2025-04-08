I’m Buying These Under-$100 Adidas Sneakers Over Every Other Designer Pair—Here’s Why
There's something for everyone.
As Marie Claire’s resident sneaker expert, I have a little secret: I’m obsessed with Adidas sneakers. At this point, it's nearly impossible to scroll through any social media platform for more than a few seconds without being inundated with It-girls styling their favorite trendy silhouettes. So, I took it upon myself to narrow down the brand’s massive selection to a few must-have pairs.
The Adidas craze didn't come out of nowhere. As Rachael Gentner, the director of active at the trend forecasting platform Fashion Snoops, pointed out, the blend of sporty and chic has been increasing for years—but it reached a new level last summer during the Paris Olympics, when "fashion and sports have never been more intertwined," she says. The brand ended the summer by partnering with insider-favorite brands like Willy Chavarria for his Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show, unveiling a collaborative collection on the runway. Suddenly, the sneakers were not just for in-the-know editors but for everyone. A 2025 shopping surge was already anticipated.
Combine that with rave reviews from Marie Claire editors and a sudden surge of trendy celebrity endorsements, and you have a bona fide must-shop affordable sneaker trend. The Adidas Samba was once the go-to pair among the street style set—I should note that supermodels like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner are still massive fans—but now the brand's It-shoe offerings have expanded. Just look at Jennifer Lawrence, who has been seen wearing the Taekwondo and Tokyo sneakers over the past several weeks. Gigi Hadid has also declared the Gazelle silhouette her personal favorite summer shoe.
Keep scrolling for the low-down on all the best Adidas sneakers money can buy. I don’t have any more room in my collection, so let this list inspire you to expand yours.
A Quick Look at the Best Adidas Sneakers
- The All-Time Classic: The Adidas Samba OG, $100
- The New It-Shoe: The Taekwondo, $100
- The Sleek Go-To: The Tokyo, $90
- The Elevated Gem: The Gazelle, $100
- The Cult-Favorite Must-Have: The Handball Spezial, $100
- The Sporty Pick: The SL 72 OG, $100
- The Retro Pick: The Adidas Superstar, $100
The Samba OG
Right now, if you picture an Adidas sneaker, you're likely envisioning the Samba. It's the shoe Gentner describes as having played "a pivotal role" in the rise of the sleek sneaker trend, to the extent that similar styles can now be found across the price spectrum, including in the designer sneaker market. I personally own a pair and can attest to their versatility. They're the definitive cool white sneakers in my collection and complement every outfit imaginable, from jeans and a tee to a pair of office-ready trousers and a blazer.
The Taekwondo
The Taekwondo is a newly launched (and under $ 100) silhouette that has caught the fashion set's attention. If the Samba kicked off the foot-hugging sneaker trend, then the Taekwondo takes it to the next level. The look also resembles a boxing sneaker but without the height.
The Tokyo
The Tokyo is another retro-inspired pair vying for the Samba's crown. Jennifer Lawrence is clearly a certified fan, but I fully anticipate other A-listers to endorse the style in the coming months. Available in several color combinations, it provides a solution for those seeking a versatile style with a unique twist.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Marie Claire's Senior Fashion and Beauty News Editor Halie LeSavage fell in love with the style after covering it so often. "I finally hit 'Order' on a cream and black pair with plans to style them just like Jennifer Lawrence's: with loose-fitting pull-on pants and early spring sweaters, with longline trench coats—with everything, in other words. Sure enough, they arrived in an easy-to-match palette and a comfy (but not too bulky!) silhouette. I now say I've walked miles in Lawrence's shoes, and I don't regret it."
The Gazelle
While I have personally kept a pair of suede Gazelles in my collection since college, they have experienced a slower rise to fame compared to the other styles on this list. The oldest Hadid sister has worn them in the past, but I am still waiting for the Gazelle to have its true moment in the sun. However, this style is an excellent choice for an elevated work sneaker and comes recommended by Marie Claire contributor Kelsey Stiegman, who calls them her "ride or die" pair.
The Handball Spezial
Not one, but two Marie Claire staffers recommend the Handball Spezial sneakers. As Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger states, "They offer enough cushioning for me to walk all across the city without any pain." This was quickly followed up in my Slack channel by a glowing review from Digital Director Jenny Hollander, who shares that she also owns a pair and is "obsessed" with styling them.
The SL 72 OG
Speaking of editor-recommended sneakers, Beauty Director Hannah Baxter quickly recommended the retro SL 72 OGs. "I already have these in red, and I’m obsessed," she says, further calling them "much more comfortable than the Samba" — a hot take! She is in good company, though. Bella Hadid was spotted in a similar red pair last summer and has been wearing the trendy brown version recently.
The Superstar
Associate Director of Social Media Lucia Tonelli has long loved Adidas Superstar sneakers. "I got my first pair in the third grade; from that moment on, they became an annual purchase (made by my parents, of course), perfect for a rapidly growing kid," she says. "The classic black-and-white style goes with everything, the generous padding keeps my feet comfortable no matter how far I trek, and they last for years without much sign of wear."
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Jodie Turner-Smith’s Goddess Braids Are the It-Girl Protective Hairstyle for Summer
The actress revealed stunning goddess braids while promoting her new TV show. See her gorgeous look here.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Acutely Aware" of "Problems" for Charlotte and Louis
A royal expert suggested Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could look to one duo for inspiration.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pauses Her Adidas Obsession for $120 Nike Sneakers
I've never been so shocked to see the Nike swoosh in my life.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
These Nike V2K Run Sneakers Made Jennifer Lawrence Finally Put Her Adidas Obsession On Pause
I've never been so shocked to see the Nike swoosh in my life.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers Are Still Making Adidas Sweat in the It-Shoe Race, According to Kaia Gerber
The $187 footwear is fast becoming a supermodel favorite.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe
I'm getting ahead with these under-$200 tank tops, staple denim, and breezy dresses.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
The Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Adidas Sneakers Everyone's Talking About Are Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom
You're welcome!
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Fashion’s Betting the Boxing Sneaker Will Be the Knockout Shoe Trend of 2025
Let's get ready to rumble.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Debuts the Trending Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker With Her Street Style Essentials
Give this woman a contract.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Supermodels Agree This Resurgent 2025 Sneaker Trend Is Serious Competition for the Adidas Samba
Emily Ratajkowski joins Rihanna and Dua Lipa in approving the trend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Anne Hathaway's Burgundy Adidas Sambas Expertly Translate a Winter Color Trend to Spring
One accessory is the key.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published