Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Every Dress Chic New Yorkers Will Be Wearing This Summer

This is the best hack for staying cool *and* stylish.

two attendees at paris spring 2025 fashion week wearing white ruffled dresses
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Here's an editor-approved way to look stylish and stay comfortable in the summer: rely on your favorite summer dresses. They're the ultimate one-and-done outfit, so as such, I could add a few more into my rotation for the upcoming season. Luckily for me and my budget, there are plenty of floaty summer dresses on sale at Nordstrom. Prepare to see your social media feeds flooded with these finds in a few weeks—chic New Yorkers will be adding these to their closets immediately.

In case you didn't know, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is currently underway, and with it comes thousands of deals of up to 60 percent off across every major category. Dresses make up my go-to summer outfits as well as most of my vacation looks, so you can catch me shopping for easy, breezy numbers (many of which ring in at $100 and under, by the way!) while the sale runs through June 1.

If you're curious about which dresses made my strict shopping list, keep scrolling. You'll find a plethora of pretty numbers of every style and shade, whether you're looking for a classic white sundress or an of-the-moment polka-dotted find. And if you're looking to shop for more summer must-haves at Nordstrom, I've found the best trendy shoes and the best sneakers on sale, too.

Gingham V-Neck Wool Blend Vest Minidress
Madewell
Gingham V-Neck Wool Blend Vest Minidress (Was $148)

Prepare for gingham to be everywhere this summer.

Free People, Sundrenched Smocked Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
Free People
Sundrenched Smocked Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress (Was $148)

A bright red shade like this is one surefire way to stand out at your summer get-togethers.

Charles Henry, Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress
Charles Henry
Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress (Was $118)

This dress may be simple in silhouette, but imagine all of the different ways you can style it.

Mock Neck Dress
Halogen
Mock Neck Dress (Was $99)

This dress was practically made to take you from the boardroom to happy hour with ease.

Berry Kiss Eyelet Off the Shoulder Minidress
Free People
Berry Kiss Eyelet Off the Shoulder Minidress (Was $128)

This flirty mini dress is too sweet with its off-the-shoulder neckline and eyelet embroidery.

Raylon Variegated Polka Dot Midi Dress
Free People
Raylon Variegated Polka Dot Midi Dress (Was $168)

Polka dots are summer's biggest print, so as such, this won't be the first time you spot a polka-dotted dress on this list.

Free People, Cecil Flounce Hem Cotton Blend Halter Minidress
Free People
Cecil Flounce Hem Cotton Blend Halter Minidress (Was $128)

The trendy drop-waist on this dress is everything.

Pappiet Midi Dress
Free People
Pappiet Midi Dress (Was $168)

This ruffled pink-and-white number is simply adorable.

Dana Smock Bodice Stretch Cotton Minidress
WAYF
Dana Smock Bodice Stretch Cotton Minidress (Was $88)

This. trendy shade of ice blue feels right for summer.

Cara Polka Dot Cap Sleeve Linen Blend Midi Dress
WAYF
Cara Polka Dot Cap Sleeve Linen Blend Midi Dress (Was $108)

Polka dots, puff sleeves, and dainty ties make this dress feel both classic and modern.

Caslon, Belted Maxi Shirtdress (Was $90)

Caslon
Belted Maxi Shirtdress (Was $90)

There's nothing I love more than a polished shirtdress on hot days. I don't know what to wear to the office.

Darcy Dot Sleeveless Fit & Flare Minidress
WAYF
Darcy Dot Sleeveless Fit & Flare Minidress (Was $89)

I could see myself wearing this breezy dress while vacationing on the coast of France.

Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress
WAYF
Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $99)

A white sundress like makes for the easiest summer outfit.

Mo Funnel Neck Matte Jersey Dress
Steve Madden
Mo Funnel Neck Matte Jersey Dress (Was $89)

For all of the 2025 brides out there, this is an elegant find for your rehearsal dinner or engagement party.

Mini Polka Dot Off the Shoulder Dress
WAYF
Mini Polka Dot Off the Shoulder Dress (Was $128)

For any of the special occasions on your agenda, this would make for the perfect fit.

Cara Floral Cap Sleeve Linen Blend Midi Dress
WAYF
Cara Floral Cap Sleeve Linen Blend Midi Dress (Was $108)

Butter yellow is still going strong so now's the time to add this pick to your cart.

Lisa Denim Minidress
Petal & Pup
Lisa Denim Minidress (Was $99)

This is something I would imagine a stylish French woman would wear with ballet flats.

Effortless Cutout Back Hybrid Dress
Zella
Effortless Cutout Back Hybrid Dress (Was $89)

This dress is made from a lightweight, breathable material and features a back cut-out so you stay cool even in sweltering weather.

Cotton On, Women's Halter Scoop Mini Dress
Cotton On
Women's Halter Scoop Mini Dress (Was $35)

This would make for a cool bathing suit cover-up.

Birdie Square Neck Minidress
French Connection
Birdie Square Neck Minidress (Was $138)

This dress looks so much more expensive than its under-$100 price tag.

Back Cutout Fitted Denim Minidress
Treasure & Bond
Back Cutout Fitted Denim Minidress (Was $80)

Pair this pick with clogs and you've got a trendy boho summer outfit on your hands.

Violetta Polka Dot Ruffle Sleeve Dress
WAYF
Violetta Polka Dot Ruffle Sleeve Dress (Was $99)

I couldn't resist adding yet another fun and flirty polka dot dress to this list.

Pineapple Garden Stretch Tulle Body-Con Dress
FARM Rio
Pineapple Garden Stretch Tulle Body-Con Dress (Was $148)

Everyone will be asking about this dress and its fun pineapple print.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

