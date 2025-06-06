Ginny & Georgia season 3 arrived on Netflix on June 5, 2025, transporting fans back to Wellsbury, over two years after season 2 was released. In season 3, the soapy series reaches new heights of drama, as Georgia (Brianne Howey) faces a season-long murder trial that pushes all the details of her questionable past out into the open. In exploring how Georgia's trial upends the lives of her children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), and her new husband, Mayor Paul (Scott Porter), the new episodes are capital-E-entertaining...once you pull up a season 2 ending explainer to help remember why any of this is happening.

Ginny & Georgia's season 3 finale ends on a much calmer note than its previous installments, but there's still a lot to go through. So, for the third time, we're reopening The Place Where We Talk At Length About What The Hell Just Happened to break down the many questions you may have about Ginny and Georgia season 3's ending, including the ominous cliffhangers setting up season 4.

Brace yourself for everything Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) get into this season. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Why did Georgia kill Cynthia's husband Tom Fuller?

Travel with us back to the season 2 finale, when Georgia made a monumental decision that landed her in prison. At the time, Georgia and her former nemesis Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich) were getting somewhere approaching friendship, after Cynthia did Georgia a solid and blacklisted her abusive ex Gil (Austin's dad, played by Aaron Ashmore) from renting an apartment in Wellsbury. During a wine-filled moment, Cynthia opened up about life with her husband Tom, who had been in hospice all season. Cynthia told Georgia that she and her son Zach (Connor Laidman) had been in a sort of limbo while Tom was in a vegetative state. The redhead admitted that she wanted that limbo to be over.

Georgia, wanting to repay Cynthia for her solidarity regarding Gil, decided to help the woman, even if it crossed a line. (Or if, arguably, she has no right to get involved at all.) The anti-heroine later snuck into Tom's room and smothered him with a pillow. What she didn't know was that her son Austin, who was having a playdate with Zach at the time, was hiding in the closet. The poor kid literally witnesses his mom killing his best friend's dad. Even if you argue that Tom was a mercy killing, that lifetime of therapy fuel for Austin is much less forgivable.

Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich, obscured) confronts Georgia (Brianne Howey). (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Who snitched on Georgia and got her arrested?

Season 2's ending didn't linger on Cynthia's reaction to Tom's death; at the time, series creator Sarah Lampert even teased that viewers would have to wait until season 3 to see how she reacts to Georgia's act. We quickly learn that Cynthia's devastated, and later shocked and outraged when Georgia low-key confesses, saying if she had murdered Tom, it could be considered a kindness.

From Cynthia's surprise, we know that she wasn't the one who turned Georgia over to the police. Sweet, sweet Austin was the only witness, and he didn't turn his mom in. So, who snitched?

Georgia (Brianne Howey, right center) enters court with her lawyer Foley (Tony Nappo, left center). (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Remember Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr. ), the P.I. who has been obsessed with Georgia since season 1? (If you don't, it's cool, this show has a lot of characters to keep track of.) Quick history lesson: The Millers moved to Wellsbury after the death of Kenny, Georgia's most recent husband. Kenny's first wife suspected Georgia of killing Kenny (she did), so the wife hired Cordova to investigate.

Cordova has been the worst since he came to Wellsbury; he took up the disguise of "Jesse" to date Nick (Dan Beirne), and he was the one who told Ginny her mom was a murderer. Still, Georgia had been a step ahead of him at all times, and he was about to give up when Nick told him that Georgia was in the room when Tom died. When the trial kicks off in season 3, we learn that Cordova is the prosecution's secret weapon, and he's the reason that Georgia is outed as an alleged serial killer. (I mean, low-key not so alleged, but only Ginny—and viewers—know that!)

Georgia (Brianne Howey, center) is arrested at her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter, right). (Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Netflix)

Is Georgia found guilty of murder?

By the end of season 3, Georgia has been acquitted of Tom's murder, thanks to an unlikely source of help. Georgia's trial finally comes to an end when the only witness, Austin, takes the stand and says Tom's murderer was...his dad, Gil! His claim comes out of absolutely nowhere, and the season finale begins by unveiling how Ginny is the mastermind behind it all.

