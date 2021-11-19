57 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Boyfriend

When I typed "what to get your boyfriend for Christmas" into Google, I received over a billion search results. Which isn't particularly surprising—buying presents for guys is kind of difficult!—but isn't exactly helpful, either. If your boyfriend isn't particularly materialistic or vocal about his wish list, you have nothing to go on., so you're stuck making a list of things he might like or reach out to his closest guy friends to figure out his hidden wishes. Before you send that mass group text, hold on: I found dozens of great gifts for your boyfriend, from the surprisingly affordable to the super luxe, to get you started. This Christmas, we promise you won't be stuck wrapping up a tie. Once you're done finding a present for your guy, check out the best gifts for your mom and sister—you are on a gift-giving roll this year.

Bevel Shaving Kit for Men

Bevel Shaving Kit for Men

For the Clean-Shaven Guy

Let him know that you prefer him to be clean-shaven by buying him this set from Bevel. 

Away The Large Everywhere Bag by Ji Won Choi

Away The Large Everywhere Bag by Ji Won Choi

For the Traveler 

If he travels a lot for work, he needs this upgraded (limited-edition!) weekender bag from Away. 

Picnic Time

Picnic Time

For the Grill Master

I can't guarantee that he won't turn into his dad after you buy him this set.

Fellow Stagg [X] Pour Over Set

Fellow Stagg [X] Pour Over Set

For the Coffee Drinker

Now he can wow you with his coffee skills in the morning instead of running out to Starbucks.

Byredo Bal d'Afrique Body Wash

Byredo Bal d'Afrique Body Wash

For the Self-Care Guru 

Who doesn't love a guy who uses something other than a two-in-one body wash and shampoo?  

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

For the Guy Who Hates Wires 

Let wires be a thing of the past this year thanks to the brand-new AirPods you’re going to gift him. 

Jason Markk Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit

Jason Markk Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit

For the Clean Freak 

If you're dating the kind of guy who cleans in his spare time, gift him this sneaker cleaning set from Jason Markk. 

CARROTS BY ANWAR CARROTS Signature Pullover Hoodie

CARROTS BY ANWAR CARROTS Signature Pullover Hoodie

For the Guy who Lives in Hoodies 

Upgrade his day-to-day style by gifting him this luxe navy blue hoodie. 

GOODEE x The Organic Company Canvas Apron

GOODEE x The Organic Company Canvas Apron

For the At-Home Chef 

Let him show off his cooking skills in this brand-new apron in the new year. 

Icecream No Dice Cotton Graphic Tee

Icecream No Dice Cotton Graphic Tee

Or, if he's more of a graphic tee type of guy, give him this one from Icecream. 

Barbour Mixed Tartan Lambswool Scarf

Barbour Mixed Tartan Lambswool Scarf

For the Guy Who Only Wears Black

A classic scarf like this one from Barbour will last him a lifetime. 

Caputo & Co. Stone Bead Bracelet

Caputo & Co. Stone Bead Bracelet

For the Accessories Guy  

He’ll never have a reason to take this beaded bracelet off, so he’ll think of you every time he looks down. 

Palm Angels Classic Logo AirPods Pro Case

Palm Angels Classic Logo AirPods Pro Case

For The Hype Beast 

Not everyone can have a boyfriend as fashionable as yours. Show him that you have been paying attention to his streetwear-focused rambles by gifting him this AirPods case. 

Daniel Wellington 'Classic Sheffield' Leather Strap Watch, 40mm

Daniel Wellington 'Classic Sheffield' Leather Strap Watch, 40mm

For The Classic Guy 

If he just started a new job and wants to look fresh, he’s going to love this classic watch from Daniel Wellington. 

Paul Smith Three-Pack Striped Socks

Paul Smith Three-Pack Striped Socks

For The Sock Collector 

A man can never have too many socks, so gift him this three-pair set from Paul Smith. 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

For the Avid Reader 

If he goes through books faster than he can buy them, gift him a Kindle. 

Apple AirTag (1 Pack)

Apple AirTag (1 Pack)

For the Disorganized Guy

He’ll never lose track of his phone (or his wallet, or his keys) ever again thanks to you and this Apple AirTag. 

Star Wars Pajama Set

Star Wars Pajama Set

For the Star Wars Superfan 

Let him lounge around the house all day in this Star Wars-themed PJ set and he’ll love you forever. 

