I’m Buying These Under-$100 Adidas Sneakers Over Every Other Designer Pair—Here’s Why

As Marie Claire’s resident sneaker expert, I have a little secret: I’m obsessed with Adidas sneakers. At this point, it's nearly impossible to scroll through any social media platform for more than a few seconds without being inundated with It-girls styling their favorite trendy silhouettes . So, I took it upon myself to narrow down the brand’s massive selection to a few must-have pairs.

The Adidas craze didn't come out of nowhere. As Rachael Gentner, the director of active at the trend forecasting platform Fashion Snoops, pointed out, the blend of sporty and chic has been increasing for years—but it reached a new level last summer during the Paris Olympics, when "fashion and sports have never been more intertwined," she says. The brand ended the summer by partnering with insider-favorite brands like Willy Chavarria for his Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show, unveiling a collaborative collection on the runway. Suddenly, the sneakers were not just for in-the-know editors but for everyone. A 2025 shopping surge was already anticipated.

Combine that with rave reviews from Marie Claire editors and a sudden surge of trendy celebrity endorsements, and you have a bona fide must-shop affordable sneaker trend. The Adidas Samba was once the go-to pair among the street style set—I should note that supermodels like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner are still massive fans—but now the brand's It-shoe offerings have expanded. Just look at Jennifer Lawrence, who has been seen wearing the Taekwondo and Tokyo sneakers over the past several weeks. Gigi Hadid has also declared the Gazelle silhouette her personal favorite summer shoe.

Keep scrolling for the low-down on all the best Adidas sneakers money can buy. I don’t have any more room in my collection, so let this list inspire you to expand yours.

A Quick Look at the Best Adidas Sneakers

The Samba OG

Right now, if you picture an Adidas sneaker, you're likely envisioning the Samba. It's the shoe Gentner describes as having played "a pivotal role" in the rise of the sleek sneaker trend, to the extent that similar styles can now be found across the price spectrum, including in the designer sneaker market. I personally own a pair and can attest to their versatility. They're the definitive cool white sneakers in my collection and complement every outfit imaginable, from jeans and a tee to a pair of office-ready trousers and a blazer.

The Taekwondo

The Taekwondo is a newly launched (and under $ 100) silhouette that has caught the fashion set's attention. If the Samba kicked off the foot-hugging sneaker trend, then the Taekwondo takes it to the next level. The look also resembles a boxing sneaker but without the height.

The Tokyo

The Tokyo is another retro-inspired pair vying for the Samba's crown. Jennifer Lawrence is clearly a certified fan, but I fully anticipate other A-listers to endorse the style in the coming months. Available in several color combinations, it provides a solution for those seeking a versatile style with a unique twist.

Marie Claire's Senior Fashion and Beauty News Editor Halie LeSavage fell in love with the style after covering it so often. "I finally hit 'Order' on a cream and black pair with plans to style them just like Jennifer Lawrence's: with loose-fitting pull-on pants and early spring sweaters, with longline trench coats—with everything, in other words. Sure enough, they arrived in an easy-to-match palette and a comfy (but not too bulky!) silhouette. I now say I've walked miles in Lawrence's shoes, and I don't regret it."

The Gazelle

While I have personally kept a pair of suede Gazelles in my collection since college, they have experienced a slower rise to fame compared to the other styles on this list. The oldest Hadid sister has worn them in the past, but I am still waiting for the Gazelle to have its true moment in the sun. However, this style is an excellent choice for an elevated work sneaker and comes recommended by Marie Claire contributor Kelsey Stiegman, who calls them her "ride or die" pair.

The Handball Spezial

Not one, but two Marie Claire staffers recommend the Handball Spezial sneakers. As Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger states, "They offer enough cushioning for me to walk all across the city without any pain." This was quickly followed up in my Slack channel by a glowing review from Digital Director Jenny Hollander, who shares that she also owns a pair and is "obsessed" with styling them.

The SL 72 OG

Speaking of editor-recommended sneakers, Beauty Director Hannah Baxter quickly recommended the retro SL 72 OGs. "I already have these in red, and I’m obsessed," she says, further calling them "much more comfortable than the Samba" — a hot take! She is in good company, though. Bella Hadid was spotted in a similar red pair last summer and has been wearing the trendy brown version recently.

The Superstar

Associate Director of Social Media Lucia Tonelli has long loved Adidas Superstar sneakers. "I got my first pair in the third grade; from that moment on, they became an annual purchase (made by my parents, of course), perfect for a rapidly growing kid," she says. "The classic black-and-white style goes with everything, the generous padding keeps my feet comfortable no matter how far I trek, and they last for years without much sign of wear."