Before the court day, Ginny went to Austin's school—the pair had been separated after Zion (Nathan Mitchell) and Gil petitioned for temporary custody—and told him that Gil planned to take him to Michigan. Austin was actually enjoying living with Gil, and Georgia was prepared to let them move since Gil would (in theory) never hurt Austin. Gil was willing to hurt Ginny, though, and she shows Austin the bruises Gil left on her arm to convince Austin to frame Gil.

Gil (Aaron Ashmore) threatens Georgia (Brianne Howey) back in season 2. (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Netflix)

So, Austin lies that he saw Gil kill Tom. The motive? Austin overheard that Cynthia blocked Gil's housing application, and Gil could've gone wild with rage and killed Tom to hurt Cynthia. (It helps that later that night, Gil actually did go to Georgia's house enraged, and Austin shot Gil in the arm to protect his mom.)

But Austin isn't the only one that Ginny manipulated to get Georgia off. The teen also went to Cynthia; when pleading didn't work, Ginny resorted to blackmail, telling Cynthia that she'd leak the security tapes of Cynthia hooking up with Joe (Raymond Ablack) in Blue Farm. The next day, Cynthia lies on the stand that she could have missed Gil entering her home on the night of Tom's death. Ginny's wearing a stone-cold expression throughout the entire testimony, and it turns out she was bluffing! Blue Farm doesn't even have security cameras! (I don't know whether to be impressed or terrified.)

Ginny (Antonia Gentry) makes some big moves in the season 3 finale. (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Do Paul and Georgia get a divorce?

You'd think that everyone would be more preoccupied with the murder charges, but there's always time for romance on Ginny & Georgia. As you recall, Georgia was arrested on the night of her wedding to Paul, who has no idea who the gorgeous blonde really is. Paul prides himself on being a smart, upstanding guy, so of course, he stands by his wife, who must be innocent.

Once the term "serial killer" starts being thrown around, Paul realizes that he's been played. He moves out of Georgia's place to stay with his parents, and Georgia tries to patch things up in a very Georgia way: lying and saying she's pregnant, using Ginny's positive test. (Ginny had gotten pregnant by her new boyfriend, Wolfe (Ty Doran), and gone to Georgia for help getting an abortion.) Georgia even has sex with him to try to seal the proverbial deal, but when Paul learns that Ginny had been pregnant, he quickly realizes that he'd been played again. Furious and willing to throw Georgia under the bus, Paul publicly divorces Georgia in the middle of the trial to try to save his political career.

Paul was already in a lose-lose situation when it seemed like Georgia was definitely going to prison, but once she is found innocent, Paul becomes the heartless politician who threw a victim of abuse under the bus. He's still mayor, but the public has called for a recall election, which will likely be part of season 4. In an emotional finale scene, Georgia visits him to return her rings, and they finally face each other with no secrets. After Paul laments that Georgia turned him into the worst version of himself, Georgia leaves on the banger of a line, "I didn't make you anything that wasn't in there already."

Paul (Scott Porter, right) visits Georgia (Brianne Howey, left) in jail. (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Do Joe and Georgia get together?

After three years of will-they-won't-they between Georgia and Joe, the café owner becomes Georgia's closest confidante amid the media frenzy of the trial. (That Lifetime movie trailer was diabolical.) It takes a few episodes, but once he comes to her, their adorable connection picks up right where it left off. (You may recall Joe and Georgia had met by chance as kids, and he's the reason she thought of Wellsbury as a safe place to go.)

In episode 8, right after Paul announces his divorce from Georgia, Georgia decides to cut her losses and go on the run. She doesn't end up doing it, eventually deciding that being there for her kids from jail would be better than never seeing them again. But before that change of heart, she and Joe have a passionate goodbye where they finally hook up (standing up against a wall, no less).

In the finale, once Georgia's acquitted and back with her children, she has a moment of vulnerability with Joe. When he comes to the house, she confesses to not only killing Tom but also her other murders. Even with all the homicide, Joe says, "Screw it," and kisses her. Since we can't have nice things, Georgia tells him that she needs to stop jumping from man to man and should focus on her and the kids. Georgia and Joe still can't find the right timing.

