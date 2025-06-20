Meghan Markle Counts Down to Her Jam Restock with an Idyllic Instagram Post

If you've been waiting to get your hands on Meghan Markle's jam, the wait is finally over. Well, if you're quick enough. On Friday, June 20, the actor-turned-duchess-turned-fruit preserves entrepreneur's brand, As ever, is being restocked. Meghan posted about the countdown to the restock on her Instagram story. Alongside a photo of herself on a swing, she wrote "No more sleeps!" and a countdown clock that showed that at the time of her post, the "summer drop" would be available in just under eight hours.

Earlier this week, the brand's Instagram announced that products would be available on the As ever (lowercase on purpose—it's their thing) website on June 20 at 8 a.m. PT. That's 11 a.m. for any east coasters.

"Oh yes, honey…sweet things await," the post reads. "Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT - we’re bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won’t want to miss! 🍯"

Meghan's social media countdown to her As ever restock. (Image credit: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex / Instagram)

As ever first launched back in April. As reported by People, this came a year after jars of the Duchess of Sussex's jam were posted online by some of her famous friends, and it also came after a change from the original brand name, American Riviera Orchard. When that first round of items went live on the site, they sold out fast. Like, less than half-an-hour fast.

So far, As ever's products have included raspberry spread, honey, various herbal teas, mixes for baked goods, and flower sprinkles. If you're unfamiliar with flower sprinkles—first of all, obviously you did not watch Meghan's Netflix hosting show, With Love, Meghan, that showed her putting them on everything—but just to fill you in, they are colorful bits of dried edible flowers.

Meghan hinted at the future of As ever in an April interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

"Of course, more jam drops,” she said (via Vanity Fair.) "Think of them like sneaker drops."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for what else is on the way, she continued, "Let’s say this: If it started with what I was just making on my stove, and it starts in your kitchen as these sweet offerings—actually sweet—and then the extension of what do you pair that with? For me, as we’ve talked about a lot today, what are these small gestures? What are these thoughtful details? What are these ways that you can show up for someone? ... Hostess gifts and hospitality is a big category that I’m really excited that we’re developing."

Whatever Meghan sells and whenever she sells it, if you want some, be sure that you're ready and waiting on that website with your credit card info at hand.