King Charles and Queen Camilla supported a charity close to their hearts on Tuesday, May 13 while attending Elephant Family’s Wonders of the Wild event at London's Kew Gardens. The Queen's late brother, Mark Shand, created the organization to help save Asian elephants, and while several members of the Royal Family serve as patrons of the organization, Princess Beatrice made a surprise appearance with The King and Queen instead.

Beatrice stole the show in a red Rebecca Vallance gown as she joined her uncle and Queen Camilla for the elegant event. The mom of two—who gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, earlier this year—wore the designer's shirt-dress-style Henrietta gown to the outdoor affair. The piece is crafted from metallic brocade and features puffed sleeves, a button front and pockets, making it a modern take on evening wear.

She paired the voluminous dress with classic accessories including an ivory clutch and pointed velvet Jimmy Choo heels, but the star of the show came in the form of her dazzling diamond earrings. Princess Beatrice turned to Chopard for the evening, wearing the jeweler's $34,276 Precious Lace Vague earrings in 18-carat gold, with the wave-like design featuring 2.17 carats of diamonds.

Princess Beatrice wore a belted Rebecca Vallance gown at the Elephant Family charity event on May 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She posed in front of one of the majestic elephant statues at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King, wearing an elephant-print tie, joined Queen Camilla in front of two baby elephant sculptures. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the second time in recent months Princess Beatrice has worn a Rebecca Vallance design. In October, the royal—who had just announced her second pregnancy—attended the launch of Vallance's collab with Nicky Hilton in a bow-trimmed black dress by the label.

She also wore a belted shirt dress to the recent F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain, hitting the race track in an ivory and green Sézane maxi dress.

While Princess Beatrice doesn't hold an official role with Elephant Family, her mom, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, both serve as patrons for the charity founded by Queen Camilla's late brother. Shand, who worked tirelessly in the conservation field, tragically died in 2014 after a head injury. Queen Camilla and sister Annabel Elliot have carried on his legacy by supporting Elephant Family, and The King and Queen hold the titles of joint president of the organization.

King Charles gave a nod to the animal his brother-in-law loved so much with his wardrobe, wearing a blue elephant-print tie and coordinating elephant brooch pinned to his suit jacket.

