It's that time of year again: Nordstrom's winter sale (opens in new tab) is upon us, which means that hundreds of products across fashion, beauty, and home have had their prices slashed. Personally, I love using he retailer'st winter sale to upgrade my space, especially considering how much time I spend indoors during the cold months. From vases to candles to kitchen items, you can pick up just about anything from Nordstrom right now at a fraction of the cost, so elevating your surroundings doesn't need to feel complicated or break the bank.

Below, some of my favorite picks from the sale—the items in my shopping cart that are to make entertaining easier and sitting at home more chic.

(opens in new tab) Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller & Tumbler Gift Set Was $140, now $56 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Before we know it, summer will be upon us, which means picnics and backyard parties during which you'll likely want to make sure your wine stays cold.

(opens in new tab) Otherland Scented Candle Was $36, now $22 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) As a studio-dweller, I constantly have a candle burning in my kitchen to prevent my space from smelling like food. Otherland is one of my favorite, go-to brands. Their candles burn evenly and completely, and they smell divine without being overpowering. Choose from one of three scents, like this woodsy one, on sale right now.

(opens in new tab) Caiyu Candle Hera Candle Was $40, now $25 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) I love Greco-Roman art, so this Hera Candle is my ideal gift. While it's safe to burn like a traditional candle, I prefer to leave pieces like this untouched, like a tiny statue perfect for any bathroom, bedroom, or coffee table. You can even choose the color of the candle's wax! It comes in white, tan, and deep brown.

(opens in new tab) Bella Doña Babygirl Rug Was $170, now $111 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This heart-shaped rug from Latinx-owned brand Bella Doña takes its inspiration from graffiti art and Mexican-American culture. Playful and easy to style in any home, it's sure to add a bit of dopamine and femininity to your space.

(opens in new tab) Ferm Living Verso Handled Vase Was $139, now $77 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This eye-catching vase hearkens back to traditional pottery, with its gently curving shape and snake-like handles. It's sure to be a conversation-starter, whether filled with fresh flowers or left as a centerpiece on its own.

(opens in new tab) Dittohouse Courageous Woman Throw Blanket Was $195, now $98 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This throw is meant to celebrate femininity and bravery with its fun, colorful design. Add it to your decor to infuse any and every winter cuddle session with positivity.

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade Vintage Cherry Dot Set of 2 Round Serve & Store Containers Was $50, now $40 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Instead of buying flimsy plastic containers that crack easily and aren't environmentally friendly, invest in these glass containers. With their cherry and polka-dot pattern, they double as serving pieces, too, halving the work you need to put into entertaining.

(opens in new tab) Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Preservation System Was $179, now $125 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Who would ever want to waste a good bottle of wine? This wine preservation system makes it so that you can enjoy your favorite bottle of red (or white or rosé) without exposing it to the air outside. This way, you can sip from your special-occasion bottle for months and even years to come, and it'll always taste like you've just opened it.

(opens in new tab) Ferm Living Free Cushion Accent Pillow Was $89, now $54 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This whimsical throw pillow reminds me of Henri Matisse's work. A celebration of femininity and fun, throw these pillow with its nymph-like dancing ladies onto your couch, bed, or favorite chair for a smile-inducing setup.