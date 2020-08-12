November is closer than you think, which is not only evidence of just how crazy this year has been, but also a reminder that there's a lot to expect these next couple of months. Before we head to the polls on November 3, a lot of stuff will happen. We have the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, debates on debates, and plenty of prep work for you to do (you can start by getting registered to vote and learning about your state deadlines).

The presidential and vice-presidential debates are designed to show voters the platforms of each candidate and give each side a chance to argue that their platform will be better for the country. Historically, there are numerous presidential debates and only one vice-presidential meeting, though the former hasn't been confirmed yet. Ahead, here's everything you need to know about the one-time VP event.

The VP debate will be the University of Utah.

The debate will be at Kingsbury Hall on President's Circle at the university Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, Frank J. Fahrenkopf, says the event will be smaller than usual. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, there won't be more than 150 to 200 people on-site.

Getty Images

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will face off.

On August 10, just seven days before the Democratic National Convention, presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that his running mate would be Kamala Harris. The announcement could mean Harris could potentially be the first female and first Black vice president.

Harris responded to the announcement with a tweet:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

At a Latter-Day Saints for Trump coalition event, Vice President Mike Pence commented on the announcement: "So my message to the Democrat candidate for vice president? Congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City!"

How can you watch the VP debate?

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

There have yet to be any announcements about where you can stream the event, who is moderating, what the format will be, or when tickets for the event go on sale. Feel free to check back here later—we'll keep this page updated—or keep an eye on announcements from the Commission on Presidential Debates.







Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.