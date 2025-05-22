I can’t believe Memorial Day is just days away—and once again, I’ve procrastinated planning my vacation wardrobe. With weekend trips stacking up and no off-duty outfits summer outfits to show for it, I needed a quick, affordable solution. Enter: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

My style is quite minimal, so if you appreciate simple, easy-to-rewear looks that rely on summer wardrobe fundamentals like linen pants and airy summer dresses, these are perfect for you. The best part is that you can grab all of these affordable basics for up to 60% off during the Half-Yearly Sale, which runs until June 1.

So, keep scrolling to see the chicest, easiest summer outfits from Nordstrom, crafted exclusively from on-sale finds. And if you want to expand your entire wardrobe this season, I also created guides to the must-have shoes and the easiest on-sale sneakers. I also found plenty of beauty products (like a discounted Dyson hairdryer) that you can easily add to your routine.

A White Dress and Fun Accessories

Perk up your usual LWD with fun red accessories. (Image credit: Launchmetric Spotlight)

You probably already have a dozen white dresses in your collection, so this is your chance to get the most wear out of them. But if you're tired of your basic, perfect-for-work ballet flats or accessories, consider trying cherry red ones.

Trendy Capris and Wardrobe Basics

Capris are one of the trending summer styles I can't stop thinking about. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Capri pants continue to be on-trend, so take advantage of them by packing them for your next vacation. Pairing them with classic pieces like a longline vest and ballet flats is essential.

A Tuscany-Ready Summer Dress With Classic Pieces

This orange color is meant to be worn in a warm place. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm usually a neutral girl, but I can't get enough of blood orange-hued finds this summer. Naturally, I pull out my black accessories to complement my minimalist style.

An All-White Affair

Make the most of your white pieces by wearing them together. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another thing about me is that I dislike wearing all-white outfits in New York City. There are too many chances of getting a stray stain on the subway! So, I keep my white outfits stored away for vacation.

Mixed-and-Matched Textures

Mix-and-match different textures to make the most of the items you packed away. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I aim to pack pieces that complement each other regardless of the vibe of my trip, so this is an eclectic outfit formula that I depend on. A slip skirt, a tank top, and a striped button-down always work together.

Linen on Linen Separates

All-white layers are so dreamy. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another all-white outfit formula I rely on involves pairing all of my favorite linen pieces together. White linen pants can sometimes be see-through, but this pair surprisingly isn't. Red shoes add a much-needed pop.

Trendy Denim and In-Office Staples

We're having a Bermuda shorts summer, so get on board. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I tried to avoid the Bermuda shorts trend, but folks, it got me. I am now a convert. If you’re giving them a try too, consider wearing them with wardrobe staples like a white button-down and white heels.

A Subtly Sheer Moment

Turn your beachy coverup into an easy night-out dress with a sparkly gold bag. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

File this under: another way to maximize every single item you packed. Your beachy sheer cover-ups can easily double as a date night look if you choose sparkly accessories.