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle

For the New Boyfriend 

If you have no idea what to get your new boyfriend, buy him something he’ll use every single day, like this Hydro Flask. 

Tumi Delta ID Lock Shielded Money Clip Card Case

Tumi Delta ID Lock Shielded Money Clip Card Case

For the Guy Who Carries Nothing

Why would he need a wallet when he can just carry around the essentials in this sleek-as-hell card case?

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants

For the Casual Guy 

Sweatpants season is here, people! Upgrade his old faithful pair with this new version from Vuori. 

Good Man Brand Quilted Cotton Stadium Jacket

Good Man Brand Quilted Cotton Stadium Jacket

For the Guy Who Likes to Dress Up 

This quilted jacket is just a step up from his favorite hoodie, so he’ll look so cute on your next date night. 

BREVITE Jumper Photo Compact Camera Backpack

BREVITE Jumper Photo Compact Camera Backpack

For The Cameraman 

This backpack from Brevite will make him look put together—and will keep all his gear safe. 

Casper Sleep Sleep Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs

Casper Sleep Sleep Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs

For the Guy Who Has Trouble Sleeping 

A weighted blanket is basically a must-buy for anyone dealing with stress in 2021. Cheers to deeper sleep! 

Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak

Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak

For the Gym Buff 

A soothing after-gym bath plus this Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak equals a perfect afternoon, right? 

Scotch Porter Immunity Boost Beard Health Kit

Scotch Porter Immunity Boost Beard Health Kit

For The Bearded Guy 

Keep his beard in check and feeling smooth all winter long with this kit from Scotch Porter. 

POWERHANDZ Z POWERFIT TKO 4-Piece Fitness Bundle

POWERHANDZ Z POWERFIT TKO 4-Piece Fitness Bundle

For the Workout Buff 

If he can’t seem to make it to the gym before or after work, he’ll love this at-home workout set. 

Brooklyn Brew Shop FarmSteady Fresh Cheese Making Kit in Red at Nordstrom

Brooklyn Brew Shop FarmSteady Fresh Cheese Making Kit in Red at Nordstrom

For the DIY Guy 

Go ahead—make cheese on your next date night. It’s unexpected but surprisingly fun! 

Dualsense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5

Dualsense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5

For The Gamer

Even if he ordered a PlayStation 5 forever ago and still hasn't received it, buy him this controller to hold him over. 

Printworks Classic Chess Set

Printworks Classic Chess Set

For the Chess Buff 

If he watched The Queen’s Gambit and thought “I could do that,” he’ll love this chess set. 

Newgate Echo M Mantel Clock in Cave Black at Nordstrom

Newgate Echo M Mantel Clock in Cave Black at Nordstrom

For the Guy Who Just Moved 

This clock will make his barely-decorated apartment look a little more put together, I promise. 

Sephora Favorites Holiday Cologne Sampler Set

Sephora Favorites Holiday Cologne Sampler Set

For the Guy Who Likes to Smell Good 

Help him find his signature cologne in 2022 by gifting him this sampler set from Sephora. 

Furmax Office Desk Leather Chair

Furmax Office Desk Leather Chair

For The Guy Who Works From Home

Hear me out—he probably needs a new desk chair. This one is reasonably priced and makes a great last-minute gift idea. 

On Cloudflow Running Shoe

On Cloudflow Running Shoe

For the Runner 

This sleek pair of sneakers from On will basically become attached to his feet in 2021—that’s how comfortable they are. 

TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce

TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce

For The Spice Fan

If too spicy is never spicy enough for your favorite guy, give him the gift of this truffle-infused hot sauce. 

UGG Tasman Slipper

UGG Tasman Slipper

For The Guy Who Likes to be Cozy 

Who needs sneakers when he can just live in this pair of UGG slippers while he works from home? 

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker

For the Sneaker Head

Behold: A slick new pair of white sneakers to replace his favorite (ratty) pair. 

Montblanc Meisterstück Gold Coated Classique Ballpoint Pen

Montblanc Meisterstück Gold Coated Classique Ballpoint Pen

For the Classy Guy 

A pen this fancy deserves to be held by your most favorite guy.

Nordstrom Inset Curb Chain Ring

Nordstrom Inset Curb Chain Ring

For the Jewelry Fan

Start off his ring collection strong by gifting him this chunky silver ring. He’ll never want to take it off. 

