Breaking: The White House Is on Lockdown

The White House is officially on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Official: White House on lockdown after vehicle strikes security barrier. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 23, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A female driver was "immediately apprehended" following the crash. The Secret Service reported that no law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

Donald Trump is currently hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House, and he will stay there while the incident is being investigated.

This post will be updated with more information.

