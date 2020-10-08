On one hand, there was a lot less yelling during the vice presidential debate than the presidential one that preceded it. On the other hand, there was a lot of interrupting, plenty of straight-up lies, and some very odd segues. But there's one thing that the VP debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence provided much of: Memes. Memes! One of the only things that could possibly spark joy in an election like this one—in a year like this one, for that matter! We all need some good memes right now!

Plenty of the memes used Kamala Harris' truly epic side-eye as a jumping-off point. Others took aim at Pence. Whatever you thought of the debate, you no doubt need a laugh and a stiff drink, and while I can't provide the latter, please allow me to present the memes.

That Raised Eyebrow

It's the raised eyebrow for me pic.twitter.com/rnBDnAc26f — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) October 8, 2020

The look your mama gives you when she knows you're telling her a lie and she lets you finish your story. #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/LHhglppOMQ — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence Kept Changing the Subject?

Me waiting on Mike Pence to actually answer the question he was asked pic.twitter.com/XAW7zJypCn — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 8, 2020

Excuse Me, Buddy

Listen to the Science!

“President Trump has made it clear we’re gonna listen to the science” #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/wY6fKkBuWK — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) October 8, 2020

Pence now asked about whether he believes climate change is real... #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/S8Z5gqJzVj — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 8, 2020

This Expression, Though

The face of a woman who did not come to play games with these men. #VPDebate #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/EDFhlDtHWI — #VOTEPROCHOICE (@VoteChoice) October 8, 2020

Every Woman Gets It

Every woman I know has given this look when some man attempts to mansplain or present an idea that isn’t theirs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/l02K8eIzO4 — Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) October 8, 2020

I'm Speaking

THE FLY.

.@ fly would you be interested in an interview on my Instagram live? you’d be an iconic guest pic.twitter.com/XgXb76L124 — ziwe (@ziwe) October 8, 2020

That fly is Mike Pence’s only black friend pic.twitter.com/bxWuZM3qT7 — Subhah (@Subhah) October 8, 2020

FINAL VP DEBATE RANKINGS



1. Kamala Harris

2. The fly

3. Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/HybQZ2aCZD — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 8, 2020

pence trying not to eject his tongue to catch and eat the fly on national television pic.twitter.com/pHVnQd0735 — defund the police (@not_carlisle) October 8, 2020

there’s been a fly on pence’s head for minutes now and he doesn’t realize because he’s a reanimated corpse pic.twitter.com/lqkgFAatLj — eleanor (@snitchery) October 8, 2020

