The Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Could Flip the Senate Blue

By Rachel Epstein
jon ossoff and raphael warnock
Brynn Anderson/AP/ShutterstockShutterstock

All eyes have been on Georgia during the 2020 election. Thanks to countless organizations like Fair Fight, Black Voters Matter, and The New Georgia Project, the state flipped blue for the first time in 28 years due to an incredible increase in Black voter turnout—specifically Black women and Black youth—but the work isn't done. Two high-profile U.S. Senate races, Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) vs. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) and Jon Ossoff (D) vs. Senator David Perdue (R), are facing runoff elections since none of the candidates received a majority of votes, which is required under Georgia law. If Ossoff and Warnock defeat their opponents, the Democrats will take back control of the Senate.

Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans held a 53-47 majority in the chamber (plus two independents who historically vote with the Democrats). The Democrats' goal is to pick up four Senate seats, successfully securing two thus far: Captain Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Hickenlooper of Colorado won their races. If both Georgia races are won by the Democrats, they would draw the Senate to a 50-50 tie and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaker.

If you're hoping the Senate flips blue to align with the Democratic president- and vice president-elect along with the U.S. House of Representatives, we've outlined key dates to pay attention to, ways to help even if you live outside of Georgia, and organizations to donate to, below.

Important Deadlines

Georgia residents can start requesting their absentee/mail-in ballot today if they don't want to vote in person at the polls. If you're a Georgia resident, make sure you're registered to vote here, then fill out an absentee/mail-in ballot request here.

  • November 18, 2020: Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out to those who requested one
  • December 7, 2020: Voter registration deadline
  • December 14, 2020: Early voting begins
  • January 5, 2021: Election Day

    Candidate Priorities

    You can learn about the issues Jon Ossoff prioritizes here and the issues Rev. Raphael Warnock prioritizes here.

    How to Help—Even If You Don't Live in GA

    • Phone Bank
      • Sign up for Fair Fight Action's GOTV Weekend of Action Phone and Text Bank
        • Dates: Saturday, November 14, 2020 and Sunday, November 15, 2020
    • Volunteer
      • Donate
        • If you have the means, choose from the running list of organizations, below, to donate to.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Where to Donate To

        These organizations, which are all nonpartisan with the exception of Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns, are people-powered and can use all of the funds they can get. Any amount helps!

        Rev. Raphael Warnock's Campaign

        DONATE

        Jon Ossoff's Campaign

        DONATE

        Fair Fight is a national voting rights organization in Georgia founded by Stacey Abrams that fights voter suppression, engages in voter education programs, and helps register voters across the state.

        DONATE

        The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan organization that helps Georgians get registered to vote.

        DONATE

        Black Voters Matter advocates for policies to expand voting rights/access, helps increase voter registration through its partnership with organizations across the country, and more.

        DONATE

        The Asian Americans Advancing Justice protects the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.

        DONATE

        GALEO increases civic engagement and leadership of the Latinx community across Georgia.

        DONATE

        The ACLU of Georgia protects civil liberties in Georgia.

        DONATE

        Common Cause Georgia ensures free and fair elections by protecting voting rights in Georgia.

        DONATE

