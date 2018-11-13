At first glance, the midterm elections seemed a bit defeating—major gun-control advocates like Andrew Gillum, Stacey Abrams, and Beto O'Rourke lost their gubernatorial races, and Republicans kept control of the U.S. Senate. But change happens in inches, not feet, and our country has still taken a major political step—specifically in the fight for common-sense gun laws.

The Democrats won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives (that now includes more than 100 women), which means there will be a strong push for gun control legislation so Americans can freely go to a bar, a concert, a movie theater, a classroom, a place of worship, a yoga studio, etc. without the fear of being shot. Electing these gun control advocates—many who have experienced gun violence firsthand—was the first step. Now it's time to push them to introduce new legislation on both the state and federal level.

Ahead, a quick and easy guide to the newly elected legislators who believe in common-sense gun reform, and how to support them.

Editor's note: This post includes a handful of pro-gun control candidates throughout the country and will continue to be updated.