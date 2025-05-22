I Built My Dream Vacation Wardrobe From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale—All for Under $300

7 on-sale outfits that prove you don’t need to splurge to look like you did.

woman wearing a sheer white dress
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
I can’t believe Memorial Day is just days away—and once again, I’ve procrastinated planning my vacation wardrobe. With weekend trips stacking up and no off-duty outfits summer outfits to show for it, I needed a quick, affordable solution. Enter: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

My style is quite minimal, so if you appreciate simple, easy-to-rewear looks that rely on summer wardrobe fundamentals like linen pants and airy summer dresses, these are perfect for you. The best part is that you can grab all of these affordable basics for up to 60% off during the Half-Yearly Sale, which runs until June 1.

So, keep scrolling to see the chicest, easiest summer outfits from Nordstrom, crafted exclusively from on-sale finds. And if you want to expand your entire wardrobe this season, I also created guides to the must-have shoes and the easiest on-sale sneakers. I also found plenty of beauty products (like a discounted Dyson hairdryer) that you can easily add to your routine.

A White Dress and Fun Accessories

woman wearing a white dress with red flats and a red scrunchie

Perk up your usual LWD with fun red accessories.

(Image credit: Launchmetric Spotlight)

You probably already have a dozen white dresses in your collection, so this is your chance to get the most wear out of them. But if you're tired of your basic, perfect-for-work ballet flats or accessories, consider trying cherry red ones.

Rothy's, The Espadrille Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Espadrille Mary Janes (Were $149)

Embroidered Floral Cotton Midi Dress
All in Favor
Embroidered Floral Cotton Midi Dress (Was $69)

Imitation Pearl Satin Bow Ponytail Holder
Tasha
Imitation Pearl Satin Bow Ponytail Holder (Was $24)

Trendy Capris and Wardrobe Basics

woman in carpris, a white long top, and black flats

Capris are one of the trending summer styles I can't stop thinking about.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Capri pants continue to be on-trend, so take advantage of them by packing them for your next vacation. Pairing them with classic pieces like a longline vest and ballet flats is essential.

Melanie Lace Trim Capri Pants
BY.DYLN
Melanie Lace Trim Capri Pants (Were $79)

Eloise Linen Vest
Faithfull the Brand
Eloise Linen Vest (Was $270)

Scarlet Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Scarlet Pointed Toe Flats (Were $89)

A Tuscany-Ready Summer Dress With Classic Pieces

woman wearing an orange dress and a pair of mary-jane flats

This orange color is meant to be worn in a warm place.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm usually a neutral girl, but I can't get enough of blood orange-hued finds this summer. Naturally, I pull out my black accessories to complement my minimalist style.

Peplum Hem Cotton Blend Shirtdress
MELLODAY
Peplum Hem Cotton Blend Shirtdress (Was $128)

Carter Mary Jane Flat
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Carter Mary Jane Flats (Were $125)

Dynamite 52mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Le Specs
Dynamite 52mm Rectangular Sunglasses (Were $55)

An All-White Affair

woman wearing all-white in New York

Make the most of your white pieces by wearing them together.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another thing about me is that I dislike wearing all-white outfits in New York City. There are too many chances of getting a stray stain on the subway! So, I keep my white outfits stored away for vacation.

Cotton On, Relaxed Wide Jean
Cotton On
Relaxed Wide Jeans (Were $70)

COTTON ON BODY, Active Rib Tank
Cotton On Body
Active Rib Tank (Was $20)

Dr. Scholl's, Time Off Sneaker
Dr. Scholl's
Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

Mixed-and-Matched Textures

Woman wearing a slip skirt, jelly sandals, a white tank top, and a black and white striped shirt in New York.

Mix-and-match different textures to make the most of the items you packed away.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I aim to pack pieces that complement each other regardless of the vibe of my trip, so this is an eclectic outfit formula that I depend on. A slip skirt, a tank top, and a striped button-down always work together.

Nordstrom, Bias Cut Satin Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Bias Cut Satin Midi Skirt (Was $99)

Cotton On, Bondi Tank
Cotton On
Bondi Tank (Was $15)

Caslon<sup>®</sup>, Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt
Caslon
Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

Linen on Linen Separates

woman wearing a white linen set in New York.

All-white layers are so dreamy.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another all-white outfit formula I rely on involves pairing all of my favorite linen pieces together. White linen pants can sometimes be see-through, but this pair surprisingly isn't. Red shoes add a much-needed pop.

Caslon<sup>®</sup>, Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon®
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Caslon<sup>®</sup>, Casual Gauze Button-Up Shirt
Caslon®
Casual Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

Steve Madden, Cary Heeled Sandal
Steve Madden
Cary Heeled Sandals (Were $80)

Trendy Denim and In-Office Staples

woman wearing a white button-down, denim shorts, and white heels in London

We're having a Bermuda shorts summer, so get on board.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I tried to avoid the Bermuda shorts trend, but folks, it got me. I am now a convert. If you’re giving them a try too, consider wearing them with wardrobe staples like a white button-down and white heels.

Frayed Mid Rise Denim Jorts
BP.
Frayed Mid Rise Denim Jorts (Were $55)

Layered Button-Up Shirt
ASTR the Label
Layered Button-Up Shirt (Was $65)

Marc Fisher LTD, Alonde Slide Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD
Alonde Slide Sandals (Were $130)

A Subtly Sheer Moment

woman wearing a white sheer dress, a gold bag, and black flip-flops in Helsinki.

Turn your beachy coverup into an easy night-out dress with a sparkly gold bag.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

File this under: another way to maximize every single item you packed. Your beachy sheer cover-ups can easily double as a date night look if you choose sparkly accessories.

Vance Mixed Media Asymmetric Dress
Steve Madden
Vance Mixed Media Asymmetric Dress (Was $119)

Byron Flatform Sandal
Rubi Shoes
Byron Flatform Sandals (Were $40)

MODA LUXE, Donna Evening Bag
MODA LUXE
Donna Evening Bag (Was $100)

