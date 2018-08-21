Virginia Suburbs
Today's Top Stories
1
How Heroin Came for Middle-Class Moms
image
2
William's Confusing Story About Kate and the Queen
image
3
10 Biggest Moments From 'Sharp Objects' Episode 7
image
4
Who Would You Put in a 'Titanic' Remake?
US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS
5
These Are the Cutest Couples at the 2018 VMAs

The Kids With Logic at the VMAs Had a Powerful Story to Match the Song

The entire performance was a resistance anthem.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Getty ImagesMichael Loccisano

When Logic took the stage at the 2018 Video Music Awards, he wasn't alone—he was joined by dozens of children, who stood in front of a graphic representing U.S. Border Patrol while the singer performed "One Day." Every child onstage wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "We Are All Human Beings." So, who were the kids onstage with Logic? They were children directly affected by the country's most draconian immigration policies.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Following the performance, the official Video Music Awards Twitter account tweeted: "All of the people on the stage with were impacted by immigration issues. ."

Meanwhile, immigration activist Gregory A. Cendana wrote: "Want to know who was on stage w/ at tonight’s ? Families from @UnitedWeDream @MakeTheRoadNY @Domestic Workers -- follow them to find out more." Cendana named three of the nation's leading immigration organizations, who presumably worked with Logic and the VMAs to make the song's message more poignant.

Logic himself wore a T-shirt reading "F*ck the wall," a reference to President Trump's proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. The entire performance could be read as a resistance anthem to President Trump and his administration, considering Trump's White House is actively enabling the issues that kids like the ones onstage are facing.

The lyrics to Logic's song, too, could be interpreted in light of the White House's stance on immigration:

"And maybe one day I'll be wiser /'Cause maybe one day I'll be further from here/ Put all of my faith in tomorrow/ Dark days keep me up all night/ Only thing I know, it's gonna be alright."

Per the Domestic Workers' Alliance, some of the people onstage included: Angelica, a 17-year-old DACA recipient who is a leader with New Labor in New Jersey, and lives with the constant fear of being separated from her family; Jessica, 14, the daughter of immigrants, who lives in New York City and crossed the border from Mexico a decade ago with her mom; Jaritizi, who is 15 and whose family is mixed-status; and Michelle, who is a 25-year-old DACA recipient with two children, and fears being torn from her family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a press release from the Domestic Workers' Alliance, Jefferson Arpi, a 15 year-old youth leader with United We Dream whose father has been detained for 9 month months, said: “Logic’s music video showed that even though our families face a lot of pain, we are strong, we are fighters, and we are human.”

Related Story
image
"I Was Taken to a Huge Cage"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Video Music Awards 2018
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Watch Kylie Adorably Support Travis at the VMAs
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Ariana Grande Helped Nicki Minaj Onto VMA Stage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show See All of J.Lo's VMAs Outfit Changes
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Kylie Jenner Wears a Blazer Dress to the VMAs
image
The Best Beauty Looks of the 2018 VMAs
US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS
These Are the Cutest Couples at the 2018 VMAs
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals See Ariana and Pete Together at the 2018 VMAs
US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS
See All the Naked Dresses at the 2018 VMAs
image Moments You Almost Missed at the 2017 MTV VMAs
image
All the Best Looks from the VMAs After-Parties