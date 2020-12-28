21 Coffee Table Decor Ideas For Your First Adult Apartment

Step away from the coasters.

21 Coffee Table Decor Ideas For Your First Adult Apartment
(Image credit: net-a-porter.com / nordstrom.com / burkedecor.com)

By published

So you're finally moving into your first real adult apartment. Congrats! Welcome to the world of home decor. You've probably already found your bed, your couch, and maybe even a rug or two. You've even found knick-knacks to go on your window ledge. But when it comes to your coffee table, you might be feeling a little stuck. Aside from said couch, coffee tables are the true centerpiece of your living room. It's where you can reveal a bit of your personal decor style without breaking the bank. To help you out, we've rounded up 21 out-0f-the-box options for coffee table decor. From stunning books to card games to flashy decorative objects, this list has it all.

The Baker's Pick

1. MacKenzie-Childs Butterfly Garden Canister

Store your latest batch of cookies or brownies in this tin. Your guests will have a hard time not snacking on them.

The Organized Pick

2. Papier Colourblock Notebook

You know when you're on the phone and you need to jot something down before you forget it? Never miss a brainstorm by keeping a few of these bright notebooks on your coffee table.

The Do-Good Pick

3. Pottery Barn St. Jude Bell-Shaped Scented Candle in Yuletide Spice

25 percent of the proceeds from this gorgeous candle are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. What more reason do you need to pick one up for yourself?

The Curious Pick

4. Actually Curious Actually Curious Card Game

Get to know your friends a little better with this card game by Actually Curious. These cards are literally designed to bring people closer: they're made using research and science from psychologists.

The Great Read

5. St. Martin's Press Humans

This is the IRL version of the world-famous instagram account Humans of New York. Whether you live there or not, you can learn something from the anecdotes featured in this book.

The Artsy Pick

6. Areaware Kirby Vases in Various Styles

Vases can all look the same. This one by Areaware isn't your typical vase, so it will stand out on any table.

The Does-It-All Pick

7. PRETTI.COOL Catchall Dish

Keep your keys in the same place every night, thanks to this dish. You'll never run out without them again.

The "Manly" Pick

8. Boyfriend Boyfriend Room Spray by Kate Walsh

This bottle of room spray looks chic on any table. Use it to relax with notes of dark plum, myrrh, and blooming jasmine. Sounds perfect to me.

The Elevated Pick

9. ChasBete Romantic Tea Light Candle Holders

Up your candle game with these tea light holders. They make even the tiniest of tea lights look elevated.

The Internet-Famous Pick

10. Lex Pott Spiral Twist Candles

Normal candles not your thing? These twirly candles are the perfect modern touch. And they come in bright colors to match any decor.

The Fashionable Pick

11. The Vintage Vogue Linea Coasters (Set of 4)

Keep your coffee table safe with this set of graphic yet neutral coasters

The Gardener's Pick

12. The Sill Succulent Trio

Succulents are the no-fuss way to make it look like your apartment is a mini botanical garden.

The Random-But-Perfect Pick

13. Anthropologie Copper Leaves

Place these on your coffee table—and around the rest of your apartment—to evoke some serious fall vibes.

The Anti-Green Thumb Pick

14. Anthropologie Dried Gypsophila Bouquet

So, every plant you've ever owned has died on you. We get it! This bouquet of dried flowers is just as beautiful.

The Discreet Pick

15. Capri Blue Capri Blue Reed Diffuser

If you're scared to have a candle burning at all times, this reed diffuser from Capri Blue is the perfect substitute. Plus, it doubles as a colorful centerpiece.

The Travel Pick

16. Assouline Capri Dolce Vita by Cesare Cunaccia Hardcover Book

Even if you can't actually travel right now, let your mind wander. This book is filled with photos of Capri that will make you want to book a trip.

The Modern Pick

17. Threshold w/Studio McGee Decorative Metal Cube Black

What, you don't have a black wire box on your coffee table? We're not totally sure what this is for, but we want it nonetheless.

The Fun Pick

18. IMAX Bala Lidded Pineapple

Listen: pineapples make perfect home decor. We don't make the rules.

The Playful Pick

19. Slant Collections Drinks Please Bell

Be the hostess with the mostest thanks to this tiny little bell. Your friends—or partner—can ring it whenever they're in need of a refill.

The Classic Pick

20. COOLSNOWGLOBES Snowball Globe

You probably had snow globes in your room when you were a kid. This one is a thoroughly modern update to the classic holiday piece.

The Retro Pick

21. Urban Outfitters Lava Lamp

Bring back a few cherished childhood memories with this retro lava lamp. Let the good vibes commence.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.