These Beloved Kitchen Brands Are Slashing Prices On Their Bestsellers This Week

I absolutely love cooking—especially when fall and winter roll around. On days when it's raining or snowing, or when it's simply too chilly to step outside, there's nothing better than cooking a huge pot of soup or a hearty spaghetti sauce. The house smells incredible all day, and the cozy feel of a warm meal is bound to kick the winter blues any day. But experimenting with new recipes is easier (and safer) when you have the right ingredients, which means poring over pages upon pages of kitchenware, looking for a deal that suits both my needs and my price point.

This week, I'm in luck: Amazon Prime is hosting its Big Deal Days sale on October 10 and 11, which means that prices have been slashed on hundreds of products perfect for all chefs—novice, advanced, or something in between. Below, I've listed some of my favorite can't-miss deals from the sales event.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven Was $420, Now $305 at Amazon This 5.5 quart Dutch oven is perfect for stews, casseroles, and other hearty meals that a whole family (or a whole friend group) can enjoy, with leftovers for days to come. It's oven-safe, of course, making it easy for you to transfer your concoction there, to the stove, and back.

BRUVI BRUVI The Bruvi Bundle Was $398, Now $199 at Amazon This compact instant coffee machine allows you to make drip coffee or espresso, and has a compact design that's perfect for cramped city apartments. This bundle includes the machine as well as several coffee and espresso options to get you started.

Proctor Silex Proctor-Silex Buffet Server & Food Warmer Was $65, Now $46 at Amazon If you love entertaining, this food warmer from Proctor-Silex is the product for you. It will keep food the perfect temperature for the entirety of your event, and it's way more sustainable than those disposable aluminum pans.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet Was $120, Now $100 at Amazon This cast iron skillet makes cooking hearty meals, including steaks and stir fries, easier than ever before. It's oven-safe, and it's double coated in enamel, making it resistant to chipping.

Hamilton Beach 15 Bar Espresso Machine Was $100, Now $70 at Amazon Start saving your money and invest in an espresso maker like this one from Hamilton Beach. This way, you can indulge in your favorite americanos, cappucinos, and lattes from the comfort of your home.

De'Longhi Air Fry Oven Was $222, Now $150 at Amazon I bought one of these when I lived in a tiny studio apartment that lacked an oven, and it was an absolute lifesaver. It can cook anything you would normally cook in a full-sized oven, from a tray of cookies to a whole chicken. Plus, it's great for toasting and heating up leftovers.

Material Knife Trio and Stand Was $245, Now $196 at Amazon Having the right knives is one of the most important components to cooking a gourmet meal, and this collection of cooking knives from Material has been highly rated by professional and at-home chefs alike.

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle Was $84, Now $67 at Amazon I bought this tea kettle for my mom, and she uses it all the time. It comes in several different colors, including this sleek blue, and it heats water quickly and evenly every time.

Hamilton Beach 4-in-1 Indoor Grill & Electric Griddle Combo Was $70, Now $49 at Amazon With this indoor grill, you won't have to wait until summer to enjoy your favorite burgers, hot dogs, and kebabs. It also has a flat option, so you can use it for pancakes, eggs, meats, and more.

Aquasana 3-Stage Under Sink Water Filter System Was $350, Now $150 at Amazon Having clean, drinkable water is paramount to your health, so consider this under-sink water filtration system. It removes 78 contaminants from your tap water, including chlorine, lead, and pesticides.

Vitamix Ascent Series A3300 SmartPrep Kitchen System Was $730, Now $500 at Amazon This kitchen system from Vitamix includes both a premium blender and a food processor attachment that chops, shreds, kneads, and minces.

Hamilton Beach Professional 4-in-1 Juicer Mixer Grinder Was $300, Now $210 at Amazon When I invested in an at-home juicer, it completely changed my wellness game. This Hamilton Beach commercial-grade appliance will allow you to enjoy your favorite juices without leaving home or spending a fortune, and it's also a grinder, mixer, and blender.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou Was $315, Now $220 at Amazon This 3.75 quart cassadou is made for cooking delicious casseroles easily. It's made from high-quality cast iron that heats food thoroughly and evenly, and it comes in five different colors.