What does wellness mean to you? If I posed this question 20 years ago, you may have mentioned something related to the Master Cleanse or another twisted food deprivation fad. Yoga was well on its way to being co-opted by the West and low-rise jeans (a false equivalent for just how well you performed “wellness”) tortured millennials writ-large. But now, hopefully—and despite that tricky denim trend making its way back around—the way you view wellness has changed.
It’s certainly different for many of the people featured in our Redefining Wellness issue. According to Keke Palmer, triple threat, entrepreneur, and new mom, the concept is one that’s constantly evolving, as she shares in our new column, Doing Well. A place where we’ll continue to explore how busy people, well—do wellness—from the vitamins they take, to the silly reality TV they watch to help them relax.
Work, as a concept, is largely influential on one’s wellness. Drugs on the job are still a big no-no, but as New York Times best-selling author, Marisa Meltzer discovers when she goes inside a psychedelic retreat for C-suite execs, many are game to rethink that notion. “Ketatation,” (that’s a mashup of ketamine and meditation) ensues but what happens when she comes back from this kind of work trip? You’ll have to read on to find out.
Completely switching gears can also be a form of wellness. Cover star and Homecourt founder Courteney Cox knows this all too well. While some may find that to be scary, Cox took solace in her latest role, pushing herself to embrace the unexpected venture. Now in my second month at the helm of Marie Claire, I can relate to that.
—Nikki Ogunnaike, Editor in Chief
No longer worried about what she can’t control, the actress is tuning out the noise and focusing on her latest role: founder.
Turns out, predicting what everyone will be wearing months from now requires a little bit of magic. Psychics, mediums, and astrologers help, too.
You’ve probably seen her tweets, watched as her name went viral. In an essay, the journalist and author of Extremely Online shares her secret for surviving the internet.
Can toxic company culture be cured with mushrooms? A growing movement of leaders in the business world are willing to give it a shot.
In our brand new column, where busy people share how they do wellness, Palmer discusses why she’s no longer spooked by shamans.
You Don’t Know Taylor Lorenz
You’ve probably seen her tweets, watched as her name went viral. In an essay, the journalist and author of 'Extremely Online' shares her secret for surviving the internet.
By Taylor Lorenz
Courteney Cox Is Minding Her Own Business
No longer worried about what she can’t control, the actress is tuning out the noise and focusing on her latest role: founder.
By Chantal Fernandez
Keke Palmer Is Doing Well
In our brand new column, where busy people share how they do wellness, Palmer discusses why she’s no longer spooked by shamans.
By Samantha Holender