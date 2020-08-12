November is closer than you think, which is not only evidence of just how crazy this year has been, but also a reminder that there's a lot to expect these next couple of months. Before we head to the polls on November 3, a lot of stuff will happen. We have the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, debates on debates, and plenty of prep work for you to do (you can start by getting registered to vote and learning about your state deadlines).
The presidential and vice-presidential debates are designed to show voters the platforms of each candidate and give each side a chance to argue that their platform will be better for the country. Historically, there are numerous presidential debates and only one vice-presidential meeting, though the former hasn't been confirmed yet. Ahead, here's everything you need to know about the one-time VP event.
The VP debate will be the University of Utah.
The debate will be at Kingsbury Hall on President's Circle at the university Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, Frank J. Fahrenkopf, says the event will be smaller than usual. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, there won't be more than 150 to 200 people on-site.
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will face off.
On August 10, just seven days before the Democratic National Convention, presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that his running mate would be Kamala Harris. The announcement could mean Harris could potentially be the first female and first Black vice president.
Harris responded to the announcement with a tweet:
At a Latter-Day Saints for Trump coalition event, Vice President Mike Pence commented on the announcement: "So my message to the Democrat candidate for vice president? Congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City!"
How can you watch the VP debate?
The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.
There have yet to be any announcements about where you can stream the event, who is moderating, what the format will be, or when tickets for the event go on sale. Feel free to check back here later—we'll keep this page updated—or keep an eye on announcements from the Commission on Presidential Debates.