Unforgettable Black Lives Matter Protest Signs

"That's not a chip on my shoulder, that's your foot on my neck."

By Katherine J Igoe
black lives matter protest sign washington, usa june 1 protesters hold banners near white house during a protest over the death of george floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in washington, united states on june 1, 2020 photo by yasin ozturkanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images

As protests continue to rock the United States, countless people are taking to the streets to protest the racism embedded in the fabric of this country. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was the catalyst for such activism, but, as the protesters have indicated, this is just one of many, many acts of injustice against Black voices and bodies that have occurred over centuries. These placards, signs, and banners range from snarky and funny to poignant and devastating, but they all have one thing in common: They're strong, sometimes wordless statements against brutality and injustice. If you're looking for sign ideas for your next protest, there are some great ideas here (and here's how to keep yourself safe).

Trigger warning: Some of these signs display words like "murder" and "kill," and others allude to or outright describe violence against BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color). While awareness and advocacy are both important, so is self-care, so be careful if you think these subjects will trigger you in any way.

black lives matter protest sign protesters chanting slogans and saying that quotwe are scaredquot during a rally to protest the police involved deaths in north america, in toronto, canada, on may 30, 2020 george floyd died after being restrained by minneapolis police officers on memorial day photo by arindam shivaaninurphoto via getty images
NurPhotoGetty Images
1 of 30
Toronto, Canada

A young woman holds up a sign expressing the sacredness of BIPOC lives and bodies.

black lives matter protest sign manhattan, ny june 02 a man on cheering on the protesters as they make their way down broadway street holds a flower and a sign that says, "am i next" protesters walked from foley square to washington square park for a peaceful moment of reflection for those that have been killed protesters took to the streets across america after the killing of george floyd at the hands of a white police officer derek chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe the protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for african american's and to stop police brutality against people of color many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic leaders of the protest were clear that they wanted it to be a peaceful protest in light of nights of unrest looting and destruction photographed in the manhattan borough of new york on june 02, 2020, usa photo by ira l blackcorbis via getty images
Ira L. Black - CorbisGetty Images
2 of 30
New York, NY

A male protester holds a flower and wonders, "Am I next?"

black lives matter protest sign manhattan, new york, united states 20200530 a woman wearing a facemask holds a protest placard reading for my future children on the fourth straight day of the george floyd killing protests several protesters in new york, march on the fourth straight day in protest of the killing of george floyd by a minneapolis police officer during covid 19 pandemic photo by ron adarsopa imageslightrocket via getty images
SOPA ImagesGetty Images
3 of 30
New York, NY

A young woman implores for equality for her future kids.

black lives matter protest sign demonstrators protesting the death of george floyd hold up placards up near the white house on may 31, 2020 in washington, dc thousands of national guard troops patrolled major us cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country the death monday of an unarmed black man, george floyd, at the hands of police in minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the us over law enforcements repeated use of lethal force against african americans this one like others before captured on cellphone video photo by roberto schmidt afp photo by roberto schmidtafp via getty images
ROBERTO SCHMIDTGetty Images
4 of 30
Washington, D.C.

An excerpt from a classic James Baldwin quote: "To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time."

black lives matter protest sign a black woman is screaming while holding a big placard, during the massive solidarity protest against anti black violence in the us and eu, that took place in amsterdam, on june 1st photo by romy arroyo fernandeznurphoto via getty images
NurPhotoGetty Images
5 of 30
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

A Black woman holds a sign asking for respect of Black people—in the same way that Black culture is accepted (and even glorifeid) by society.

black lives matter protest sign manhattan, new york, united states 20200530 a protester holds a placard with words reading you cant kill us all on the fourth straight day of the george floyd killing protests several protesters in new york, march on the fourth straight day in protest of the killing of george floyd by a minneapolis police officer during covid 19 pandemic photo by ron adarsopa imageslightrocket via getty images
SOPA ImagesGetty Images
6 of 30
New York, NY

A woman holds a sign reading, "You can't kill us all" as she puts her head out of the roof deck of a car.

