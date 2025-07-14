On July 14, Sabrina Carpenter shared her first Instagram-worthy photo dump of the month with her 48 million followers. Like famous peers Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, her vacation-season carousel included snaps of recent trips abroad. (Destinations: Paris and London, in Carpenter's case). Unlike other celebrities, however, the Grammy winner apparently packed $4 Old Navy flip-flops instead of The Row's $690 rubber slides for her travels.

In the thirteenth photo, Carpenter propped her legs up on a wall (a beneficial yoga pose, BTW), simultaneously modeling her new Old Navy find. (There was no mistaking the flip-flop's for another brand's: She tagged the retailer directly.) Her photos doubled down on the polka-dot trend too, showing the black thongs with white polka-dots in one photo and a dotted manicure in another. She accessorized the Old Navy shoes with a spiral, of-the-moment anklet, another craze co-signed by Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more. (Fans believe the ankle bracelet is actually a $10 mosquito repellant.)

Sabrina Carpenter modeled polka-dot flip-flops from Old Navy. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Why did she tag Old Navy, you ask? As a longtime Carpenter, I know she frequently takes cues from Taylor Swift's big book of Easter eggs. Seeing as she's never publicly worn Old Navy before, perhaps the post is teasing an upcoming collab with chief creative officer, Zac Posen. Old Navy's sister label, Gap, has dressed It girls like Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Moss, and Laura Harrier in recent months, so, teaming up with Carpenter wouldn't be too far-fetched. Of course, there could be a simpler explanation: the singer was just proud of her under-$5 summer shoe find.

Old Navy rumors aside, Carpenter has been pro-polka-dot since early 2024, when the revival was just starting to pick up speed. In her "Taste" music video, she wore a black-and-white bubble skirt and the matching halter top to slay her (fictional) ex-boyfriend. Together, the Blondita two-piece cost $140.

In the "Taste" music video, Sabrina slain her ex-boyfriend while wearing polka dots. (Image credit: Youtube / Vevo)

On the Short n' Sweet tour, her stylist, Jared Ellner partnered with Victoria's Secret to create her lingerie-inspired costumes, including a polka-dotted bodysuit she wore at the Paris show in March.

It's rare for a Carpenter-approved piece to be as inexpensive as her Old Navy flip-flops, so get your hands on them while you still can. I've already bought two pairs.

