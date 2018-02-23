Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Breaking: The White House Is on Lockdown

This post will be updated.

Getty Images

The White House is officially on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier, according to the Associated Press.

A female driver was "immediately apprehended" following the crash. The Secret Service reported that no law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

Donald Trump is currently hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House, and he will stay there while the incident is being investigated.

This post will be updated with more information.