black lives matter protest sign manhattan, ny june 02 protesters hold up a raised fist with the a sign behind them that says, "when they see us" with a drawing of africa in washington square park protesters walked from foley square to washington square park for a peaceful moment of reflection for those that have been killed protesters took to the streets across america after the killing of george floyd at the hands of a white police officer derek chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe the protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for african american's and to stop police brutality against people of color many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic leaders of the protest were clear that they wanted it to be a peaceful protest in light of nights of unrest looting and destruction photographed in washington square park in the manhattan borough of new york on june 02, 2020, usa photo by ira l blackcorbis via getty images
Ira L. Black - CorbisGetty Images
7 of 30
New York, NY

A multicolored sign, with what looks like colors from the Pan-African flag as well as an image of Africa on fire, includes the title of Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us.

black lives matter protest sign washington, usa may 29 a person holds a banner reading 7 min to kill a black man, 3 days to arrest a murderer as crowds gather to protest after the death of george floyd in washington dc united states on may 29, 2020 floyd, 46, a black man, was arrested monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit 20 bill at a local store video footage on facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating but police claimed he resisted arrest a white officer kneeled on his neck, despite floydâs repeated pleas of i cant breathe former police officer derek chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, according to hennepin county prosecutor michael freeman minneapolis, minnesota mayor jacob frey said friday he imposed a mandatory curfew because of ongoing protests regarding the death of george floyd photo by yasin ozturkanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
8 of 30
Washington, D.C.

This sign references the death of Floyd specifically, and the delay in arresting the Minneapolis officer who killed him.

black lives matter protest sign boyertown, pa june 2 people stand along philadelphia ave holding signs during a boyertown black lives matter silent protest held in boyertown tuesday night june 2, 2020 along east philadelphia ave the line of people standing along the street holding signs extended from reading ave for 6 miles to the middle of the 600 block of east philadelphia ave many of the protesters worn face masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus covid 19 photo by ben hastymedianews groupreading eagle via getty images
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty ImagesGetty Images
9 of 30
Boyertown, PA

A young woman makes a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic (and wears a mask to practice safety measures) but alludes to Floyd's words: "I can't breathe."

black lives matter protest sign washington, usa may 29 a person holds a banner reading protect black women, as crowds gather to protest after the death of george floyd in washington dc united states on may 29, 2020 floyd, 46, a black man, was arrested monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit 20 bill at a local store video footage on facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating but police claimed he resisted arrest a white officer kneeled on his neck, despite floydâs repeated pleas of i cant breathe former police officer derek chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, according to hennepin county prosecutor michael freeman minneapolis, minnesota mayor jacob frey said friday he imposed a mandatory curfew because of ongoing protests regarding the death of george floyd photo by yasin ozturkanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
10 of 30
Washington, D.C.

Even though many of the signs referenced Floyd, others referenced female BIPOC lives lost, including Breonna Taylor, and how their lives matter too.

black lives matter protest sign protestors march holding placards during a protest for the end of police brutaity during a rally organized by the charlotte naacp in uptown charlotte, north carolina on june 2, 2020 charlotte is the designated city to hold the republican convention from august 24 until august 27 photo by logan cyrus afp photo by logan cyrusafp via getty images
LOGAN CYRUSGetty Images
11 of 30
Charlotte, NC

A note of levity among the more serious: Even "Karens" can help in the movement.

black lives matter protest sign a man holds a placard during a justice for george floyd event in houston, texas on may 30, 2020, after george floyd, an unarmed black, died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by a minneapolis police officer clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as america began another night of unrest saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from president donald trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality cold photo by mark felix afp photo by mark felixafp via getty images
MARK FELIXGetty Images
12 of 30
Houston, TX

A white man stands for Black Lives Matter and against racism in Texas.

black lives matter protest sign new york, united states 20200530 a protester marching while carrying a placard passed police officers during a demonstration several protests around us have been spurred by the death of george floyd, in most cases turning into violent clashes with police photo by braulio jatarsopa imageslightrocket via getty images
SOPA ImagesGetty Images
13 of 30
New York, NY

A woman wonders, "Who do you call when the police murder?"

