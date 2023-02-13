It's that time of year again: Nordstrom's winter sale (opens in new tab) is upon us, which means that hundreds of products across fashion, beauty, and home have had their prices slashed. Personally, I love using he retailer'st winter sale to upgrade my space, especially considering how much time I spend indoors during the cold months. From vases to candles to kitchen items, you can pick up just about anything from Nordstrom right now at a fraction of the cost, so elevating your surroundings doesn't need to feel complicated or break the bank.
Below, some of my favorite picks from the sale—the items in my shopping cart that are to make entertaining easier and sitting at home more chic.
Before we know it, summer will be upon us, which means picnics and backyard parties during which you'll likely want to make sure your wine stays cold.
As a studio-dweller, I constantly have a candle burning in my kitchen to prevent my space from smelling like food. Otherland is one of my favorite, go-to brands. Their candles burn evenly and completely, and they smell divine without being overpowering. Choose from one of three scents, like this woodsy one, on sale right now.
I love Greco-Roman art, so this Hera Candle is my ideal gift. While it's safe to burn like a traditional candle, I prefer to leave pieces like this untouched, like a tiny statue perfect for any bathroom, bedroom, or coffee table. You can even choose the color of the candle's wax! It comes in white, tan, and deep brown.
This heart-shaped rug from Latinx-owned brand Bella Doña takes its inspiration from graffiti art and Mexican-American culture. Playful and easy to style in any home, it's sure to add a bit of dopamine and femininity to your space.
This eye-catching vase hearkens back to traditional pottery, with its gently curving shape and snake-like handles. It's sure to be a conversation-starter, whether filled with fresh flowers or left as a centerpiece on its own.
This throw is meant to celebrate femininity and bravery with its fun, colorful design. Add it to your decor to infuse any and every winter cuddle session with positivity.
Instead of buying flimsy plastic containers that crack easily and aren't environmentally friendly, invest in these glass containers. With their cherry and polka-dot pattern, they double as serving pieces, too, halving the work you need to put into entertaining.
Who would ever want to waste a good bottle of wine? This wine preservation system makes it so that you can enjoy your favorite bottle of red (or white or rosé) without exposing it to the air outside. This way, you can sip from your special-occasion bottle for months and even years to come, and it'll always taste like you've just opened it.
This whimsical throw pillow reminds me of Henri Matisse's work. A celebration of femininity and fun, throw these pillow with its nymph-like dancing ladies onto your couch, bed, or favorite chair for a smile-inducing setup.
A good alarm can truly be life-changing, and this one is made for those looking to fix their sleep schedules. It can be controlled from your smartphone, and includes guided meditations for before bed as well as a two-phase alarm that allows you to wake gradually.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