Joe (Raymond Ablack) and Georgia (Brianne Howey) hand out amid the trial. (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Is Ginny turning into Georgia?

Even amid her mom's murder trial, Ginny goes through a lot this season. Her reputation and friendships become strained because of the trial. Marcus (Felix Mallard), who has been abusing alcohol to cope with his depression, kisses her and then tells her he's not in love with her anymore. (He's lying.) Her dad petitions for custody and separates her from her mom. When Ginny finds an escape from the trial with "poetry guy" Wolfe, she ends up pregnant, and his response is to say, "That’s wild," get in his car, and drive away. Ginny has to evade paparazzi and child services to get to her mom for help, but there is a bright spot when Georgia supports Ginny through her abortion. But then Paul announces the divorce, and Georgia flees and then comes back, and by episode 9, it seems Ginny's family will never be able to return to normal.

With everything going on, Ginny's turn in the finale to go full boss-mode manipulation seems a little more realistic. Yes, Georgia has made some horrendous parenting choices, but the abortion showed that Ginny still needs her mom, and Georgia was facing life in prison. There arguably wouldn't be a show without Georgia being free. I do love the way Ginny & Georgia explores teen friendship and mental health through MANG and Marcus (so glad Marcus is going to get the help he needs in rehab), but season 3 didn't really kick off until the trial started. The Netflix series needs a well-meaning chaos demon, and if Georgia's going to chill out, it's time for Ginny to step up to the plate.

Ginny (Antonia Gentry) rides a motorcycle. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The thematic question of "will Ginny become Georgia" is a great place for the series to go in season 4, especially as the family begins to grapple with all of the turmoil Ginny and Austin faced during the trial. Speaking with Tudum about the season finale, Georgia actress Brianne Howey said that Ginny's turn is what leads to Georgia pursuing therapy and "seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions."

Meanwhile, Antonia Gentry teased to the outlet, "It's going to be a very fun new version of Ginny that we get to witness, and maybe going into next season we get to see more of that."

Will Georgia be able to turn things around for Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Will Georgia's family come to Wellsbury in season 4? (And who's Mary?)

The Georgia Miller lore goes deep, and we still don't know a lot about the Southern belle by the start of season 3. Case in point: Georgia Miller is a moniker she gave herself. The name her parents gave her was Mary Reilly, and she left it behind when she fled her abusive childhood home at age 14. Before the marriages and murders, before Ginny and Austin, she was running from her mother, Daisy, and her stepdad, Ed Atkins. Her biological dad, Shane Reilly, went to jail when she was 6, and she hadn't talked to him for two decades before the season 3 finale. In episode 6, Georgia told Joe that Shane was arrested after he tried to kill her and her mom.

In one of season 3's final scenes, Georgia accepts a collect call from her birth dad after he'd been trying to get in touch with her. She wants him to stop calling, but he warns her that if he can find her, then her mom and stepdad can. Shane warns her to be careful. Soon after, we see an older couple drive by the Miller house in a pickup truck, scoping it out. Back in episode 5, Ed saw the news coverage of the trial, so we can assume that he and Daisy will return in season 4 to terrorize her.

Georgia's (Brianne Howey) past isn't done haunting her. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Wait, Georgia is pregnant?!

Season 3 ends with a scene that seems mundane. Ginny reads a guidebook, preparing for her trip to South Korea with Zion. Georgia goes to the fridge and drinks milk straight from the bottle. But then, Ginny remembers a quirk Georgia shared, that she only drinks milk when she's pregnant. As voiceover Ginny says, "Change is inevitable," the pair stares at each other in shock and concern. (Cue a literal baby's cry at the start of the closing credits.)

So yeah, there's a 1000 percent chance that Georgia's pregnant. (Not the flashiest cliffhanger, but still life-changing.) What we don't know is which of the men she slept with in the back half of the season, Paul or Joe, is the father. Series creator Sarah Lampert told Deadline that she does know who the father is...but she's open to changing her mind.

"Here’s what I’ll say about that: I know whose baby she’s carrying, but I went into the writer’s room this season and I said, 'Here’s who the daddy is.’ Changed my mind,'" she told the outlet. "So it’s live wire in there. I’m telling you right now, I am open to being convinced otherwise."