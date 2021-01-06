Twitter Reacts to the Georgia Senate Runoff Election Results

As of Tuesday, January 5, more than 3 million Georgians voted in the 2020 Georgia runoff elections, where voters cast their ballots for two crucial Senate races: Jon Ossoff (D) vs. incumbent David Perdue (R), and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) vs. incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R). In the early hours of Wednesday, January 6, AP News confirmed that Warnock has defeated Loeffler and will become the state's first Black senator. While Ossoff is the projected winner of the race against Perdue, as of press time the race remains too close to call. We'll update this post as soon as we learn more.
Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans held a 53-47 majority in the chamber (plus two independents who historically vote with the Democrats). Since the Democrats picked up two Senate seats in November (Captain Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Hickenlooper of Colorado), Ossoff and Warnock's projected wins in the runoff election will draw the Senate to a 50-50 tie and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaker. This means the House of Representatives and the Senate would both hold the Democratic majority when President-elect Joe Biden enters office on January 20, 2021. It's a feat that wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of organizers like Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown, amongst many others, who have been laying the groundwork in the state for the past decade.
See the best reactions to the Georgia Senate runoff election results from celebrities, politicians, organizers, and constituents alike, below.
Rachel Epstein
Associate Digital Editor
Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.
