21 Coffee Table Decor Ideas For Your First Adult Apartment
Step away from the coasters.
By Julia Marzovilla published
So you're finally moving into your first real adult apartment. Congrats! Welcome to the world of home decor. You've probably already found your bed, your couch, and maybe even a rug or two. You've even found knick-knacks to go on your window ledge. But when it comes to your coffee table, you might be feeling a little stuck. Aside from said couch, coffee tables are the true centerpiece of your living room. It's where you can reveal a bit of your personal decor style without breaking the bank. To help you out, we've rounded up 21 out-0f-the-box options for coffee table decor. From stunning books to card games to flashy decorative objects, this list has it all.
1. MacKenzie-Childs Butterfly Garden Canister
Store your latest batch of cookies or brownies in this tin. Your guests will have a hard time not snacking on them.
2. Papier Colourblock Notebook
You know when you're on the phone and you need to jot something down before you forget it? Never miss a brainstorm by keeping a few of these bright notebooks on your coffee table.
3. Pottery Barn St. Jude Bell-Shaped Scented Candle in Yuletide Spice
25 percent of the proceeds from this gorgeous candle are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. What more reason do you need to pick one up for yourself?
4. Actually Curious Actually Curious Card Game
Get to know your friends a little better with this card game by Actually Curious. These cards are literally designed to bring people closer: they're made using research and science from psychologists.
5. St. Martin's Press Humans
This is the IRL version of the world-famous instagram account Humans of New York. Whether you live there or not, you can learn something from the anecdotes featured in this book.
6. Areaware Kirby Vases in Various Styles
Vases can all look the same. This one by Areaware isn't your typical vase, so it will stand out on any table.
7. PRETTI.COOL Catchall Dish
Keep your keys in the same place every night, thanks to this dish. You'll never run out without them again.
8. Boyfriend Boyfriend Room Spray by Kate Walsh
This bottle of room spray looks chic on any table. Use it to relax with notes of dark plum, myrrh, and blooming jasmine. Sounds perfect to me.
9. ChasBete Romantic Tea Light Candle Holders
Up your candle game with these tea light holders. They make even the tiniest of tea lights look elevated.
10. Lex Pott Spiral Twist Candles
Normal candles not your thing? These twirly candles are the perfect modern touch. And they come in bright colors to match any decor.
11. The Vintage Vogue Linea Coasters (Set of 4)
Keep your coffee table safe with this set of graphic yet neutral coasters
12. The Sill Succulent Trio
Succulents are the no-fuss way to make it look like your apartment is a mini botanical garden.
13. Anthropologie Copper Leaves
Place these on your coffee table—and around the rest of your apartment—to evoke some serious fall vibes.
14. Anthropologie Dried Gypsophila Bouquet
So, every plant you've ever owned has died on you. We get it! This bouquet of dried flowers is just as beautiful.
15. Capri Blue Capri Blue Reed Diffuser
If you're scared to have a candle burning at all times, this reed diffuser from Capri Blue is the perfect substitute. Plus, it doubles as a colorful centerpiece.
16. Assouline Capri Dolce Vita by Cesare Cunaccia Hardcover Book
Even if you can't actually travel right now, let your mind wander. This book is filled with photos of Capri that will make you want to book a trip.
17. Threshold w/Studio McGee Decorative Metal Cube Black
What, you don't have a black wire box on your coffee table? We're not totally sure what this is for, but we want it nonetheless.
18. IMAX Bala Lidded Pineapple
Listen: pineapples make perfect home decor. We don't make the rules.
19. Slant Collections Drinks Please Bell
Be the hostess with the mostest thanks to this tiny little bell. Your friends—or partner—can ring it whenever they're in need of a refill.
20. COOLSNOWGLOBES Snowball Globe
You probably had snow globes in your room when you were a kid. This one is a thoroughly modern update to the classic holiday piece.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
