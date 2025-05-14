Princess Beatrice Pairs $34,000 in Diamonds With a Bold Red Gown at Rare Joint Event With King Charles and Queen Camilla
The royals went glam for a good cause.
King Charles and Queen Camilla supported a charity close to their hearts on Tuesday, May 13 while attending Elephant Family’s Wonders of the Wild event at London's Kew Gardens. The Queen's late brother, Mark Shand, created the organization to help save Asian elephants, and while several members of the Royal Family serve as patrons of the organization, Princess Beatrice made a surprise appearance with The King and Queen instead.
Beatrice stole the show in a red Rebecca Vallance gown as she joined her uncle and Queen Camilla for the elegant event. The mom of two—who gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, earlier this year—wore the designer's shirt-dress-style Henrietta gown to the outdoor affair. The piece is crafted from metallic brocade and features puffed sleeves, a button front and pockets, making it a modern take on evening wear.
She paired the voluminous dress with classic accessories including an ivory clutch and pointed velvet Jimmy Choo heels, but the star of the show came in the form of her dazzling diamond earrings. Princess Beatrice turned to Chopard for the evening, wearing the jeweler's $34,276 Precious Lace Vague earrings in 18-carat gold, with the wave-like design featuring 2.17 carats of diamonds.
This is the second time in recent months Princess Beatrice has worn a Rebecca Vallance design. In October, the royal—who had just announced her second pregnancy—attended the launch of Vallance's collab with Nicky Hilton in a bow-trimmed black dress by the label.
She also wore a belted shirt dress to the recent F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain, hitting the race track in an ivory and green Sézane maxi dress.
While Princess Beatrice doesn't hold an official role with Elephant Family, her mom, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, both serve as patrons for the charity founded by Queen Camilla's late brother. Shand, who worked tirelessly in the conservation field, tragically died in 2014 after a head injury. Queen Camilla and sister Annabel Elliot have carried on his legacy by supporting Elephant Family, and The King and Queen hold the titles of joint president of the organization.
King Charles gave a nod to the animal his brother-in-law loved so much with his wardrobe, wearing a blue elephant-print tie and coordinating elephant brooch pinned to his suit jacket.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
