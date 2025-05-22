I Built My Dream Vacation Wardrobe From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale—All for Under $300
7 on-sale outfits that prove you don’t need to splurge to look like you did.
I can’t believe Memorial Day is just days away—and once again, I’ve procrastinated planning my vacation wardrobe. With weekend trips stacking up and no off-duty outfits summer outfits to show for it, I needed a quick, affordable solution. Enter: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
My style is quite minimal, so if you appreciate simple, easy-to-rewear looks that rely on summer wardrobe fundamentals like linen pants and airy summer dresses, these are perfect for you. The best part is that you can grab all of these affordable basics for up to 60% off during the Half-Yearly Sale, which runs until June 1.
So, keep scrolling to see the chicest, easiest summer outfits from Nordstrom, crafted exclusively from on-sale finds. And if you want to expand your entire wardrobe this season, I also created guides to the must-have shoes and the easiest on-sale sneakers. I also found plenty of beauty products (like a discounted Dyson hairdryer) that you can easily add to your routine.
A White Dress and Fun Accessories
You probably already have a dozen white dresses in your collection, so this is your chance to get the most wear out of them. But if you're tired of your basic, perfect-for-work ballet flats or accessories, consider trying cherry red ones.
Trendy Capris and Wardrobe Basics
Capri pants continue to be on-trend, so take advantage of them by packing them for your next vacation. Pairing them with classic pieces like a longline vest and ballet flats is essential.
A Tuscany-Ready Summer Dress With Classic Pieces
I'm usually a neutral girl, but I can't get enough of blood orange-hued finds this summer. Naturally, I pull out my black accessories to complement my minimalist style.
An All-White Affair
Another thing about me is that I dislike wearing all-white outfits in New York City. There are too many chances of getting a stray stain on the subway! So, I keep my white outfits stored away for vacation.
Mixed-and-Matched Textures
I aim to pack pieces that complement each other regardless of the vibe of my trip, so this is an eclectic outfit formula that I depend on. A slip skirt, a tank top, and a striped button-down always work together.
Linen on Linen Separates
Another all-white outfit formula I rely on involves pairing all of my favorite linen pieces together. White linen pants can sometimes be see-through, but this pair surprisingly isn't. Red shoes add a much-needed pop.
Trendy Denim and In-Office Staples
I tried to avoid the Bermuda shorts trend, but folks, it got me. I am now a convert. If you’re giving them a try too, consider wearing them with wardrobe staples like a white button-down and white heels.
A Subtly Sheer Moment
File this under: another way to maximize every single item you packed. Your beachy sheer cover-ups can easily double as a date night look if you choose sparkly accessories.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