Timberland 6 Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Timberland 6 Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

For The Rugged Guy 

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Timberland boots in the wintertime—they’re a classic for a reason! 

Frye 'Logan' Leather Billfold Wallet

Frye 'Logan' Leather Billfold Wallet

For the 'Succession' Super-Fan

Throw out the old wallet that he’s had since high school and replace it with this leather one that Logan Roy would approve of. 

Rails Harding Wool Blend Sweater

Rails Harding Wool Blend Sweater

For The Guy Who Loves His Basics 

In all honesty, he probably doesn’t own a simple gray sweater because he probably keeps forgetting to buy one for himself. 

Threshold 5pc Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set with Stand

Threshold 5pc Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set with Stand

For The Bartender 

If he’s dying to learn how to make a martini at home, show him the ropes with this bartending set.

HARLEM CANDLE CO. Langston Nightclub Map of Harlem Candle

HARLEM CANDLE CO. Langston Nightclub Map of Harlem Candle

For the Candle Lover

This candle features notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and clove. Yum! 

UGGR Robinson Robe

UGGR Robinson Robe

For The Guy Who Loves Being Comfortable

Prepare to never see him without this UGG robe on. 

Fjallraven Mini Kanken Water Resistant Backpack

Fjallraven Mini Kanken Water Resistant Backpack

For the On-The-Go Guy 

These lightweight backpacks have been my own boyfriend’s go-to for years—so trust me, they’re a good buy. 

Crosley Radio Record Storage Crate

Crosley Radio Record Storage Crate

For the Record Collector 

Move his record collection from that pile in the corner of his apartment into this chic crate from Crosley Radio. 

Shinola Rail Road Leather Apple Watch(R) Strap

Shinola Rail Road Leather Apple Watch(R) Strap

For The Apple Watch Wearer

Upgrade his Apple Watch situation with this leather band from Shinola. 

OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles

OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles

For the Winter Sports Enthusiast 

He hasn't stopped talking about that ski trip with his boys since he booked it, so just wait until he unwraps this baby. He'll be ecstatic. These mirrored goggles come in plenty of colors and will ensure he stays safe and comfortable on the mountain. Grab yourself a pair while you're at it.

Amazon Appetites: A Cookbook Hardcover by Anthony Bourdain

Amazon Appetites: A Cookbook Hardcover by Anthony Bourdain

For the Cook

So he spends all his time in the kitchen and loves Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations? Then he'll appreciate this cookbook from his culinary hero. Help him test drive the recipes by offering to cook a meal together or let him take the reins and make you dinner. 

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense

For the Workout Enthusiast 

Fitbit's latest watch, the Sense, is here to help everyone maintain a healthy lifestyle. Some of the functional features he'll love include a 7-day battery life, a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium, and tons of personalized health features. This, however, doesn’t even cover half of it, so experience the features with him when you present the Fitbit. This fun but functional gadget will help him achieve his fitness goals in no time. 

Rahua Cream Wax For Medium Hold

Rahua Cream Wax For Medium Hold

For the Hairstylist 

A 10-step beauty routine might not appeal to him, but this unassuming hair wax might be up his alley. Made of plant-based ingredients from the Amazon rainforest (a plus if he’s environmentally conscious!), the hair cream offers low-key shine and a pliable hold. The non-greasy formula will fight frizz while adding height, texture, and definition to his hair. Drop this in his Christmas stocking.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

For The Guy Who Loves Coffee 

There's something about not having to go to Starbucks for coffee in the morning that makes anyone feel like an adult. Give your man an added boost of "I have my life together" syndrome with this French press coffee maker from Bodum. 

JAXON LANE BRO MASK: Korean Face Mask for Men

JAXON LANE BRO MASK: Korean Face Mask for Men

For the Guy Who Wants to Get into Skin Care

He'll keep his skin clear with these face masks, but you'll get all the credit. This set from Jaxon Lane is designed with sensitive skin in mind, so they're perfect to put on after he shaves a little too closely. 

Quiseen Set of 9 Grey Beverage Chilling Stones

Quiseen Set of 9 Grey Beverage Chilling Stones

For The Whiskey Lover

You might not know anything about whiskey, but you do know these chillers are perfect for the guy who loves to drink it. Cheers!  

