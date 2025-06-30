Doechii is still in the "newly-minted" phase of winning a Grammy Award. Believe it or not, she took home the Best Rap Album trophy only five months ago. With a major win under her belt, she had no problem stepping into her full It-girl potential earlier this year. With help from her top-tier stylist, Sam Woolf, Doechii started dishing out custom and off-the-runway designer looks left and right.

Her latest jaw-dropper came on day four of the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. On June 28, the Grammy winner performed her chart-topping hits to over 200,000 people, changing from one Vivienne Westwood look to another. The British label designed three costumes for Doechii, two of which drew inspiration from the iconic Spring 1994 collection titled "Café Society." Over 30 years ago, the runway show reimagined 19th century Victorian-era dress through a liberated lens. Doechii brought this theme back to life, starting with a micro-mini skirt made famous by Kate Moss.

The superstar made her Glastonbury debut in an itty-bitty pinstripe skirt that stopped mid-thigh, which marked a clear tribute to the supermodel. Instead of going topless à la Moss, she paired the wool skort with a plunging bra, plus crystalized pasties. The nipple covers mimicked Vivienne Westwood's signature emblem: regal gold orbs.

Doechii stole the show at Glastonbury in an itty bitty Vivienne Westwood matching set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss wore nothing but a micro-mini skirt on the Vivienne Westwood Spring 1994 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii's accessories leaned into her Y2K aesthetic, contrary to Moss's pearl necklace and strappy pumps. She instead leaned into academic codes with fashion glasses and over-the-knee socks, plus "Bondage Boots" courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. The double-buckle boots first launched in Spring 2002's "Nymph" line, but over the years, the brand has continuously reissued them. Shockingly, Doechii's exact pair is still listed online.

In lieu of an elongated necklace, Doechii filled the pearl quota with dangly earrings.

Doechii's homages to Moss didn't stop there. After a brief break, the A-lister returned to the West Holts stage in another Vivienne Westwood look inspired by the '94 show. Doechii swapped her skirt set for a multi-color bodysuit, plus a pale pink bicorne hat.

On the catwalk, Moss wore a similar version of Westwood's famous pirate hat, except it was periwinkle blue with orange and brown flowers. Extra style points for Doechii's monochromatic blossoms, which adorned the curved brim.

Doechii ended her Glastonbury set in a custom Vivienne Westwood bicorne hat. (Image credit: @viviennewestwood)

If the name "Café Society" sounds familiar, that's because today's fashion muses love to reference the Spring 1994 collection. In recent years, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and most notably, Zendaya, have styled various archival pieces from the same Vivienne Westwood show.

During her viral Challengers press tour last year, Zendaya and Law Roach got her hands on the famed collection's pinstripe skirt set. Turns out, it was fashion muse inception: Zendaya's micro skirt featured a feather bustle hem just like Carrie Bradshaw's from Season 4, episode 12 of Sex and the City.

Zendaya posed in a pinstripe Vivienne Westwood Spring 1994 skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We knew this already, but her Vivienne Westwood costumes served as a friendly reminder: Doechii is a fashion icon in the making.