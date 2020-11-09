The Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Could Flip the Senate Blue

All eyes have been on Georgia during the 2020 election. Thanks to countless organizations like Fair Fight, Black Voters Matter, and The New Georgia Project, the state flipped blue for the first time in 28 years due to an incredible increase in Black voter turnout—specifically Black women and Black youth—but the work isn't done. Two high-profile U.S. Senate races, Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) vs. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) and Jon Ossoff (D) vs. Senator David Perdue (R), are facing runoff elections since none of the candidates received a majority of votes, which is required under Georgia law. If Ossoff and Warnock defeat their opponents, the Democrats will take back control of the Senate.

Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans held a 53-47 majority in the chamber (plus two independents who historically vote with the Democrats). The Democrats' goal is to pick up four Senate seats, successfully securing two thus far: Captain Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Hickenlooper of Colorado won their races. If both Georgia races are won by the Democrats, they would draw the Senate to a 50-50 tie and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaker.

If you're hoping the Senate flips blue to align with the Democratic president- and vice president-elect along with the U.S. House of Representatives, we've outlined key dates to pay attention to, ways to help even if you live outside of Georgia, and organizations to donate to, below.



Important Deadlines

Georgia residents can start requesting their absentee/mail-in ballot today if they don't want to vote in person at the polls. If you're a Georgia resident, make sure you're registered to vote here, then fill out an absentee/mail-in ballot request here.

November 18, 2020: Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out to those who requested one

December 7, 2020: Voter registration deadline

December 14, 2020: Early voting begins

January 5, 2021: Election Day

Candidate Priorities



You can learn about the issues Jon Ossoff prioritizes here and the issues Rev. Raphael Warnock prioritizes here.

How to Help—Even If You Don't Live in GA

Phone Bank Sign up for Fair Fight Action's GOTV Weekend of Action Phone and Text Bank Dates: Saturday, November 14, 2020 and Sunday, November 15, 2020

Volunteer Both Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns have volunteer opportunities outside of phone banking, including hosting a grassroots fundraiser and attending virtual events VOLUNTEER FOR OSSOFF CAMPAIGN VOLUNTEER FOR WARNOCK CAMPAIGN



Donate If you have the means, choose from the running list of organizations, below, to donate to.



This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Georgia, thank you. Together, we have changed the course of our state for the better. But our work is not done.



Join me in supporting @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff so we can keep up the fight and win the U.S. Senate➡️https://t.co/JTyH1UVEtd #LetsGetItDoneAgain #gapol pic.twitter.com/qH5ZfmsgI7 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 7, 2020

Where to Donate To

These organizations, which are all nonpartisan with the exception of Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns, are people-powered and can use all of the funds they can get. Any amount helps!

Rev. Raphael Warnock's Campaign

DONATE

Jon Ossoff's Campaign

DONATE



Fair Fight is a national voting rights organization in Georgia founded by Stacey Abrams that fights voter suppression, engages in voter education programs, and helps register voters across the state.

DONATE

The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan organization that helps Georgians get registered to vote.

DONATE

Black Voters Matter advocates for policies to expand voting rights/access, helps increase voter registration through its partnership with organizations across the country, and more.

DONATE

The Asian Americans Advancing Justice protects the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.



DONATE

GALEO increases civic engagement and leadership of the Latinx community across Georgia.

DONATE

The ACLU of Georgia protects civil liberties in Georgia.

DONATE

Common Cause Georgia ensures free and fair elections by protecting voting rights in Georgia.

DONATE

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io