I know I often discuss the biggest summer trends, but I want to take a moment to talk about my favorite wardrobe essentials and where you can find them. Here's a tip: I buy most of my basics at Nordstrom, and I’m stocking up now that the Half-Yearly Sale is almost over.

Nordstrom's massive sale is offering discounts of up to 60 percent on everything I’m shopping for this new season, including summer dresses, the trendiest shoes, and versatile sneakers. There are also plenty of pieces to create the best summer outfits and vacation-ready ensembles. Because the sale ends on June 1, I don’t have much time to fill my shopping cart with easy, effortless basics that I’ll rely on for the rest of the summer—and beyond.

Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces from some of my favorite brands. My finds include the under-$50 linen pants I wear on repeat, the surprisingly lovable platform flip-flops, and one of the most perfect T-shirts from Nordstrom’s own label.

