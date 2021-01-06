Twitter Reacts to the Georgia Senate Runoff Election Results

As of Tuesday, January 5, more than 3 million Georgians voted in the 2020 Georgia runoff elections, where voters cast their ballots for two crucial Senate races: Jon Ossoff (D) vs. incumbent David Perdue (R), and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) vs. incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R). In the early hours of Wednesday, January 6, AP News confirmed that Warnock has defeated Loeffler and will become the state's first Black senator. While Ossoff is the projected winner of the race against Perdue, as of press time the race remains too close to call. We'll update this post as soon as we learn more.

Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans held a 53-47 majority in the chamber (plus two independents who historically vote with the Democrats). Since the Democrats picked up two Senate seats in November (Captain Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Hickenlooper of Colorado), Ossoff and Warnock's projected wins in the runoff election will draw the Senate to a 50-50 tie and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaker. This means the House of Representatives and the Senate would both hold the Democratic majority when President-elect Joe Biden enters office on January 20, 2021. It's a feat that wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of organizers like Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown, amongst many others, who have been laying the groundwork in the state for the past decade.

See the best reactions to the Georgia Senate runoff election results from celebrities, politicians, organizers, and constituents alike, below.

A truly unbelievable feat: Warnock, who grew up broke in the Savannah projects, goes to Washington as the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist, which became known as America’s Freedom Church after the violent death of Dr. King. He will be Georgia’s first Black senator. — Darren Sands 🗳 (@darrensands) January 6, 2021

Jon Ossoff winning a Senate seat at 33 would set an impossible standard for nice Jewish boys everywhere and the mothers who ask what they’re going to do with their lives — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 6, 2021

This is a GA organizer stan account tonight. Waiting for GA results to come in with nothing but appreciation and shine 💥💥💥for my sisters leaving it all on the field for our democracy, for our lives, for our futures. — Fatima Goss Graves (@FGossGraves) January 6, 2021

🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 6, 2021

The Voting Rights Act was only signed 55 years ago. Tonight I'm thinking about all the Black folks in Georgia who have lived on both sides of it. Who voted in this election and who remember a time when they wouldn't have been able to. It wasn't that long ago. Not at all. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) January 6, 2021

Thank you 🙏🏽@NewGAProject

Thank you 🙏🏽 @fairfightaction

Thank you 🙏🏽@ConMijente

Thank you 🙏🏽@GALEOorg

Thank you 🙏🏽@AsianAAF

Thank you 🙏🏽@songpowerc4



Thank you to ALL the people and grassroots organizations doing the thankless, often-overlooked, mission-critical work of change. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2021

No matter what happens tonight, I just want Mitch McConnell to know that I hate him. ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 6, 2021

Never let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t count. Every single vote. — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 6, 2021

LET'S HEAR IT FOR BLACK RURAL VOTERS!!!! Like in Randolph Co, GA where turnout is at **97%** of presidential election for a special election over the holidays in the middle of the pandemic. — Aimee Allison (@aimeeallison) January 6, 2021

I really hope we get a senate with a Black pastor who openly supports people who have abortions and a dude whose wife is an OBGYN and advocates for abortion access for her patients. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) January 6, 2021

Just practicing: Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.



Sounding very, very good. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 6, 2021

When Stacey Abrams declined to run for the Senate and focus on voting reform and mobilization, there was a LOT of skepticism in response. But she had a vision, she knew what her state needed in this moment, and she followed through on it. Thank goodness. A leader of leaders. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 6, 2021

What Stacy Abrams has done in Georgia is undeniable proof that America has very few red states and too many voter suppression states.



Every Dem state lead should follow the Abrams mode for 2022 and beyond. America is a blue country. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 6, 2021

John Lewis’ pastor and that kid who became a resistance hero but ultimately lost back in season 1 both getting elected and flipping the Senate (with a major assist from Stacey Abrams, fan favorite from season 2) really would be a wild end to this season of “Trump’s America” — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 6, 2021

Congratulations to our next U.S. Senator, @ReverendWarnock. Last January, I endorsed my dear friend in his quest to serve. Soon, he will walk those august halls & cast votes as a leader with courage, justice and integrity.



God bless you and keep you in your service to us all. pic.twitter.com/lzdDxRA5zv — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 6, 2021

Georgia!!! 🙏. Organizers, @staceyabrams , Black women, Black people, Latinos and the @wnba players and everyone else in Georgia who showed up and saved America 🙏. Thank you, we owe you. 🇺🇸 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 6, 2021

Warnock's Beagle better get the biggest bone tonight. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 6, 2021

"I'm Blue (da ba dee da ba di)" -Georgia — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 6, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Reverend Raphael Warnock was polling at 9% when the Atlanta Dream and WNBA players threw their full support behind him and elevated his national profile. Now he’s Georgia’s first black Senator. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2021

Now THAT would be a DREAM come true. #BlackVotesMatter https://t.co/RTsyMSzyw0 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 6, 2021

When I moved to Georgia 19 years ago Roy Barnes, the last Democratic Governor, was about to be tossed out for opposing the Confederate flag.



The fact that the state is now *this* close to being represented by a black man and a Jew in the US Senate is stunning. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) January 6, 2021

Sending endless respect and admiration to you tonight @staceyabrams. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 6, 2021

We got Georgia y'all! We got the Senate! Down goes Mitch!



Huge shout out to all of the organizers, and to everyone who helped in any way. This is what happens when we come together! — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 6, 2021

What this woman has done for her country must never be forgotten. https://t.co/K97tbNoMAM — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 6, 2021

Let this sink in, A PASTOR, @ReverendWarnock supports reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights! That’s what you call LEADING with the light of LOVE! #GaSenateRace — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) January 6, 2021

I think I’ll wear blue today! — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) January 6, 2021

Congratulations to @ReverendWarnock! Cannot wait to see your leadership in action in the United States Senate. Wow does that sound good. https://t.co/9kd9QCZwzc — Ai-jen Poo (@aijenpoo) January 6, 2021

Black people didn’t save you. Black people saved ourselves, once again. Black people saved themselves in a state that tried VERY hard to prevent that from happening again.



But that’s the funny thing about justice:



When *Black people* win... *everybody* benefits.



Fancy that. pic.twitter.com/c76ket6Ikc — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) January 6, 2021

Today things are possible that were not yesterday. 😀🚀🇺🇸 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 6, 2021

Black women did this—but this isn't just "Black Girl Magic." This is the result of pure organizing, labor, and love that Black women have poured into GA.



Gratitude to every one of my sisters who willed the possibilities of this moment into existence. We see you and we love you. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 6, 2021

Black. Voters. Matter. — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) January 6, 2021

The nation is realizing what we have known all along: Georgia is a battleground state. Thanks to the relentless work done toward investing in & turning out voters of color. Senator-elect Raphael Warnock’s win is an extraordinary moment in Georgia’s & our country’s history. — Nse Ufot (@nseufot) January 6, 2021

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.

