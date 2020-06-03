Unforgettable Black Lives Matter Protest Signs
"That's not a chip on my shoulder, that's your foot on my neck."
As protests continue to rock the United States, countless people are taking to the streets to protest the racism embedded in the fabric of this country. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was the catalyst for such activism, but, as the protesters have indicated, this is just one of many, many acts of injustice against Black voices and bodies that have occurred over centuries. These placards, signs, and banners range from snarky and funny to poignant and devastating, but they all have one thing in common: They're strong, sometimes wordless statements against brutality and injustice. If you're looking for sign ideas for your next protest, there are some great ideas here (and here's how to keep yourself safe).
Trigger warning: Some of these signs display words like "murder" and "kill," and others allude to or outright describe violence against BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color). While awareness and advocacy are both important, so is self-care, so be careful if you think these subjects will trigger you in any way.
A young woman holds up a sign expressing the sacredness of BIPOC lives and bodies.
A male protester holds a flower and wonders, "Am I next?"
A young woman implores for equality for her future kids.
An excerpt from a classic James Baldwin quote: "To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time."
A Black woman holds a sign asking for respect of Black people—in the same way that Black culture is accepted (and even glorifeid) by society.
A woman holds a sign reading, "You can't kill us all" as she puts her head out of the roof deck of a car.
A multicolored sign, with what looks like colors from the Pan-African flag as well as an image of Africa on fire, includes the title of Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us.
This sign references the death of Floyd specifically, and the delay in arresting the Minneapolis officer who killed him.
A young woman makes a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic (and wears a mask to practice safety measures) but alludes to Floyd's words: "I can't breathe."
Even though many of the signs referenced Floyd, others referenced female BIPOC lives lost, including Breonna Taylor, and how their lives matter too.
A note of levity among the more serious: Even "Karens" can help in the movement.
A white man stands for Black Lives Matter and against racism in Texas.
A woman wonders, "Who do you call when the police murder?"
A man presents an ultimatum.
A wordless painting saying a thousand words: A closed fist, a sign of support and resistance, that turns into a rose.
Short, simple, to the point: Enough is "enough."
A dual sign here: one, written on a boarded up building, one as a woman roller blades by, but both about love.
A classic Malcom X quote—and still depressingly relevant today.
A woman holds a sign that speaks to the non-violent aims of the protest.
A woman makes another reference to the COVID-19 pandemic—comparing it to the insidious spread of racism.
Another tiny glimmer of humor—how can we speak to the manager to fix this, please?
Several people hold a banner wondering "How many [murders of BIPOC] weren't filmed?" (2+2=5 has been used in literature and in the media to expose fake dogma.)
Outside the White House, someone holds a sign that speaks to the long, long history of entrenched racism in the U.S.
A sign references the need to repeal 50-A, a New York law that protects police records from the public and thus protects officers from valid scrutiny.
A sign simply lists a few of the many, many BIPOC who have been killed unjustly.
A white woman practices allyship, saying she stands with BIPOC even if she personally hasn't had to experience similar prejudice.
A woman implores others to be anti-racist, instead of staying silent.
Another wordless, poignant painting: This one a beautiful representation of Floyd.
A woman speaks directly to police officers.
A simple, evocative, non-violent message.