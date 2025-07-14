$4 Old Navy Flip-Flops Are Sabrina Carpenter's Unexpectedly Affordable Swap for The Row's $690 It-Pair
She proved you can be Parisian and posh on a budget.
On July 14, Sabrina Carpenter shared her first Instagram-worthy photo dump of the month with her 48 million followers. Like famous peers Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, her vacation-season carousel included snaps of recent trips abroad. (Destinations: Paris and London, in Carpenter's case). Unlike other celebrities, however, the Grammy winner apparently packed $4 Old Navy flip-flops instead of The Row's $690 rubber slides for her travels.
In the thirteenth photo, Carpenter propped her legs up on a wall (a beneficial yoga pose, BTW), simultaneously modeling her new Old Navy find. (There was no mistaking the flip-flop's for another brand's: She tagged the retailer directly.) Her photos doubled down on the polka-dot trend too, showing the black thongs with white polka-dots in one photo and a dotted manicure in another. She accessorized the Old Navy shoes with a spiral, of-the-moment anklet, another craze co-signed by Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more. (Fans believe the ankle bracelet is actually a $10 mosquito repellant.)
Why did she tag Old Navy, you ask? As a longtime Carpenter, I know she frequently takes cues from Taylor Swift's big book of Easter eggs. Seeing as she's never publicly worn Old Navy before, perhaps the post is teasing an upcoming collab with chief creative officer, Zac Posen. Old Navy's sister label, Gap, has dressed It girls like Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Moss, and Laura Harrier in recent months, so, teaming up with Carpenter wouldn't be too far-fetched. Of course, there could be a simpler explanation: the singer was just proud of her under-$5 summer shoe find.
Old Navy rumors aside, Carpenter has been pro-polka-dot since early 2024, when the revival was just starting to pick up speed. In her "Taste" music video, she wore a black-and-white bubble skirt and the matching halter top to slay her (fictional) ex-boyfriend. Together, the Blondita two-piece cost $140.
On the Short n' Sweet tour, her stylist, Jared Ellner partnered with Victoria's Secret to create her lingerie-inspired costumes, including a polka-dotted bodysuit she wore at the Paris show in March.
A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)
A photo posted by on
It's rare for a Carpenter-approved piece to be as inexpensive as her Old Navy flip-flops, so get your hands on them while you still can. I've already bought two pairs.
Shop Flip-Flops Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.