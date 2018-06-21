Hillary Clinton Raised $1.5 Million to Help Kids Torn From Their Families at the Border

Following her keynote address at the Women’s Forum of New York’s 2018 Elly Awards on Monday, Hillary Clinton has raised more than $1.5 million for families being separated at the border.

After taking to Twitter to urge her followers to donate to a group of 10 organizations that are fighting our country's immigration policy (a direct donation that is split evenly across each organization), Clinton was able to raise $750,000 in just one day—a number that has continued to grow throughout the week, largely in part to the politician's massive social media following.

With an average donation of $60, Clinton has raised money for the American Civil Liberties Union, the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, and seven other organizations—all of which are fighting tooth in nail to protect children and families separated by President Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. Half of the donations alone have come from Twitter, with email, Instagram, and Facebook following behind.



What’s happening to families at the border right now is a humanitarian crisis. Every parent who has ever held a child in their arms, every human being with a sense of compassion and decency, should be outraged. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2018

In Clinton's Monday speech, the politician expressed her disdain for the atrocities happening at our nation's borders. "This is a moral and humanitarian crisis," she said. "Everyone of us who has ever been a parent or grandparent, an aunt or a big sister, anyone of us who has ever held a child in their arms, every human being with a sense of compassion and decency should be outraged."

Nick Merrill, Hillary Clinton's communications director, says it's no surprise there was "appetite among her followers to take action." He continued, "It was in keeping with the response to the crisis, which has been one of heartbreak and outrage, that drives that activism."



To find out how you can help immigrant children separated from their families, click here.