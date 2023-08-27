Meghan Markle's Reported Instagram Relaunch Could Earn $1 Million Per Post

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The rumors that Meghan Markle plans to relaunch her Instagram presence—and with it, her entire post-royal family brand—has risen to a fever pitch. And where there's hype on social media, there's usually some big bucks to be made.

Earlier this month, Marie Claire reported that fans of the former Duke and Duchess have become convinced that the Twitter handle @meghan was secretly Meghan Markle's new account. So far, there's not a ton to go on: The account has no posts, isn't following anyone, and has a simple profile picture of what appear to be pink dahlias (though the Daily Mail seems convinced they are actually peonies, Meghan's purported favorite flower, and thus another clue).

A Page Six source reportedly confirmed that the account did belong to the Duchess, who purchased it before the launch of her Archetypes podcast, though the family themselves have not confirmed. Nevertheless, the account has earned itself over 90,000 new followers based on speculation alone.

And while we're all speculating, if the account turns out to indeed be Meghan's, some experts report that she could charge up $1 million per post to host content, making her one of the most sought-after influencers (a word that does not seem to fully convey what she is, but for the sake of argument) currently working. Knowing Meghan, of course, that money will most likely go to charity—maybe one of her and Harry's many philanthropic ventures through Archewell?

Meghan has previously teased a return to the social media platform, telling The Cut in 2022, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back on Instagram."

Plus, it would make sense for where she is in her career as she plots her next move. The Daily Mail spoke to social media consultant to the stars Eric Schiffer, who told the publication, "I don't think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone. She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step."

We'll keep an eye on the supposed Instagram account in case anything changes.