black lives matter protest sign protesters chanting slogans ans saying quotblack lives matter quotduring a rally to protest the police involved deaths in north america, in toronto, canada, on may 30, 2020 george floyd died after being restrained by minneapolis police officers on memorial day photo by arindam shivaaninurphoto via getty images
NurPhotoGetty Images
14 of 30
Toronto, Canada

A man presents an ultimatum.

black lives matter protest sign manhattan, ny june 02 a protester carries a hand painted picture of a red fist in the air at the top of a flower made to resemble a rose against the buildings in foley square as the protesters gather and prepare to walk from foley square past the 1 police plaza on their way to washington square park for a peaceful moment of reflection for those that have been killed protesters took to the streets across america after the killing of george floyd at the hands of a white police officer derek chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldnt breathe the protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for african americans and to stop police brutality against people of color many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic leaders of the protest were clear that they wanted it to be a peaceful protest in light of nights of unrest looting and destruction photographed in foley square in the manhattan borough of new york on june 02, 2020, usa photo by ira l blackcorbis via getty images
Ira L. Black - CorbisGetty Images
15 of 30
New York, NY

A wordless painting saying a thousand words: A closed fist, a sign of support and resistance, that turns into a rose.

black lives matter protest sign marin city, california june 02 protesters hold signs during a demonstration to honor of george floyd on june 02, 2020 in marin city, california hundreds of of people came out to honor george floyd who died after being held down by derek chauvin, a former member of the minneapolis police department who has since been fired and charged with third degree murder photo by justin sullivangetty images
Justin SullivanGetty Images
16 of 30
Marin City, CA

Short, simple, to the point: Enough is "enough."

black lives matter protest sign a protester holds a placard as she rollers past a boarded up building during a protest over the death of george floyd at the state capital building in downtown columbus, ohio, on june 1, 2020 columbus, ohio is under a city wide curfew starting 1000pm major us cities convulsed by protests, clashes with police and looting since the death in minneapolis police custody of george floyd a week ago braced monday for another night of unrest more than 40 cities have imposed curfews after consecutive nights of tension that included looting and the trashing of parked cars photo by seth herald afp photo by seth heraldafp via getty images
SETH HERALDGetty Images
17 of 30
Columbus, Ohio

A dual sign here: one, written on a boarded up building, one as a woman roller blades by, but both about love.

black lives matter protest sign sydney, australia june 02 protesters with placards prepare to march on parliament house at the archibald fountain in hyde park on 02 june, 2020 in sydney, australia black lives matter protest was arranged by australian communist party with australias first nations people following the killing of an unarmed black man george floyd at the hands of a police officer in minneapolis, minnesota photo by speed mediaicon sportswire
Icon SportswireGetty Images
18 of 30
Sydney, Australia

A classic Malcom X quote—and still depressingly relevant today.

black lives matter protest sign sydney, australia june 02 protesters with placards prepare to march on parliament house at the archibald fountain in hyde park on 02 june, 2020 in sydney, australia black lives matter protest was arranged by australian communist party with australia's first nations people following the killing of an unarmed black man george floyd at the hands of a police officer in minneapolis, minnesota photo by speed mediaicon sportswire
Icon SportswireGetty Images
19 of 30
Sydney, Australia

A woman holds a sign that speaks to the non-violent aims of the protest.

black lives matter protest sign amsterdam, netherlands 20200602 a black girl wearing a facemask takes a knee and holds up her placard reading "racism is a pandemic too" during the black lives matter" protestthousands of people gathered on the malieveld in the hague in protest of violence against black people in the us and the death of 46 year old george floyd while in police custody a bystander's video posted online on 25 may showed george floyd, 46, pleading with police officers for breathe as one officer knelt on his neck, in minnesota, usa and later succumbed to his death while in police custody photo by robin utrechsopa imageslightrocket via getty images
SOPA ImagesGetty Images
20 of 30
Amsterdam, The Netherlands

A woman makes another reference to the COVID-19 pandemic—comparing it to the insidious spread of racism.

black lives matter protest sign demonstrators protesting the death of george floyd hold up placards as they march near lafayette park across the white house on june 2, 2020 in washington, dc anti racism protests have put several us cities under curfew to suppress rioting, following the death of george floyd in police custody photo by olivier douliery afp photo by olivier doulieryafp via getty images
OLIVIER DOULIERYGetty Images
21 of 30
Washington, D.C.

