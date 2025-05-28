Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Every Dress Chic New Yorkers Will Be Wearing This Summer
This is the best hack for staying cool *and* stylish.
Here's an editor-approved way to look stylish and stay comfortable in the summer: rely on your favorite summer dresses. They're the ultimate one-and-done outfit, so as such, I could add a few more into my rotation for the upcoming season. Luckily for me and my budget, there are plenty of floaty summer dresses on sale at Nordstrom. Prepare to see your social media feeds flooded with these finds in a few weeks—chic New Yorkers will be adding these to their closets immediately.
In case you didn't know, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is currently underway, and with it comes thousands of deals of up to 60 percent off across every major category. Dresses make up my go-to summer outfits as well as most of my vacation looks, so you can catch me shopping for easy, breezy numbers (many of which ring in at $100 and under, by the way!) while the sale runs through June 1.
If you're curious about which dresses made my strict shopping list, keep scrolling. You'll find a plethora of pretty numbers of every style and shade, whether you're looking for a classic white sundress or an of-the-moment polka-dotted find. And if you're looking to shop for more summer must-haves at Nordstrom, I've found the best trendy shoes and the best sneakers on sale, too.
Polka dots are summer's biggest print, so as such, this won't be the first time you spot a polka-dotted dress on this list.
The trendy drop-waist on this dress is everything.
This. trendy shade of ice blue feels right for summer.
A white sundress like makes for the easiest summer outfit.
Butter yellow is still going strong so now's the time to add this pick to your cart.
This is something I would imagine a stylish French woman would wear with ballet flats.
This would make for a cool bathing suit cover-up.
Pair this pick with clogs and you've got a trendy boho summer outfit on your hands.
