23 Summer Staples to Shop Before Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Ends

Let's talk about summer fundamentals.

women wearing basics in Milan
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
I know I often discuss the biggest summer trends, but I want to take a moment to talk about my favorite wardrobe essentials and where you can find them. Here's a tip: I buy most of my basics at Nordstrom, and I’m stocking up now that the Half-Yearly Sale is almost over.

Nordstrom's massive sale is offering discounts of up to 60 percent on everything I’m shopping for this new season, including summer dresses, the trendiest shoes, and versatile sneakers. There are also plenty of pieces to create the best summer outfits and vacation-ready ensembles. Because the sale ends on June 1, I don’t have much time to fill my shopping cart with easy, effortless basics that I’ll rely on for the rest of the summer—and beyond.

Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces from some of my favorite brands. My finds include the under-$50 linen pants I wear on repeat, the surprisingly lovable platform flip-flops, and one of the most perfect T-shirts from Nordstrom’s own label.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

I love these top-rated linen pants just as much as the rest of the glowing reviews.

Embroidered Floral Cotton Midi Dress
All in Favor
Embroidered Floral Cotton Midi Dress (Was $69)

Everyone needs a staple white dress.

Flared Midi Skirt
ASTR the Label
Flared Midi Skirt (Was $79)

This midi skirt is perfect for wearing to work and on the weekends.

Cotton On, Women's Haven Long Sleeve Shirt (Was $50)
Cotton On
Women's Haven Long Sleeve Shirt (Was $50)

Oversized button-downs are the perfect wear-everywhere basic.

Korva Slide Sandal
Open Edit
Korva Slide Sandals (Were $50)

Strappy sandals are the backbone of my summer footwear wardrobe.

Byron Flatform Sandal
Rubi Shoes
Byron Flatform Sandals (Were $40)

These platform flip-flops are the controversial summer shoe trend we're shopping now.

Drawstring Waist Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Drawstring Waist Low Slung Baggy Jeans (Were $138)

White jeans are a summer staple, and this baggy pair is so cool.

Birdie Square Neck Minidress
French Connection
Birdie Square Neck Minidress (Was $138)

This linen mini dress feels very French girl-inspired.

Rylee Wide Leg Chinos
Free People
Rylee Wide Leg Chinos (Were $128)

I love these trousers that look like jeans but are much more lightweight.

Birdie Tie Back Cutout Linen Blend Tank
French Connection
Birdie Tie Back Cutout Linen Blend Tank (Was $98)

The tie-back design on this top is so chic.

Nordstrom, Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

You can never have too many T-shirts in your wardrobe, and this one is on sale for less than $15.

Meyers Slide Sandal
Vince
Meyers Slide Sandals (Were $295)

These slides feel so elevated.

V-Neck Organic Cotton Chenille Sweater
Eileen Fisher
V-Neck Organic Cotton Chenille Sweater (Was $298)

Summer sweaters are a must for chilly evenings.

Achilles Sneaker
Common Projects
Achilles Sneakers (Were $458)

Common Projects sneakers are a staple in the wardrobes of the chic women I see around New York.

Corfu Tube Top & Wide Leg Pants Set
Free People
Corfu Tube Top & Wide Leg Pants Set (Was $98)

It doesn't get easier than a two-piece set.

Chunky Cotton Blend Sweater
Nordstrom
Chunky Cotton Blend Sweater (Was $100)

Nordstrom's knitwear range is second-to-none.

Chunky Cotton Blend Cardigan
Nordstrom
Chunky Cotton Blend Cardigan (Was $129)

If you're more of a cardigan girl, try this pick.

Mini Candy Leather Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Candy Leather Hobo Bag (Was $445)

This is one of those rare designer bag finds that you can shop on sale.

Caslon<sup>®</sup>, Easy Waist Linen Bermuda Shorts (Were $60)
Caslon®
Easy Waist Linen Bermuda Shorts (Were $60)

Bermuda shorts are my favorite controversial summer fashion trend.

HOKA, Clifton 9 Running Shoe
HOKA
Clifton 9 Running Shoes (Were $145)

These white sneakers are perfect if you're planning your next half-marathon.

Debrah Half D'orsay Flat
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Debrah Half D'orsay Flats (Were $120)

Upgrade your ballet flat game with this pair.

Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pump
Nordstrom
Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pumps (Were $80)

Wedge heels are the early-aughts trend that I'm getting behind. this summer.

Sleeveless Boat Neck Side Slit T-Shirt
Madewell
Sleeveless Boat Neck Side Slit T-Shirt (Was $42)

You can never have too many simple tanks.

Stripe Poplin Pull-On Shorts
Madewell
Stripe Poplin Pull-On Shorts (Were $68)

Boxer shorts are the comfy trend that gives "borrowed from the boys" core.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