Another tiny glimmer of humor—how can we speak to the manager to fix this, please?

black lives matter protest sign new york, usa june 2 new yorkers hold a banner during a protest over the death of george floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in minneapolis, united states on june 2, 2020 in lower manhattan, new york city, united states photo by tayfun coskunanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
22 of 30
New York, NY

Several people hold a banner wondering "How many [murders of BIPOC] weren't filmed?" (2+2=5 has been used in literature and in the media to expose fake dogma.)

black lives matter protest sign washington, usa june 2 a person holds a banner during a protest over the death of george floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in minneapolis, united states on june 2, 2020 outside the white house in washington, united states photo by yasin ozturkanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
23 of 30
Washington, D.C.

Outside the White House, someone holds a sign that speaks to the long, long history of entrenched racism in the U.S.

black lives matter protest sign new york, ny june 02 a protester holds a sign calling for the repeal of 50 a, a 44 year old statute that insulates police disciplinary records from public scrutiny, during a march denouncing police brutality and systemic racism in the brooklyn borough of new york city days of protest, sometimes violent, have followed in many cities across the country in response to the death of george floyd while in police custody in minneapolis, minnesota on may 25th photo by scott heinsgetty images
Scott HeinsGetty Images
24 of 30
Brooklyn, NY

A sign references the need to repeal 50-A, a New York law that protects police records from the public and thus protects officers from valid scrutiny.

black lives matter protest sign washington, usa june 2 a person holds a banner during a protest over the death of george floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in minneapolis, united states on june 2, 2020 in washington, united states photo by yasin ozturkanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
25 of 30
Washington, D.C.

A sign simply lists a few of the many, many BIPOC who have been killed unjustly.

black lives matter protest sign brooklyn, new york, united states 20200602 a participant holding a sign at the protest thousands of protesters filled the streets of brooklyn in a massive march to demand justice for george floyd, killed by officer derek chauvin and to make a loud call for the defunding of the police force photo by erik mcgregorlightrocket via getty images
Erik McGregorGetty Images
26 of 30
Brooklyn, NY

A white woman practices allyship, saying she stands with BIPOC even if she personally hasn't had to experience similar prejudice.

black lives matter protest sign people take a knee as they participate in a black lives matter protest rally in south park, oxford, in memory of george floyd who was killed on may 25 while in police custody in the us city of minneapolis photo by steve parsonspa images via getty images
Steve Parsons - PA ImagesGetty Images
27 of 30
Oxford, England

A woman implores others to be anti-racist, instead of staying silent.

black lives matter protest sign brooklyn, new york, united states 20200602 a participant holding a george floyds painted portrait at the protest thousands of protesters filled the streets of brooklyn in a massive march to demand justice for george floyd, killed by officer derek chauvin and to make a loud call for the defunding of the police force photo by erik mcgregorlightrocket via getty images
Erik McGregorGetty Images
28 of 30
Brooklyn, NY

Another wordless, poignant painting: This one a beautiful representation of Floyd.

black lives matter protest sign manhattan, ny june 02 a protester with a sign over their head with a picture of a police badge and the saying, "we pay you to protest us not kill us" while another protester holds a sign with the drawing of a black fist in the air and the names of all of the black lives that have been lost follow the massive crowd of protesters as they walk from foley square past the 1 police plaza on their way to washington square park for a peaceful moment of reflection for those that have been killed protesters took to the streets across america after the killing of george floyd at the hands of a white police officer derek chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe the protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for african american's and to stop police brutality against people of color many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic leaders of the protest were clear that they wanted it to be a peaceful protest in light of nights of unrest looting and destruction photographed in the manhattan borough of new york on june 02, 2020, usa photo by ira l blackcorbis via getty images
Ira L. Black - CorbisGetty Images
29 of 30
New York, NY

A woman speaks directly to police officers.

black lives matter protest sign new york, usa june 2 a new yorkers holds a ba protest over the death of george floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in minneapolis, united states on june 2, 2020 in lower manhattan, new york city, united states photo by tayfun coskunanadolu agency via getty images
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images
30 of 30
New York, NY

A simple, evocative, non-violent message.

