For those of us who find joy in cooking, we know that the beauty of churning out a great meal is the product of some level of complication―ingredient lists and devices; timing and plating and pairing.

The coordination is, in fact, a big part of the pleasure. Scattered notes on loose leaf paper, post-its stuck to cookbook pages, and the perfect mise en place. These blueprints tell a story of careful calculations and mouth-watering anticipation, and flipping back through past meal preps is like looking at old photos, delighting in the memories behind the scribbles. Lately, these memories of mine tell another story― one of increased ease marked by a particular turning point in my home cook journey: The introduction of Vitamix’s super-powered A3500 blender (opens in new tab) to my lineup.

I’ll start with this: I’ve always been a bit device-averse in the kitchen. This is a habit I picked up from my mother, who is quicker and more precise than almost any gadget could be. She’s also a staunch traditionalist with many more years of trial and error under her belt than I have―a realization that eventually led me to indulge in some devices that only a novice would appreciate.

For instance, I’ve always had a blender of some variety on my counter. Most recently, it was an unlabeled, half-broken, single-smoothie blender I took from my dad when he replaced his. At the time, I never really considered that not all blenders are created equal.

A friend of mine had me over for dinner one night, and presented a gorgeous, creamy, smooth-as-can-be soup, which he described at first not by its contents but by the device behind its creation: a Vitamix blender. In the era of sheet pan dinners and slow cookers and viral TikTok pastas, it shouldn’t have come as such a surprise that an entire meal could be churned out by one device. But here I was, thinking of my scribbles on loose leaf and elaborate mise en place wondering why I hadn’t considered this option sooner.

It’s not news that the Vitamix is great. There’s a cult following behind it, from home cooks to professional chefs. The reviews read more like love letters than product assessments. One reviewer referred to the blender as a “work horse and show pony,” which I found particularly poetic.

Vitamix offers a variety of blenders, which range from $250 for their classic model (opens in new tab) to $730 for their top A3500 blender, complete with all the bells and whistles. They’re surely an investment, but one I can definitely say is worth every penny. And, with Vitamix’s 10-year warranty (opens in new tab) and endless resources for making the most of your machine, the company is top-of-the-line for a reason.

The latest update to the A3500 blender, a 48-ounce stainless steel container, was a particularly joyous occasion for the Vitamix hive, as it promises even more durability, odor-and-stain resistance, and better insulation for hot and cold blends. It’s also pretty to look at and fully dishwasher-safe.

The true appeal of the A3500 blender, which is part of their top tier Ascent series, lies in the world of possibilities it provides. With this blender, you can churn out smoothies, hot soups, dips, frozen desserts, nut milks, dough, baby food, and more. There’s minimal guesswork involved in creating any of these items, thanks to the blender’s five program settings, which involve some sort of high-level technology I won’t even attempt to understand—but that’s the point. It’s designed with wireless connectivity, which means that as the technology behind the blender evolves, your device will automatically update. Want even more presets? There’s literally an app for that (opens in new tab). We also have the touchscreen controls, which are not only totally cool (listen, that’s a perk!) but also easy to toggle with and simple to navigate. You’ll have all the childlike joy of playing with a new toy, while still feel like you’re “adulting."

Four delicious dishes made possible by my Vitamix A3500 Blender. From top left, clockwise: Bean dip, pesto, baked eggplant dip, tofu pudding. (Image credit: Lucia Tonelli)

There’s a difference between good soup and great soup. There’s a reason why your $15 smoothie from the store beneath the Equinox tastes so much better than the one you make at home. But you mustn’t resign yourself to the idea that you’ll never achieve this level of greatness, because you will—I promise! Once you’re scooping out the smoothest ice cream or sipping on the velvetiest soup, you’ll be reminded of “texture” and “consistency,” two terms that are often lost on the home cooks of the world, in the high-pressure pursuit of good flavor. I hope you, like me, have this epiphany. In fact, with the Vitamix A3500 blender, I know you will.